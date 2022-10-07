Read full article on original website
Like the seasons, Oreo flavors come and go. Soon, there will be a new one in town–and it has nothing to do with pumpkin spice or apple pie. Fall may have only gotten started, but that hasn't stopped the brand from looking ahead toward the future. Oreo announced that its newest flavor would be inspired by a festive fan-favorite cookie that may be the staple of winter baked goods to some: Snickerdoodles.
Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
As we know from the perma-craze surrounding the proverbial pumpkin spice latte that emerges from its leaf-strewn cave this time of year, fall is nothing less than a holy season for warm beverage lovers. If you're able to drop $7 on the barista-crafted seasonal coffee drink at your local cafe, then by all means, pony up. But if you prefer to spend a little less while still leveling up your morning cup of joe beyond a simple splash of milk, you might turn to your rich and creamy friend Coffee Mate.
Pepperidge Farm is getting ready for the holiday season. While most of us are still basking in the warmth of all things pumpkin spice, Milano is busy brewing a new Hot Cocoa flavor with a twist. The exciting new flavor, Hazelnut Hot Cocoa, is guaranteed to be a holiday favorite...
