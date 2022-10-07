Read full article on original website
Bishop Kelly backs up ranking, beats Emmett 43-19 behind stingy defense
BOISE, Idaho - Bishop Kelly backed up its No. 1 ranking Friday night with a 43-19 thrashing of two-time defending 4A Southern Idaho Conference champion Emmett. Quarterback Hadley Smith accounted for five touchdowns for the Knights (7-0, 3-0), who largely stifled an explosive Huskies' attack ...
HS FB scores 10/7: Highland rallies to stun Rigby, Century earns first win of season
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Highland 43, Rigby 42 Down three scores in the fourth quarter, the Rams rattled off 22 unanswered points, knocking off the Trojans in a rematch of last year's 5A state title game. Century 33, Preston 13 The...
Royalty takes the field during ACHS Homecoming
WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School held their 2022 Homecoming ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 29 during halftime at the Ashe vs. Alexander Central Game. This year, a new queen was crowned, passed on by 2021 Homecoming Queen Zada Little to senior Jezik Martin. Martin was escorted by Cadet Captain Isaac Pennington. She is currently a senior at ACHS and is the daughter of Trina and Chris Martin of Jefferson. Martin enjoys playing sports, being with friends and family, traveling and spending time outdoors. In...
