ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Padres hammer Scherzer, rout Mets 7-1 in playoff opener

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EFQjG_0iR4CAGT00
1 of 6

NEW YORK (AP) — After pounding Max Scherzer in a stunning romp, the San Diego Padres are halfway home in the wild-card round.

Josh Bell and Manny Machado smashed two of San Diego’s four homers off an ineffective Scherzer, and the Padres blew out the New York Mets 7-1 on Friday night in their playoff opener.

“This is not a game that you normally see out of Max, so we were fortunate,” manager Bob Melvin said.

Yu Darvish shut down the Mets once again, and San Diego also got long balls from leadoff batter Jurickson Profar and slumping Trent Grisham against Scherzer — booed off the mound in the fifth inning at sold-out Citi Field.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner exited his first postseason start for New York down 7-0, a massive disappointment after Scherzer was signed to a $130 million contract in December to pitch big games for his new team.

“Baseball can take you to the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, and this is one of the lowest of lows,” Scherzer said.

San Diego needs one road win over the next two days to take the best-of-three National League wild-card series and advance to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers.

Blake Snell starts Saturday night in Game 2 against scuffling Mets ace Jacob deGrom.

“Every game in a three-game series feels like it’s monumental,” Melvin said.

After winning 101 games during the regular season, second-most in franchise history, the Mets are suddenly facing elimination at home after falling flat before a revved-up crowd of 41,621 in their first playoff game since 2016.

“We’ve been really good and now we get to see what we’re made of,” said slugger Pete Alonso, who struck out in the first two playoff at-bats of his career — including with runners at the corners and one out in the first inning.

Eduardo Escobar homered and doubled off Darvish, who has won all three of his starts against New York this year with a 0.86 ERA.

The star right-hander from Japan, coming off a 16-win season, was the NL pitcher of the month for September and picked up right where he left off. He wriggled out of trouble early when the game was still competitive and then settled in to throw seven innings of six-hit ball without a walk for his first postseason victory in five years.

Darvish is 5-0 with a 2.56 ERA in eight career regular-season starts against the Mets, including 3-0 at Citi Field.

“We’re getting pretty spoiled,” Melvin said, noting that Darvish “invents pitches” during his outings. “It’s kind of a typical Yu Darvish game.”

The 38-year-old Scherzer also lost a critical game last weekend in Atlanta, giving up nine hits — including two homers — and four runs over 5 2/3 innings. He missed about nine weeks this season during two stints on the injured list with left oblique injuries, but finished 11-5 with a 2.29 ERA and said Thursday he was fully healthy.

Scherzer had little snap on his pitches, though, and the Padres took advantage. Bell launched a two-run homer in the first in his initial postseason plate appearance and flipped his bat after his first home run since Sept. 6.

“I kind of blacked out for it,” Bell said. “It felt like I was on a cloud.”

Grisham, batting eighth after hitting .107 since August ended, connected for a solo shot in the second.

“Hopefully, this gets him going,” Melvin said.

Profar made it 6-0 with a three-run drive in the fifth that tucked just inside the right-field foul pole, and Machado sent a laser over the left-field fence two batters later.

“My fastball was running on me,” Scherzer said. “When my fastball’s flat and then running, that’s usually when I get hit a lot. Obviously tonight I got hit a lot.”

UNMIGHTY MAX

It was the fourth time Scherzer gave up four homers in a game, his career high. The seven runs marked the most he’s allowed in 27 postseason games (22 starts).

It also was the most runs permitted by a Mets pitcher in the postseason. The only other major league pitcher to give up four homers and seven runs in a postseason game was Cincinnati rookie Gene Thompson in the 1939 World Series against the New York Yankees.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Darvish was visited on the mound by Melvin and an athletic trainer following Escobar’s double in the seventh, but stayed in the game. “He had a little blister going on his foot,” Melvin said. ... After not feeling well the past few days, RHP Mike Clevinger was left off the series roster in favor of adding LHP Sean Manaea to the bullpen instead.

Mets: All-Star RF Starling Marte batted sixth and went 2 for 4 in his first game back from a broken middle finger on his right (throwing) hand. He was injured Sept. 6 when he was hit by a pitch in Pittsburgh. With his middle finger wrapped, Marte received a loud ovation during pregame introductions. He grounded a single up the middle leading off the second and then stole second and third — sliding headfirst into both bases.

Snell (8-10, 3.38 ERA) has a 2.53 ERA in his past 17 starts, allowing one run or fewer in 13 of them. The 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner was 1-1 in two outings against the Mets this season.

Meanwhile, deGrom (5-4, 3.08) is 0-3 with a 6.00 ERA in his last four starts.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter

The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Reggie Jackson earns Yankees pinstripes back after Astros betrayal with Aaron Judge take

Even though Yankees star Aaron Judge’s home run chase should’ve been the purest and most obvious source of joy (home runs = fun, lots of home runs = more fun), that didn’t stop non-Yankee fans from picking nits, college football fans from hooting and hollering, and crotchety old sportswriters from taking advantage of another chance to erase an era that they, themselves, helped mythologize.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Atlanta, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
Local
California Sports
MLB

Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Mets stars shine, NY saves season with 7-3 win over Padres

NEW YORK (AP) — With their season on the brink, the biggest stars for the New York Mets shined bright. Pete Alonso launched a tiebreaking homer and Jacob deGrom pitched well enough to help save New York with a 7-3 victory over the San Diego Padres that evened their wild-card playoff series at one game apiece Saturday night. “Win or go home,” deGrom said. “Love pitching here. Mets fans have been great to me. Didn’t want to disappoint.” Francisco Lindor also went deep, Jeff McNeil laced a critical two-run double and All-Star closer Edwin Díaz entered much earlier than usual to protect a one-run lead in the seventh inning.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Blue Jays CF Springer carted off field after scary collision

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of a 10-9 playoff loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Springer is “doing OK,” interim manager John Schneider said. “He’s going to be evaluated for a couple of different things.” With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center field. Springer and Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it at 9. It looked as if Bichette’s right arm whacked Springer across the forehead. Bichette got up pretty quickly and stayed in the game after he was checked on by a trainer. A woozy Springer was helped to his feet as the cart was driven onto the field.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Eduardo Escobar
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Sean Manaea
NBC Sports

Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes

The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pinstripe Alley

MLB Playoff Roundup: Mets bounce back, the rest of the field sweeps

(CLE wins, 2-0) Pitching was the name of the game for this series in the first game, and that was further enforced in Game 2. But while the start of the series was one of the shortest games in recent postseason history, this one went deep into the afternoon thanks to a complete inability for either offense to figure out an effective response.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The New York Mets#Jurickson Profar#National League#Los Angeles Dodgers
The Associated Press

Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS

NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
CBS Sports

Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series

The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
QUEENS, NY
batterypower.com

Braves News: Division Series Round Set, Start Times for Games 1 and 2, more

The Division Round of the MLB Playoffs is set. And (LOL!) it does not include the New York Mets after their EARly exit from the postseason last night. The final eight teams in the 2022 MLB Playoffs will begin the NLDS and ALDS rounds tomorrow, including Game 1 of the Phillies and Braves series kicking things off. The Braves will play at 1:07 EST on Tuesday and 4:35 EST on Wednesday as the first two games take place in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy