Emergency: Frazier Park water district brings in reinforcements
During the process of drilling a replacement for Frazier Park’s main well, it was discovered that the clay slurry used during the drilling process had seeped into the active part of well #5 and prompted its immediate shut-down, effectively leaving the Keenberg Tank at that location nearly empty. A...
One dead, one in critical condition after I-5 crash in Lebec
A motorcycle driver with a passenger rear-ended a Walmart big rig on Sunday, Oct. 9, at about 4:30 p.m. on northbound Interstate 5, just south of the Lebec Road exit. The driver,…(please see below to view full stories and photographs) Photo captions:. Accident scene on northbound 5, Sunday in...
