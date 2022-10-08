ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

WVU dominates Lehigh 3-0, wins second consecutive match

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After struggling to find the back of the net in stretches this season, West Virginia secured a second consecutive win in dominating fashion. The Mountaineers (4-6-2) had no trouble with Lehigh (3-6-2) in a 3-0 win at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. “It was professional. With respect...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

In need of more takeaways, West Virginia defense looking to capitalize when opportunities come about

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Adding to West Virginia’s defensive struggles through the first five games of the 2022 season is the Mountaineers’ inability to force turnovers. Ahead of Thursday’s 7 p.m. home game against Baylor that’ll take West Virginia to the midway point of its regular season, the Mountaineers have come up with only three takeaways — tied for No. 126 nationally and ahead of only two of 131 FBS teams.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama

West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

MetroNews Top Plays (Week 7)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the seventh week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Football
Fairmont, WV
Education
Fairmont, WV
Sports
Morgantown, WV
Education
City
Fairmont, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
Morgantown, WV
Football
City
Washington, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2023 C Derek Vorst to Unofficially Visit West Virginia on Thursday

West Virginia men’s basketball will unofficially host 2023 C Derek Vorst on Thursday, his AAU team Ohio Buckets announced on Monday. Vorst currently plays at Rossford High School in Ohio. Vorst (6-foot-10, 235 pounds) holds offers from Indiana State, Northern Iowa and Wright State. Vorst will attend the WVU-Baylor...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Brown believes drops a case of ‘fundamental errors’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dropped passes have plagued West Virginia for a good portion of Neal Brown’s tenure as head coach of the Mountaineers. While there is a belief within the program that the current cast of wide receivers — particularly each of the top three — are capable of measuring up to any opponent, drops were again an issue for West Virginia last Saturday in a 38-20 loss at Texas.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Mohigans#Pony Lewis Field#Fairmont Senior#Fshs
Metro News

West Virginia HEPC approves to continue a provisional reauthorization of Wheeling University

WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) approved to continue a provisional annual reauthorization of Wheeling University on Tuesday. Officials with the HEPC detailed the progress of Wheeling University (WU) in front of WU President Ginny Favede during a virtual meeting. The HEPC approved an initial provisional annual reauthorization for Wheeling in June where the university had to meet certain requirements as part of the approval.
WHEELING, WV
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Park ice rink, ballroom, pool to be revitalized

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’ve been past the White Palace in the last couple of days, you know there’s a brand new park where your dog can go leashless. But it’s only the first phase of a revitalization project at Wheeling Park. They’re planning renovations to the Palace inside and out, with a new […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTV

Fairmont cemetery looking to raise money

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont cemetery is looking to raise money so they can upgrade the grounds. The Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairmont has been around since 1808. It covers 20 acres of land and has about 4,000 marked graves. Fairmont resident Marcella Yaremchuk has family members buried in...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTRF

45 years of ‘Celebrating the Wonders of Fall’ at Oglebayfest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been 45 years of celebrating the wonders of fall here at Oglebay. Oglebayfest has officially kicked off and people travel in from near and far for this favorite fall tradition. This is Oglebayfest’s 45th anniversary of food, fun, and family and guests can...
WHEELING, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy