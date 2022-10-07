Comedy drama In My Skin has proved the success story of the 2022 Welsh Baftas, known as the Bafta Cymru, as it claimed three awards at St David’s Hall in Cardiff.One host even made fun of its winning streak as the five-part series was handed best director, best television drama and best writer for its portrayal of teenage life in Wales.Dream Horse, nominated in five categories, won two awards, including the coveted best actor prize for Owen Teale’s performance.The Game Of Thrones actor seemed lost for words at times during his acceptance speech, and said repeatedly that he was “blown...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 HOURS AGO