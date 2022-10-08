ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Port Arthur News

“Silent assassin” Caleb Goodie lighting up scoreboards, opponents for Memorial

Memorial wide receiver Caleb Goodie has solidified himself as one of the area’s top offensive weapons, but you probably won’t hear much about it from him. He is second in the district in receiving yards with 621 and six touchdowns. In last week’s 54-34 win over La Porte, Goodie recorded five catches fro 121 yards and two touchdowns. He also made his presence felt on special teams, returning two kickoffs for scores.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE — Future looks bright for West Orange-Stark cheer squads

The West Orange-Stark High School Cheerleaders recently hosted a cheer clinic. It was lots of spirited fun for all. “Thank you to all the aspiring Mustangs cheerleaders that participated. All of the little cheerleaders that participated at the clinic will perform at the Pink Out Game this Friday when the Mustangs play host to Bridge City,” school officials said.
WEST ORANGE, TX
12newsnow.com

UIW hands Lamar fourteenth straight loss

SAN ANTONIO — The University of the Incarnate Word scored 35 first-quarter points to build an early lead and never looked back defeating Lamar University, 56-17, Saturday evening at Benson Stadium. UIW scored the game’s first 35 points and built a 56-10 advantage before halftime. The Cardinals finished...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AdWeek

Nick Canizales Leaving Texas Station After More Than 20 Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nick Canizales is leaving Tegna owned Beaumont, Texas ABC and NBC affiliate KBMT on October 28th. “I have poured my heart and...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Donald Chris Duhon

Donald Chris Duhon, 64, of Orange, Texas, passed away on September 30, 2022, at his home in Orange. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St. Maurice Catholic Church in Mauriceville. Officiating will be Father Michael Strother. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Trail riders celebrate rodeo season in south Liberty County

Roughly 100 trail riders took part in Sam’s First Annual Trail Ride on Saturday, Oct. 8. If you missed seeing the trail riders as they made their way through Moss Hill, that was by design. Instead of setting out on the main roads and creating a traffic hazard, the trail riders stuck to the back roads.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

House Fire In Bridge City

Around 4:45pm Saturday firefighters responded to the 400 block of Bower Drive in Bridge City for a house fire. The fire is believed to have started in a garage of one home and then spread to another home. Officer Fielder with BCPD arrived first and was able to get one person out of the home.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kogt.com

OC Marriage Licenses

Orange County Marriage Licenses Issued For the week of October 3, 2022 , 2022 thru October 7, 2022 By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk. Ashton L. Roberts-Russell and Chasity R. Lingenfelter. Kevin G. Reyes Ayala and Maritza G. Ibarra. Cullen M. Parker and Breanna L. Shipp. Ryan...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Frank David Claybar

Frank David Claybar, 74, a lifelong resident of Orange, passed away Friday, October 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jim Sichko. Visitation will be prior to...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Unoccupied car found burning in Newton County

Firefighters and law enforcement officers are perplexed after a car was found abandoned in the middle of a road and completely burned on Monday night. Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says the vehicle was discovered by a passing motorist at about 10:00 on County Road 1095 in the Indian Hills Community, about 4 miles north of Wiergate.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

