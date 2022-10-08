ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
martincitytelegraph.com

A place to stay in downtown Martin City: Decorator opens AirBnB

If you’re looking for a location landmark, “Right across from Jess and Jim’s” in Martin City is a pretty good one. Every carnivore in the metro area knows the famous steakhouse. And right across the street is the Little Green Acre. A century old, the clapboard...
KANSAS CITY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Martin City holds first Art Walk

The Plaza, Brookside, Westport and Overland Park have their distinctive art shows. Why not Martin City?. On Sunday, October 9, from 11 am to 6 pm, the Martin City Art Walk will feature art from four different artists: Mark Freeman, John Knell, Heather Sulzen and Sherri Thomas. The art ranges from free-form, digital, impressionist and wildlife depiction and will be displayed on ladders lining the sidewalks from Jess and Jim’s Steakhouse to Martin City Brewery. Thomas’ artwork will be displayed in the back of her 1955 Chevy truck.
KANSAS CITY, MO
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Kansas City 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Kansas City 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Kansas City, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Kansas City as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Adrian, MO
Business
Local
Missouri Business
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Adrian, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
kcur.org

Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips

Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

RECIPE: Cuban black bean, sausage soup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Our FOX4 Carey Wickersham joined Laura Laiben from the Culinary Center of Kansas City to help kick off soup season as the weather starts to get cool. 2 cans (15 ounces each) of black beans, rinsed and drained. 2 cups chicken broth, reduced-sodium. 1 can...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Daniel Horner
Person
Amelia Earhart
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park welcomes soon-to-open Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital

Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital will celebrate its official opening this week, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Wednesday afternoon. Where exactly: The hospital operates at 11325 College Blvd. The hospital neighbors a number of other medical facilities, including the College Park Family Care Center and Element Imaging. The hospital is...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
FOX 2

Fans demand refunds following Missouri Garth Brooks concert

RIDGEDALE, Mo. – After many fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic before the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, they decided to turn around and go home. “We left Kansas City around noon. We got into the Branson area about 4:00 p.m.,” Michelle Boucher said. She bought tickets for the concert Friday night. “It […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Flint Hills#Wine Bar#Travel Destinations#The Wine Journal
fhhstoday.com

Marching Band Places 3rd in Open Class A at Golden Regiment Invitational

Performing second to last in the gold show, marching band places 3rd in Open Class A at Blue Springs’ Golden Regiment Invitational (GRI), Oct.1. “The competition had a lot of hype and stress leading up to it, but once we got there and performed it was an underwhelming experience,” junior Julia Niedźwiedzka said. Niedźwiedzka serves as a woodwind section leader as well as a flute soloist during the band’s show, “Upon Orion’s Belt.”
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
fox4kc.com

Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
OLATHE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
KIX 105.7

Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best

Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
WARRENSBURG, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy