ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda enters transfer portal

Nebraska will be without one of its top receiving options for the rest of the season. Sources confirmed to the Journal Star that wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, ending a brief Husker career. An NCAA ruling in August amended the windows that players can enter...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Mickey Joseph calls Rutgers game a 'so-called sellout,' hopes for a real one at Purdue

LINCOLN — Rutgers was a packed house in name only, Mickey Joseph said. Maybe Purdue will be closer to the real thing. The Huskers last Friday played in front of a SHI Stadium crowd announced at 53,752 — the facility’s capacity is 52,454 — though the stands appeared closer to perhaps 70% full. Purdue has already declared a sellout for the Nebraska game Saturday night at Ross-Ade Stadium, which holds 57,236.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Ty Robinson says Mickey Joseph's schedule changes have helped Nebraska

LINCOLN — Defensive lineman Ty Robinson is feeling confident headed into this weekend’s Purdue game. Robinson said that Mickey Joseph’s change in schedule has benefited the team. Sunday is an active recovery day and Monday is an off day. “It's better for us,” Robinson said. “Mondays have...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

How second-half adjustments helped the Nebraska offense do enough to win

It was Nebraska’s worst offensive performance of the season. The Huskers posted a season-low yardage total of 304, equaled their lowest scoring output with 14 points and had 12 of their 14 drives end without points. And yet, Nebraska still came away with a win. “Obviously we weren’t perfect,...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
State
Oklahoma State
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
State
Nebraska State
HuskerExtra.com

Time and TV coverage for Nebraska vs. Purdue

Nebraska football hasn't won three straight Big Ten games since 2016, but the Huskers will attempt to do that this weekend. Nebraska will take on Purdue on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The game, played in West Lafayette, Indiana, will be televised on BTN. The Huskers (3-3, 2-1) are coming off...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska's Miu Takahashi wins her first collegiate golf tournament title

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Nebraska sophomore Miu Takahashi captured her first collegiate tournament title to help the No. 20 Nebraska women's golf team to a runner-up finish at the Dale McNamara Invitational. Takahashi, who entered the final round tied for sixth, shot a 3-under 69 on Tuesday to finish...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy