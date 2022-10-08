Read full article on original website
Metro News
WVU dominates Lehigh 3-0, wins second consecutive match
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After struggling to find the back of the net in stretches this season, West Virginia secured a second consecutive win in dominating fashion. The Mountaineers (4-6-2) had no trouble with Lehigh (3-6-2) in a 3-0 win at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. “It was professional. With respect...
Metro News
In need of more takeaways, West Virginia defense looking to capitalize when opportunities come about
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Adding to West Virginia’s defensive struggles through the first five games of the 2022 season is the Mountaineers’ inability to force turnovers. Ahead of Thursday’s 7 p.m. home game against Baylor that’ll take West Virginia to the midway point of its regular season, the Mountaineers have come up with only three takeaways — tied for No. 126 nationally and ahead of only two of 131 FBS teams.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia to Play Home and Home Series with Alabama
West Virginia will be adding a very difficult out of conference series to the schedule starting in 2026. WVU will officially play Alabama in back-to-back years with the first matchup taking place in Morgantown. The Crimson Tide included the dates of the series with WVU as part of their announcement...
Metro News
MetroNews Top Plays (Week 7)
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Check out the top plays from around West Virginia in the seventh week of the high school football season. You can win $100 each week by submitting videos using the Twitter hashtag #MNTopPlay. Hudl links are also welcome.
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football vs Baylor Preview (Episode 408)
The Mountaineer football team is hoping Thursday night lights will lead to a victory. WVU hosts Baylor in a key Big 12 matchup that will give a strong indication which way the Mountaineer season is headed. West Virginia has never lost to Baylor in Morgantown, but were manhandled by the...
wvsportsnow.com
2023 C Derek Vorst to Unofficially Visit West Virginia on Thursday
West Virginia men’s basketball will unofficially host 2023 C Derek Vorst on Thursday, his AAU team Ohio Buckets announced on Monday. Vorst currently plays at Rossford High School in Ohio. Vorst (6-foot-10, 235 pounds) holds offers from Indiana State, Northern Iowa and Wright State. Vorst will attend the WVU-Baylor...
Metro News
Brown believes drops a case of ‘fundamental errors’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Dropped passes have plagued West Virginia for a good portion of Neal Brown’s tenure as head coach of the Mountaineers. While there is a belief within the program that the current cast of wide receivers — particularly each of the top three — are capable of measuring up to any opponent, drops were again an issue for West Virginia last Saturday in a 38-20 loss at Texas.
West Virginia mullet needs your vote in national competition
The USA Men's Mullet Championship is about to close its final round of voting, and one West Virginia man is trying to make it big on the national mullet stage.
Metro News
West Virginia HEPC approves to continue a provisional reauthorization of Wheeling University
WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) approved to continue a provisional annual reauthorization of Wheeling University on Tuesday. Officials with the HEPC detailed the progress of Wheeling University (WU) in front of WU President Ginny Favede during a virtual meeting. The HEPC approved an initial provisional annual reauthorization for Wheeling in June where the university had to meet certain requirements as part of the approval.
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
Wheeling Park ice rink, ballroom, pool to be revitalized
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’ve been past the White Palace in the last couple of days, you know there’s a brand new park where your dog can go leashless. But it’s only the first phase of a revitalization project at Wheeling Park. They’re planning renovations to the Palace inside and out, with a new […]
WDTV
Fairmont cemetery looking to raise money
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont cemetery is looking to raise money so they can upgrade the grounds. The Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairmont has been around since 1808. It covers 20 acres of land and has about 4,000 marked graves. Fairmont resident Marcella Yaremchuk has family members buried in...
How long until we change the clocks in West Virginia?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Victim’s name released in Shinnston motorcycle accident
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Shinnston on Sunday.
Retired West Virginia volunteer fire department chief passes away
A volunteer fire department in West Virginia is mourning one of its former chiefs.
Woman life-flighted after hand caught in a machine at West Virginia plant
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
2 new businesses celebrated in Harrison County Monday
Columbus Day was a day of ribbon cuttings in Harrison County, including a headquarters for a local political party and a business for all your car detailing needs.
WTRF
45 years of ‘Celebrating the Wonders of Fall’ at Oglebayfest
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s been 45 years of celebrating the wonders of fall here at Oglebay. Oglebayfest has officially kicked off and people travel in from near and far for this favorite fall tradition. This is Oglebayfest’s 45th anniversary of food, fun, and family and guests can...
Coopers Rock remains identified as missing West Virginia man
The human remains that were found in Coopers Rock State Forest in September have been positively identified as those of the Morgantown man who was reported missing in late July, the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.
