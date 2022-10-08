Read full article on original website
Tyler, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Play of the Night: Kilgore returns blocked kick for a touchdown
LINDALE, Texas (KETK) — It was a Friday night showdown in the District of Doom in Lindale between the Eagles and the Kilgore Bulldogs. One of the turning points came in the first half when Lindale lined up for a field goal, but the Bulldog defense blocked the kick, and Zaylon Stoker scooped up the […]
TJC upsets the number one team in Juco the New Mexico Military Broncos
Tyler, Texas (KETK)- The Tyler Junior College Apaches hosted a regional opponent in the New Mexico Military Broncos the Number one team in Juco Football. The Apaches defense came to play forcing three in outs all game long and holding the broncos to four field goals on the day. TJC pulled out the win 20-12 […]
Tyler High '73 State Championship football player inducted into the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Athletic Department inducted Andrew Melontree Jr., John Tyler High School Class of 1976 to the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium on Friday, October 7. Melontree Jr. was recognized for his high school achievements, post high school...
Former Yantis ISD coach arrested following ‘allegations’
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) — A former Yantis ISD assistant baseball and assistant basketball coach was arrested on Friday, the district said. According to YISD, the arrest of Christopher McIntosh resulted from an internal investigation led by the superintendent and administration that was then turned over to the Yantis ISD police chief following the learning of […]
UT Tyler Trains the Next Generation of Business Leaders
TYLER (October 10, 2022) – The University of Texas at Tyler Soules College of Business has incorporated the work of author Dave Anderson to help build leadership skills in students. After a thorough review of the introductory curriculum taught to incoming majors, the college has now implemented a leadership component to the mandatory freshman course.
Venda Wright Named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic
Venda Wright recently was named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic in Tyler, making her at least the third Hopkins County resident to earn the state title. The pageant winner is excited for the new adventures that being the pageant winner will afford her, and plans to use it to help lift others spirits.
Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile-marker 556. As of about 6:45 p.m., traffic is moving slowly, backed up for two to three miles. The Lindale Fire Department, Smith County Sheriff’s...
New speakeasy set to open in downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Culture ETX in downtown Tyler is just a restaurant for now, but in a few weeks, there will be a secret hangout hiding behind the restaurant. “Tyler needs a speakeasy, everywhere needs a speakeasy,” said owner Lance McWhorter with a chuckle. McWhorter also owns Culture ETX and says he plans to […]
Texas Sights 🎞️ and Sounds 🎶
“I want to have films out there that will provoke authentic, holistic conversations about the human condition.”. Texas’ cultural footprint stretches beyond the coasts of North America — all the way to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Any doubters can read more below about the Texas Sounds Festival coming up in Marshall this week or the enduring legend of Bass Reeves as told in the movie Corsicana starring Houston native Isaiah Washington.
Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry in Tyler after crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at the intersection of N. Broadway Ave. and Gentry Pkwy has traffic slowed in the area. The crash involved two vehicles. Two people were seen being put into the back of an ambulance. Traffic is being rerouted around the crash. Use caution in the...
Tyler High School honors student, staff cancer survivors
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday, Tyler High School honored students and staff who have fought and survived cancer with a special pep rally. Cheerleaders and members of the student council were on hand to celebrate those survivors. Among them, an Algebra II teacher, who says she survived two different forms of cancer after being diagnosed in 2015.
Contestant from actual ‘Hands on a Hardbody’ competition reacts to musical
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “Hands on a Hardbody” the musical is now playing at a theater in East Texas. For one former contestant of that competition, it’s an exciting addition to his experience. J. D. Drew, a past winner of the now extinct event, still has the...
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. According to police, the wreck involved two vehicles. It happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway. It’s blocking all lanes of travel in the area, they say.
Obituary – William B. Skelton
A funeral service for William B. Skelton, age 77, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Martin Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, October 10, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Skelton passed away on October 6, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
Blue Bell reintroduces holiday flavor for limited time
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced that starting Thursday they will be reintroducing a popular holiday flavor to stores. The ice cream company said peppermint bark will be sold in stores for a limited time and that eggnog ice cream can also be found in stores. “The holiday season is right around the corner,” […]
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
Fire destroys house near Lakeport, injures 1 firefighter
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire burned near Lakeport at about 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. The fire happened in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway. One person who was in the home escaped unharmed, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire marshal.
