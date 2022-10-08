Read full article on original website
How second-half adjustments helped the Nebraska offense do enough to win
It was Nebraska’s worst offensive performance of the season. The Huskers posted a season-low yardage total of 304, equaled their lowest scoring output with 14 points and had 12 of their 14 drives end without points. And yet, Nebraska still came away with a win. “Obviously we weren’t perfect,...
McKewon: Nebraska's hustle covering multitude of messy moments
DAWN AT NEWARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — And my polo shirt is inside-out for starters. That’s what three hours of sleep after Nebraska’s 14-13 Friday night win gets you. At EWR — which may well stand for Everyone Waits Resentfully — the TSA line snakes along a wall before bunching into a proverbial coil of folks, due to renovations all over the airport. With signs everywhere, EWR apologizes for the inconvenience.
Nebraska's bounce-back effort ends fall season on high note
The Nebraska softball team closed out the fall on a high note Sunday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium. One week after sweeping Kansas, the Huskers put together a second straight Sunday sweep. Nebraska opened the day with a 10-3 win over Colorado State and polished it off with a 3-2 win...
Mark Whipple kept calling passes - Casey Thompson finally hit a big one
LINCOLN – Casey Thompson saw Nebraska’s go-ahead touchdown coming before he got the snap. With nine minutes to play, Rutgers safety Elijuwan Mack was eyeing slot Oliver Martin, which Thompson knew meant Trey Palmer would get single coverage near the sideline. The Scarlet Knights had been telegraphing coverages all evening during Nebraska’s 14-13 win in Piscataway.
Fourth-quarter surge lifts Nebraska to 14-13 win over Rutgers
Mickey Joseph knows what winning football teams do in the fourth quarter. After Nebraska dominated the fourth quarter in a win over Indiana, Joseph repeatedly emphasized that the Huskers would need to bring that same effort to future fourth quarters. Just six days after that win, Joseph’s words rang true....
Nebraska defense pitches second half shutout vs Rutgers as Bill Busch's transformation continues
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Malcolm Hartzog skipped to the sideline as defenders swarmed him. Eteva Mauga-Clements stopped near the 10-yard line and screamed to the sky. The Husker defense – stripped of Blackshirts and seemingly a lost cause as recently as three weeks ago – danced in the drizzle on the turf at SHI Stadium on Friday night. In the next chapter of an unpredictable season, it was the once-beleaguered unit that secured NU’s first road win in two years.
Amie Just: Nebraska has taken its lumps, but latest win proves it's still in the fight
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — There’s a message scrawled in black Sharpie on Nick Henrich’s arm tape. The ink — after a physical battle with Rutgers — was smeared in places and a couple of letters were missing, but the smudged sentiment remains. Never out of the...
Travis Vokolek: 'obviously we made some adjustments at halftime'
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek speaks following the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Friday, October 7, 2022. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
Garrett Nelson: 'that's fun football'
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson speaks following the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Friday, October 7, 2022. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
Mickey Joseph press conference following win over Rutgers
Mickey Joseph, the interim head coach of Nebraska football, speaks following the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Friday, October 7, 2022. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
Myles Farmer: '[that interception] changed the whole flow of the game'
Nebraska's Myles Farmer speaks following the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game at SHI Stadium in Piscataway on Friday, October 7, 2022. Nebraska won the game 14-13.
