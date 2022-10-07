Read full article on original website
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
First look at Netflix's new psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh
If Don't Worry Darling just didn't give you enough of your Florence Pugh fix, then you're in luck - she'll be back sooner than you think in a brand new Netflix thriller. The psychological drama, set in 1862 in the Irish Midlands, is an adaption on the best selling novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue, the author of Room, so you just know it's going to be good.
Business Insider
'Smile' is now playing only in theaters, but the creepy horror movie is expected to hit Paramount Plus in November
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. "Smile," the new horror film from Paramount Pictures, is now playing exclusively in theaters. The movie is about a doctor who experiences terrifying horrors related to a series of mysterious deaths. Following its exclusive theatrical window, "Smile" is...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Westworld’ creators pitch Chloë Grace Moretz in a mind-bending reality in ‘The Peripheral’ trailer
A trailer starring Chloë Grace Moretz just dropped for a new sci fi series called The Peripheral from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the creators of the hit HBO Max show Westworld. The show, based on author William Gibson’s books, will air on Amazon Prime Video. Moretz plays a...
epicstream.com
The Flash Receives Conflicting Production Reports
It goes without saying that The Flash has long been plagued with controversies and while it looked for a time that the Ezra Miller-led project will get axed under the Warner Bros. Discovery banner, the DC Extended Universe project will indeed be moving forward despite the actor's most recent personal troubles. Now, a new report confirms that the film has in fact undergone reshoots, hence the reason for its theatrical release being pushed back to next year.
In a first, Netflix's 'Knives Out' sequel will play in theaters for a week
Netflix is going to the movies, but only for a week.
‘In a Land That No Longer Exists,’ About Fashion Scene in Communist East Berlin, Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)
Munich-based sales agency Beta Cinema has launched the international trailer (below) for “In a Land That No Longer Exists,” which has its international premiere on Oct. 21 in the competition section of the Rome Film Festival. Aelrun Goette’s feature debut, which was released in Germany on Thursday by Tobis, is inspired by the director’s own experiences in East Germany during the late 80s, when she worked as a model for fashion magazine Sibylle, the so-called “Vogue of the East.” The action takes place in East Berlin in the early summer of 1989, a few months before the fall of the Wall. Eighteen-year-old...
BBC
Bafta Cymru: In My Skin takes three awards
Coming-of-age drama In My Skin has won three awards at the Bafta Cymru film and TV awards ceremony. It claimed best television drama, author Kayleigh Llewellyn took best writer and Molly Manners won best director fiction. Best actor and actress went to Owen Teale for Dream Horse and Emilia Jones...
Bring on the Oscar contenders. Film Fest 919 announces lineup for NC festival
Film Fest 919 in Chapel Hill showcases buzzy movies, including the “Knives Out” sequel and others you can expect to hear about at Oscar time.
Popculture
'Amsterdam': Christian Bale Leads a Surprisingly Confused Murder Mystery (Review)
Seven years ago, David O. Russell ended a desperate and ill-fated attempt to win an Oscar, releasing four films released in a span of five years that were only made to win trophies. The controversial director, whose misbehavior and abuse allegations are well-documented, is now back in theaters with Amsterdam, a murder mystery that serves as a successor to American Hustle but on a less frantic scale. Amsterdam, led by a trio of good performances from Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, is a well-meaning, but confused murder mystery.
BBC
Purbeck Film festival unveils Sir Mark Rylance as new patron
Oscar-winning actor and theatre director Sir Mark Rylance has become a patron of a Dorset film festival. Now in its 27th year, the annual Purbeck Film Festival screens scores of films at venues including cinemas, village halls and churches. Sir Mark played Thomas Cromwell in the BBC One drama Wolf...
‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Starts Shooting at Renamed Disney Studios Australia
20th Century Studios’ fantasy action film “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” has begun production in Sydney, New South Wales, at the iconic Fox Studios Australia, which have been newly renamed Disney Studios Australia. The franchise film is pitched as a new chapter in the “Planet of the Apes” saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” Under the direction of Wes Ball (“The Maze Runner” trilogy) it will star Owen Teague (“It”), Freya Allan (“The Witcher”), Peter Macon (“The Orville”), Eka Darville (“Jessica Jones”) and Kevin Durand (“The Strain”). The screenplay is...
Comedy drama In My Skin is success story of 2022 Welsh Baftas
Comedy drama In My Skin has proved the success story of the 2022 Welsh Baftas, known as the Bafta Cymru, as it claimed three awards at St David’s Hall in Cardiff.One host even made fun of its winning streak as the five-part series was handed best director, best television drama and best writer for its portrayal of teenage life in Wales.Dream Horse, nominated in five categories, won two awards, including the coveted best actor prize for Owen Teale’s performance.The Game Of Thrones actor seemed lost for words at times during his acceptance speech, and said repeatedly that he was “blown...
Netflix To Bring 'Knives Out' Sequel To AMC And Other Theaters A Month Before Streaming
Netflix Inc. NFLX will release a one-week Thanksgiving theatrical sneak preview of its highly-anticipated movie "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." What Happened: After its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival, Netflix has decided to release the sequel to the 2019 Daniel Craig-starrer, "Knives Out" in theatres, before unveiling it to its subscribers on Dec. 23. It would be the first-ever Netflix film to debut across all three major U.S. theatrical chains — AMC Entertainment AMC, Regal and Cinemark Holdings Inc. CNK.
Focus Boards Baltasar Kormákur’s Romantic Drama ‘Touch’, Based On Ólafur Jóhann Ólafsson’s Icelandic Bestseller
EXCLUSIVE: Focus Features has boarded Beast and Everest filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur’s romantic drama Touch, which begins principal photography Sunday in London. Focus will release domestically, with Universal Pictures International handling overseas distribution (excluding Iceland). RVK Studios’ Kormákur and Agnes Johansen are producing Touch alongside Good Chaos’ Mike Goodridge. Carlen Johnson will oversee production on behalf of Focus. Touch is based on the bestselling Icelandic novel by Ólafur Jóhann Ólafsson, which was published in the U.S. in August this year. Ólaffson co-wrote the script with Kormákur. Related Story Focus Features Acquires Willem Dafoe Thriller 'Inside', Sets Q1 2023 Release Related Story Film Festival Heat Brightens Arthouse Outlook; 'Honk...
‘Pedro’ Filmmakers Natesh Hegde, Rishab Shetty Reteam for Busan APM Project ‘Tiger’s Pond’
Director Natesh Hegde and producer Rishab Shetty, whose “Pedro” was in the New Currents competition at the Busan International Film Festival in 2021, are at this year’s Asian Project Market with “Vaghachipani” (“Tiger′s Pond”). “Pedro” won best director for Hegde at Pingyao, best film at the Nantes Three Continents Festival, and had a stellar festival run including the BFI London Film Festival, Golden Horse and IndieLisboa. Set in a sleepy hamlet, “Tiger′s Pond” will follow an under-aged shepherdess who is discovered to be pregnant. Her employer, who is hellbent on becoming the chair of the village council, makes every effort...
Streaming: the best werewolf films
We’re firmly into October, and though Halloween is still three weeks away, plenty of streaming outlets are already donning their Halloween garb. Disney+ got in on the act last week with Werewolf By Night, their first ever “special presentation” – which is to say, an hour-long one-off – and yet another outgrowth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
