Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
Hackenberg catching on with White Sox prospects in AFL
Several Arizona Fall League players come from baseball families, including Rangers shortstop Luisangel Acuña, Athletics outfielder Denzel Clarke, Astros catcher J.C. Correa, Guardians shortstop Angel Martinez, Reds shortstop Matt McLain, Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows and Marlins outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. In terms of diverse athletic genes, White Sox catcher Adam Hackenberg may top them all.
Blakely, healthy, among Angels prospects in the AFL
Werner Blakely’s first season of affiliate ball in the Angels’ system was interrupted twice by injury and saw the 20-year-old shift over to third base, a relatively new position. Despite the stumbling blocks, Blakely, who played just 55 games for Single-A Inland Empire, earned a call to join...
Gilbert draws dream matchup in G1 clash vs. Verlander
HOUSTON -- Days after Logan Gilbert was drafted by the Mariners in 2018, taken with their first-round pick, the cerebrally competitive, yet sheepishly unassuming, pitcher took in his first game at T-Mobile Park just behind the home dugout. The Mariners were a half-game ahead of the Astros for first place...
Who's excited to play Phils right now? 'Nobody'
ST. LOUIS -- Rob Thomson used to be a catcher, so he sought out J.T. Realmuto in the visitors’ dugout on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. The Phillies had just beaten the Cardinals in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series, 2-0, to punch their ticket to the National League Division Series beginning Tuesday in Atlanta. After the Phillies clinched the third NL Wild Card spot and their first trip to the postseason since 2011 last Monday in Houston, Thomson told his players they were not finished. Thirteen more victories, he said, and they would be World Series champions.
A's Gelof proving to be a quick learner
When Zack Gelof came out of the University of Virginia as a third-round pick in 2021, he showed he could be the kind of advanced college hitter who could move quickly by posting a .988 OPS in 36 games during his pro debut and finishing the year with a 7-for-12 statement all the way up in Triple-A.
Phils remove Thomson's interim tag, sign skipper through '24
ATLANTA -- Rob Thomson’s dreams came true Monday. But if you know him, then you know he preferred not to talk about it. But Thompson had no choice after the Phillies announced they'd signed him to a two-year contract extension, formally removing the interim tag from his title as manager. Thomson’s return became a formality once he replaced Joe Girardi on June 3 and turned a listless 22-29 team into a 65-46 finisher that made the postseason for the first time since 2011.
With WC heartbreak in rearview, where do Blue Jays go from here?
TORONTO -- There’s no softening what happened Saturday in Toronto. The Blue Jays’ 10-9 loss to the Mariners, which ended their season, is the type of loss that doesn’t fade with time. Up 8-1 in the fifth inning before one of the biggest collapses in postseason history, there’s a long list of questions facing this team once you can get past No. 1: What just happened?
Quero blows out candles with big day in AFL
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Brewers catching prospect Jeferson Quero just turned 20 years old on Saturday, but his Glendale Desert Dogs had a night game that involved 24 runs, so it’s not like he got to go out and celebrate. “I didn’t have time,” said Quero, the Brewers’ No. 7...
Guards-Yanks an intriguing battle of contrasts
There are no uninteresting Division Series this week in baseball, not a single one, just look at the board. But there is no more interesting one about to begin this week than Yankees vs. Guardians, as Terry Francona’s kids come into Yankee Stadium like they’re trying to take over the principal’s office.
Strongest arms to watch in the postseason
The Division Series are sure to feature big home runs from superstar sluggers, big strikeouts from aces, big catches from Gold Glovers and big stolen bases from elite speedsters. But some players can also change a game with their arm, and with Statcast, we can see how like never before.
After breakout season, Gentry headlines Royals' AFL contingent
In the fall of 2020, the Royals approached Tyler Gentry with a plan. The organization had just selected the outfielder in the third round out of Alabama but had yet to work with him in person due to the pandemic-canceled Minor League season, so they used their instructional league for just that purpose -- to instruct.
Here are the keys to each Division Series
With the Wild Card Series over, the playoffs now kick into an even higher gear: The Division Series features eight teams that have what it takes to win it all. There are some surprises, some underdogs, some fascinating subplots … and surely much wildness to come. All four Division Series kick off Tuesday. Here’s a look at the primary storyline to watch for in Game 1 and beyond.
What's next? Here are the Division Series matchups
After a thrilling Wild Card Series weekend, the Division Series field is set. All but one of the four matchups will be between division rivals, with the Guardians and Yankees being the outlier. Here are the matchups for the 2022 Division Series, which begin on Tuesday. Phillies vs. Braves. Game...
Sleeper prospects in AFL who could hit it big
This story was excerpted from MLB Pipeline's newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. I've just returned from spending 10 days at the Arizona Fall League, which along with the College World Series is one of my two favorite events on the baseball calendar. As usual, the developmental circuit is packed with talent, including 16 of MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects.
Padres silence Mets, move on to Division Series
NEW YORK -- They came to party on Sunday night in Queens, orange towels waving, in full voice for a decisive National League Wild Card Series Game 3. Austin Nola silenced them first. Then Trent Grisham did it (again). Joe Musgrove -- with a brief detour as he was inspected for sticky stuff -- did it all night.
Who's closing? Dodgers' questions ahead of NLDS
LOS ANGELES -- For a team that won 111 games, the Dodgers seemingly have just as many questions about their ability to win a World Series heading into the 2022 postseason. But do the Dodgers, who won the second-most games in the 146-year history of the National League, really have that much to worry about this October? We’ll find out soon enough with the Dodgers set to begin postseason play on Tuesday against the rival Padres in the NL Division Series with Game 1 set for 6:37 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium.
Guardians return to Yankee Stadium for 1st time since April fan incident
NEW YORK -- The last time the Guardians were at Yankee Stadium, chaos broke out in the outfield. It was April 23, and Cleveland carried a one-run lead into the ninth inning. Fans in the left-center-field seats made comments that caught the attention of all three Guardians outfielders. Right fielder Oscar Mercado started yelling up into the stands before center fielder Myles Straw climbed the wall to continue the verbal battle. The game ended with trash getting thrown onto the warning track in right field near Mercado, which prompted Straw to express his frustration with the fans in his postgame interviews.
Here's how the Division Series underdogs rank
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings. These four teams had to put in some extra work to make it this far. That puts them all in a tough spot to start the Division Series, but they also have momentum. Here’s how the four Division Series underdogs rank, along with their DraftKings Sportsbook odds to win their respective series.
This could be Padres' formula for an NLDS upset
LOS ANGELES -- Having played six series against the Dodgers in his first year as Padres manager -- and having lost all six of those series -- Bob Melvin sat at the podium in the Petco Park interview room last month and was asked about the prospect of facing Los Angeles for a seventh time in October.
