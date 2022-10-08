Read full article on original website
Is The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) No Longer A Good Investment?
After-hours and pre-market trading may carry slightly higher risks than regular market hours. As issuers often announce important financial information outside regular trading hours, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for a particular security. That is because extended-hours trading may result in lower liquidity and higher volatility. China Can't...
Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.60.
FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.
Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 316 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 184,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Investing In LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB): Why Should You?
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. China...
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Raised by James Hambro & Partners
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Decreased by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold
TSE:RCH opened at C$36.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$32.35 and a 12 month high of C$51.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Down 7%
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.
CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at CIBC
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a C$74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$147.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$111.38.
Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) versus Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Critical Comparison
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends. Insider and Institutional...
Allego (NYSE:ALLG) vs. Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Critical Survey
Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) and Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation. Analyst Recommendations.
STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($42.35) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $283.35
A number of analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.64.
Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading 1.4% Higher
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 7.9%
AFRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Up 1.6%
A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPOF. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.
Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) and Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) Head to Head Survey
Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.
