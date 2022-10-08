Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform market weight rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.23.

