AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO