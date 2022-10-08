Read full article on original website
“Silent assassin” Caleb Goodie lighting up scoreboards, opponents for Memorial
Memorial wide receiver Caleb Goodie has solidified himself as one of the area’s top offensive weapons, but you probably won’t hear much about it from him. He is second in the district in receiving yards with 621 and six touchdowns. In last week’s 54-34 win over La Porte, Goodie recorded five catches fro 121 yards and two touchdowns. He also made his presence felt on special teams, returning two kickoffs for scores.
PHOTO FEATURE — Future looks bright for West Orange-Stark cheer squads
The West Orange-Stark High School Cheerleaders recently hosted a cheer clinic. It was lots of spirited fun for all. “Thank you to all the aspiring Mustangs cheerleaders that participated. All of the little cheerleaders that participated at the clinic will perform at the Pink Out Game this Friday when the Mustangs play host to Bridge City,” school officials said.
UIW hands Lamar fourteenth straight loss
SAN ANTONIO — The University of the Incarnate Word scored 35 first-quarter points to build an early lead and never looked back defeating Lamar University, 56-17, Saturday evening at Benson Stadium. UIW scored the game’s first 35 points and built a 56-10 advantage before halftime. The Cardinals finished...
Beaumont Murder Suspect Could Still Be On The Loose In Lufkin, Texas [UPDATE]
Residents in the Fuller Springs area of Lufkin continue to be on high alert as a murder suspect from the Beaumont area is still on the run. According to the Lufkin Daily News the suspect is thought to be responsible for killing a person in a housefire in Beaumont. There...
Southeast Texans enjoyed Oktoberfest, Dogtoberfest in downtown Beaumont Saturday
This year's Oktoberfest was "bigger and better than ever." We have a full list of October-themed events happening in Southeast Texas on our website.
Police release name of man fatally shot by Lumberton officer on Sunday
LUMBERTON, Texas — Police have identified a 62-year-old man who was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer. Johnny Devin James, 62, of Lumberton, was fatally wounded after he picked up a machete and threatened the officer according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins. Lumberton Police...
Nick Canizales Leaving Texas Station After More Than 20 Years
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nick Canizales is leaving Tegna owned Beaumont, Texas ABC and NBC affiliate KBMT on October 28th. “I have poured my heart and...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Port Arthur (Port Arthur, TX)
The Port Arthur Police reported a motor vehicle accident on Saturday nights. The officials stated that a man was declared dead after being hit [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Donald Chris Duhon
Donald Chris Duhon, 64, of Orange, Texas, passed away on September 30, 2022, at his home in Orange. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St. Maurice Catholic Church in Mauriceville. Officiating will be Father Michael Strother. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Orange.
Man wielding a machete fatally shot by Lumberton officer Sunday afternoon
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 62-year-old man wielding a machete was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer. Lumberton Police got a call to assist EMS Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Loop according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins. The neighborhood...
Trail riders celebrate rodeo season in south Liberty County
Roughly 100 trail riders took part in Sam’s First Annual Trail Ride on Saturday, Oct. 8. If you missed seeing the trail riders as they made their way through Moss Hill, that was by design. Instead of setting out on the main roads and creating a traffic hazard, the trail riders stuck to the back roads.
Popular Calder Ave restaurant in Beaumont closes its doors for good
BEAUMONT, Texas — A popular Calder Avenue bar and grill has closed after nearly 10 years in Beaumont. Luke's Bar and Grill in Beaumont has permanently closed according to a late Sunday night post on the restaurant's Facebook page. Comments on the post seemed to indicate that the restaurant...
City Council to vote on whether to pursue bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Community members will have the chance to voice their opinions on bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont. Councilmembers are set to soon vote on whether officials will pursue bringing the 110-year-old ship to Beaumont, Councilman Mike Getz said in a Facebook post. The vote will be held at a Tuesday, October 11, 2022 meeting.
Trial begins for Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after June 2021 crash
SILSBEE, Texas — Trial began Tuesday for a 60-year-old Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal car accident June 2021. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above originally aired June 15, 2021.) Stephen Dudley Morgan was arrested on June 15, 2021 in Tyler County on a manslaughter warrant. Police said...
House Fire In Bridge City
Around 4:45pm Saturday firefighters responded to the 400 block of Bower Drive in Bridge City for a house fire. The fire is believed to have started in a garage of one home and then spread to another home. Officer Fielder with BCPD arrived first and was able to get one person out of the home.
OC Marriage Licenses
Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued For the week of October 3, 2022 , 2022 thru October 7, 2022 By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk. Ashton L. Roberts-Russell and Chasity R. Lingenfelter. Kevin G. Reyes Ayala and Maritza G. Ibarra. Cullen M. Parker and Breanna L. Shipp. Ryan...
No injuries reported after apartment fire in Beaumont's North End
BEAUMONT, Texas — No injuries reported after a fire broke out at a Beaumont apartment complex in the city's North End. It happened Monday evening at Northridge Manor, located at 4555 Maida Road in Beaumont. The call came in around 7:30 p.m. Crews worked quickly to contain the flames...
Trial begins for Beaumont suspect charged with murder in 2019 death of Port Arthur man
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 24-year-old Beaumont man is now on trial after a 2019 shooting at the Avery Trace Apartments claimed the life of a Port Arthur man. Kylan Deion Bazile is charged with murder in connection with the death of 23-year-old DeShandric Clayton. Clayton was pronounced dead at a hospital after an October 2019 shooting.
Frank David Claybar
Frank David Claybar, 74, a lifelong resident of Orange, passed away Friday, October 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jim Sichko. Visitation will be prior to...
Unoccupied car found burning in Newton County
Firefighters and law enforcement officers are perplexed after a car was found abandoned in the middle of a road and completely burned on Monday night. Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says the vehicle was discovered by a passing motorist at about 10:00 on County Road 1095 in the Indian Hills Community, about 4 miles north of Wiergate.
