Woodburn Independent

North Marion girls soccer continues to refine amidst blowout victories

After dropping 1-0 contest to Gladstone, the Huskies are making strides to eliminate mistakes in pursuit of league titleIn the second contest of the year against Gladstone on Sept. 15, North Marion girls soccer fell from the unbeaten ranks. On the wrong side of a 1-0 result, coach Ben Bonser said it wasn't a total collapse or anything significant. It was a little thing. "We had opportunities in that (Gladstone) game as well. We just didn't finish," Bonser said. "It's finishing the opportunities that we do have and then not making mistakes. It wasn't a giant mistake, but our...
MARION, OR
New Haven Independent

Meet The New Seymour Athletics Hall Of Famers

SEYMOUR – Five former standout athletes have been selected for induction into Seymour High School’s Sports Hall of Fame for 2022. The inductees scoring a place this year are Christine Cweklinsky Perfetto (Class of 1986); Michael Fritz (Class of 1999); Christine Bourdeau (Class of 2006); Michael Osiecki (Class of 2009) and Jacob Drozd (Class of 2010).
SEYMOUR, CT
