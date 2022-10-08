Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
martincitytelegraph.com
A place to stay in downtown Martin City: Decorator opens AirBnB
If you’re looking for a location landmark, “Right across from Jess and Jim’s” in Martin City is a pretty good one. Every carnivore in the metro area knows the famous steakhouse. And right across the street is the Little Green Acre. A century old, the clapboard...
martincitytelegraph.com
Martin City holds first Art Walk
The Plaza, Brookside, Westport and Overland Park have their distinctive art shows. Why not Martin City?. On Sunday, October 9, from 11 am to 6 pm, the Martin City Art Walk will feature art from four different artists: Mark Freeman, John Knell, Heather Sulzen and Sherri Thomas. The art ranges from free-form, digital, impressionist and wildlife depiction and will be displayed on ladders lining the sidewalks from Jess and Jim’s Steakhouse to Martin City Brewery. Thomas’ artwork will be displayed in the back of her 1955 Chevy truck.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Missouri
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Missouri is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Kansas City 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Kansas City 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Kansas City, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Kansas City as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kcur.org
Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips
Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
RECIPE: Pickled red onion
Carey Wickersham joined Laura Laiben from the Culinary Center of Kansas City to bring insights on the pickled red onion.
fox4kc.com
RECIPE: Cuban black bean, sausage soup
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Our FOX4 Carey Wickersham joined Laura Laiben from the Culinary Center of Kansas City to help kick off soup season as the weather starts to get cool. 2 cans (15 ounces each) of black beans, rinsed and drained. 2 cups chicken broth, reduced-sodium. 1 can...
KCTV 5
‘It’s not worth it’: Family of construction worker killed shares plea to stop drinking and driving
Quick changes with the weather into the new work week ahead Kansas City. Chilly air sticks around tonight but it won’t be as cold as Saturday morning with lows dipping down into the low to mid 40s.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kansas City, Kansas, barbecue restaurant cuts list price in search for new owner
To lure more potential buyers, Jones Bar-B-Q has slashed the sales price in half for the Kansas City, Kansas, restaurant business.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park welcomes soon-to-open Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital
Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital will celebrate its official opening this week, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Wednesday afternoon. Where exactly: The hospital operates at 11325 College Blvd. The hospital neighbors a number of other medical facilities, including the College Park Family Care Center and Element Imaging. The hospital is...
Fans demand refunds following Missouri Garth Brooks concert
RIDGEDALE, Mo. – After many fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic before the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, they decided to turn around and go home. “We left Kansas City around noon. We got into the Branson area about 4:00 p.m.,” Michelle Boucher said. She bought tickets for the concert Friday night. “It […]
Best Kansas City-area grocery deals Oct. 5-Oct. 11
Kansas City grocery stores Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Price Chopper are offering these, and other deals, Oct. 5-11.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fhhstoday.com
Marching Band Places 3rd in Open Class A at Golden Regiment Invitational
Performing second to last in the gold show, marching band places 3rd in Open Class A at Blue Springs’ Golden Regiment Invitational (GRI), Oct.1. “The competition had a lot of hype and stress leading up to it, but once we got there and performed it was an underwhelming experience,” junior Julia Niedźwiedzka said. Niedźwiedzka serves as a woodwind section leader as well as a flute soloist during the band’s show, “Upon Orion’s Belt.”
Slain KCMO firefighter remembered as 'kind, honest' by loved ones
Those who loved Anthony Santi remembered him as kind and honest big brother. According to Christy Still, he was the type of person who always stood up for what he believed was right.
fox4kc.com
Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
Kansas City family out thousands after they say contractor botched retaining wall job
A Kansas City couple says they hired Sean Gasaway, owner of Jefe LLC, to build a retention wall, but his botched job cost them big.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New housing project east of Prospect Avenue hopes to help 'missing middle'
A new market-rate apartment complex has popped up on the east side of Kansas City, Missouri. In between Sun fresh and Swope Health now stands the Rochester Apartment complex.
Cheap CVS, Walgreens deals available Oct. 9-15
Some of the cheapest deals at CVS and Walgreens starting October 9 include toothpaste and Halloween candy.
Crews using radar to search Johnson County historic site for unmarked graves
Ground-penetrating radar will soon be used to search Shawnee Indian Mission grounds in Fairway, Kansas, to look for unmarked graves.
Missourians Like These Five Grocery Stores The Best
Do you have a favorite grocery store? When you live in small towns like Sedalia and Warrensburg that can be a tough question, right? Because there just aren't a lot of different choices. In Sedalia you have your choice of Woods, Save A Lot, Aldi, and Walmart. In Warrensburg, you...
Comments / 0