ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 10-10-22

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Listen to the Monday morning edition of MetroNews this Morning. The 15-minute podcast is a recap of the top news and sports from across the Mountain State along with Hoppy Kercheval’s daily commentary. Listen to the podcast here.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Braxton County, WV
Sports
County
Nicholas County, WV
Nicholas County, WV
Government
Nicholas County, WV
Sports
Summersville, WV
Government
County
Braxton County, WV
Summersville, WV
Sports
City
Summersville, WV
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
Metro News

Bridge Day set to return to Fayette County this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — BASE jumpers and rapellers will be back in Fayette County this weekend for the return of a full scale event that highlights the New River Gorge Bridge. Bridge Day 2022 will be held Saturday in Fayetteville. The event was offered virtually the last two years due...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia jail being investigated by federal officials

BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility. “The federal government is in the […]
BEAVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man with Alzheimer’s found in Putnam County, West Virginia

UPDATE (2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says thsi man has been found. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with Alzheimer’s Disease. The sheriff’s office says that Clinton Junior Foster was last seen in the Culloden area driving […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Braxton Live
WTAP

Multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries in Parkersburg this afternoon. According to 911 dispatch, a multiple vehicle crash occurred on the 34000 block of Murdoch Avenue. Dispatch said the crash was minor and resulted in one person taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSAZ

Flames tear through trailer

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters were called to put out a fire at a trailer Monday afternoon in Kanawha County. The fire was reported along Smith Road. Dispatchers say everyone inside managed to get out. No other information has been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Crash involving semi, pickup in Lumberport sends two to the hospital

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a crash in Lumberport. The crash happened on Wallace Pike around 5:30 Monday afternoon and involved a pickup truck and a semi-truck, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said two people were transported to the...
LUMBERPORT, WV
Metro News

Arrest made in Beckley Chili Night ‘shots fired’ incident

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Raleigh County man faces of multiple criminal after investigators said he fired a gun not far from where Beckley was hosting its Chili Night Festival last Saturday night. Colton Adkins, of MacArthur, has been charged with five counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. “This...
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice and Hatfield-McCoy Trails announce Fall Giveaway for two brand-new UTV’s

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice joins the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in announcing a special Fall giveaway for two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV’s in Metallic Sierra Blue to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield McCoy trails before November 15, 2022, will be entered to win the prize and the two winners will be randomly selected on December 15, 2022. One UTV will be awarded to an in-state resident, while the second UTV will be given to an...
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Jackson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy