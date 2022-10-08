Read full article on original website
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda enters transfer portal
Nebraska will be without one of its top receiving options for the rest of the season. Sources confirmed to the Journal Star that wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, ending a brief Husker career. An NCAA ruling in August amended the windows that players can enter...
HuskerExtra.com
Mickey Joseph calls Rutgers game a 'so-called sellout,' hopes for a real one at Purdue
LINCOLN — Rutgers was a packed house in name only, Mickey Joseph said. Maybe Purdue will be closer to the real thing. The Huskers last Friday played in front of a SHI Stadium crowd announced at 53,752 — the facility’s capacity is 52,454 — though the stands appeared closer to perhaps 70% full. Purdue has already declared a sellout for the Nebraska game Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium, which holds 57,236.
HuskerExtra.com
Ty Robinson says Mickey Joseph's schedule changes have helped Nebraska
LINCOLN — Defensive lineman Ty Robinson is feeling confident headed into this weekend’s Purdue game. Robinson said that Mickey Joseph’s change in schedule has benefited the team. Sunday is an active recovery day and Monday is an off day. “It's better for us,” Robinson said. “Mondays have...
HuskerExtra.com
How second-half adjustments helped the Nebraska offense do enough to win
It was Nebraska’s worst offensive performance of the season. The Huskers posted a season-low yardage total of 304, equaled their lowest scoring output with 14 points and had 12 of their 14 drives end without points. And yet, Nebraska still came away with a win. “Obviously we weren’t perfect,...
HuskerExtra.com
Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Purdue
Nebraska football hasn't won three straight Big Ten games since 2016, but the Huskers will attempt to do that this weekend. Nebraska will take on Purdue on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game, played in West Lafayette, Indiana, will be televised on BTN. The Huskers (3-3, 2-1) are coming off...
HuskerExtra.com
Shatel: Damon Benning would be a home run hire as Nebraska football color analyst
The search continues for Nebraska, and one home run hire keeps coming to mind. Damon Benning, of course. Yes, for that other search — Husker football color analyst. Benning would be perfect. A natural. The Omaha native and former Husker running back has proved his mettle behind a microphone....
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska's Miu Takahashi wins her first collegiate golf tournament title
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Nebraska sophomore Miu Takahashi captured her first collegiate tournament title to help the No. 20 Nebraska women's golf team to a runner-up finish at the Dale McNamara Invitational. Takahashi, who entered the final round tied for sixth, shot a 3-under 69 on Tuesday to finish...
