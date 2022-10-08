LINCOLN — Rutgers was a packed house in name only, Mickey Joseph said. Maybe Purdue will be closer to the real thing. The Huskers last Friday played in front of a SHI Stadium crowd announced at 53,752 — the facility’s capacity is 52,454 — though the stands appeared closer to perhaps 70% full. Purdue has already declared a sellout for the Nebraska game Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium, which holds 57,236.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO