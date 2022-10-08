Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
Victim’s name released in Shinnston motorcycle accident
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Shinnston on Sunday.
Metro News
MetroNews This Morning 10-10-22
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Listen to the Monday morning edition of MetroNews this Morning. The 15-minute podcast is a recap of the top news and sports from across the Mountain State along with Hoppy Kercheval’s daily commentary. Listen to the podcast here.
West Virginia mullet needs your vote in national competition
The USA Men's Mullet Championship is about to close its final round of voting, and one West Virginia man is trying to make it big on the national mullet stage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
Metro News
Bridge Day set to return to Fayette County this weekend
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — BASE jumpers and rapellers will be back in Fayette County this weekend for the return of a full scale event that highlights the New River Gorge Bridge. Bridge Day 2022 will be held Saturday in Fayetteville. The event was offered virtually the last two years due...
West Virginia jail being investigated by federal officials
BEAVER, W.Va. (AP) — Federal officials are investigating complaints about conditions at a West Virginia jail, according to a published report. The Register-Herald reports the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security denied its request to tour the Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County citing a federal probe of the facility. “The federal government is in the […]
Man with Alzheimer’s found in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says thsi man has been found. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with Alzheimer’s Disease. The sheriff’s office says that Clinton Junior Foster was last seen in the Culloden area driving […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI, other law enforcement involved in ‘large operation’ in Philippi, West Virginia
The Philippi Police Department, Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Barbour County Prosecutor's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a "large operation" in north Philippi Tuesday morning, the Philippi Police Department wrote on its official Facebook page.
Retired West Virginia volunteer fire department chief passes away
A volunteer fire department in West Virginia is mourning one of its former chiefs.
Metro News
I-64 traffic stalled as man climbs down side of busy Charleston bridge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man used a bridge ladder and a rope to climb down the busy Interstate 64 Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge in Charleston Sunday afternoon. The unidentified man stood on a lower ledge of the bridge for several minutes before jumping into the Kanawha River. Charleston...
WTAP
Multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A multiple vehicle crash resulted in minor injuries in Parkersburg this afternoon. According to 911 dispatch, a multiple vehicle crash occurred on the 34000 block of Murdoch Avenue. Dispatch said the crash was minor and resulted in one person taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 new businesses celebrated in Harrison County Monday
Columbus Day was a day of ribbon cuttings in Harrison County, including a headquarters for a local political party and a business for all your car detailing needs.
WSAZ
Flames tear through trailer
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters were called to put out a fire at a trailer Monday afternoon in Kanawha County. The fire was reported along Smith Road. Dispatchers say everyone inside managed to get out. No other information has been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
WDTV
Crash involving semi, pickup in Lumberport sends two to the hospital
LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a crash in Lumberport. The crash happened on Wallace Pike around 5:30 Monday afternoon and involved a pickup truck and a semi-truck, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said two people were transported to the...
2 transported after 3-vehicle collision on Route 50 near Maple Lake
Two people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after a 3 vehicle crash on Route 50 and Maple Lake Road, according to the Harrison County 911 center.
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: One person injured in reported shooting in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was injured in a reported shooting early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said a person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an incident in the Cedar Grove area. No information was immediately available on what happened or...
Metro News
Arrest made in Beckley Chili Night ‘shots fired’ incident
BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Raleigh County man faces of multiple criminal after investigators said he fired a gun not far from where Beckley was hosting its Chili Night Festival last Saturday night. Colton Adkins, of MacArthur, has been charged with five counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. “This...
Gov. Justice and Hatfield-McCoy Trails announce Fall Giveaway for two brand-new UTV’s
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice joins the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in announcing a special Fall giveaway for two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV’s in Metallic Sierra Blue to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield McCoy trails before November 15, 2022, will be entered to win the prize and the two winners will be randomly selected on December 15, 2022. One UTV will be awarded to an in-state resident, while the second UTV will be given to an...
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Jackson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Comments / 1