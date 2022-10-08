Read full article on original website
AAPL, AMZN, or TSLA: Which MATANA Stock is the Most Attractive Pick?
Ray Wang, principal analyst and founder of Constellation Research, coined the acronym MATANA, which he feels is a better representation of big tech stocks than FAANG. In this article, we will discuss Wall Street’s opinions about three MATANA stocks and pick the most attractive one. Back in September, Ray...
Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock: Why Does Wall Street Rate This Fintech Play a “Strong Buy”?
Paypal stock continues to be under pressure due to macro challenges. However, Wall Street remains bullish on this fintech giant based on its massive user base and the rising adoption of digital payments. Leading fintech stock Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL), like several other growth stocks, has declined significantly this year due to...
American Airlines Raises Revenue Outlook Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Shares of American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the airline stated in an SEC filing that it expects to generate revenues of $13.5 billion, up 13% versus the third quarter of 2019. The airline’s total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) in...
CCL vs. NCLH: Which is the Better Stock to Cruise With?
Cruise line stocks were left bruised, but there are reasons for optimism going into 2023. Though debt loads are high, pent-up demand could continue to fuel moves toward 2019-level fundamentals over the next five years. Cruise lines have been an uncomfortably choppy ride over the past year. Therefore, in this...
Here’s Why Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Spiked Last Week
Credit Suisse stock recovered some of its losses following initiatives to restructure its business and reduce debt. Shares of the leading financial services company Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)(GB:0QP5), which came under pressure over its liquidity and financial health concerns, recovered some of its lost ground last week. The rebound in CS stock followed the news that investors are showing interest in its securitized products business, which is up for sale. Moreover, the Swiss bank’s surprise move to buy back $3 billion worth of debt further supported the recovery.
Stock Market Today – Stocks Fall as 10-Year Yield Approaches 4%
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased by 0.32%, 0.75%, and 1.02%, respectively. Furthermore, the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield jumped to 3.961%, an increase of 7.6 basis points. Similarly, the Two-Year Treasury yield also...
2 Stocks to Buy That Can Survive Macro-Headwinds
Once a doom-and-gloom talking point among the fearmongers, the risk of stagflation is unfortunately gaining credibility. To combat potential low economic activity and high prices, investors should look to the relevant tickers SRE and KR as safe stocks to buy. Although 2022 started on a hopeful note, given the intense...
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Results: Analysts See Q3 Beat in the Cards
PepsiCo is set to release its third-quarter results on Wednesday. Analysts are highly optimistic about the company’s ability to beat expectations. Beverage giant PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is slated to release its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results on October 12, before the market opens. PepsiCo offers a wide range of food, snack, and beverage products worldwide. PEP stock has lost 4.5% so far this year.
2 Alcohol Stocks with Strong Brands for Dividend Growth
Despite the underlying market challenges, Constellation Brands and Diageo are about to achieve record profitability this year. Their dividend-growth prospects remain attractive. Still, due to their elevated valuation multiples, investors enjoy quite a thin margin of safety at their current levels. Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) and U.K-based Diageo (NYSE: DEO)(GB:...
Here’s Why Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Reached its All-time Highs Yesterday
Energy company Denbury shares gained 7% yesterday on a potential acquisition by Exxon Mobil. Shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) closed 7% higher yesterday after peaking at its all-time intraday high of $104.05 following a Bloomberg report that stated that Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) could buy the company. Based in Texas, U.S., Denbury...
2 Discounted Tech Stocks to Consider amid Market Rout
Although the technology sector suffered disproportionately during this year’s market rout, the long-term fundamentals for the segment will likely remain intact. Therefore, daring contrarians should consider adding two tech stocks to their watch lists: ASML and AMD. At first glance, the narrative for tech stocks to buy appears discouraging,...
The Most Traded Stocks by TipRanks Investors in September 2022
From hotter-than-expected inflation to the Fed’s supersized interest rate hike, investors had a lot to process in September. Trading activities were dynamic and largely speculative. Tracking trading activities gives us more insights into investor behavior during uncertain times. September has historically been a down month for stocks and this...
Could Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Recover amid Recalls, Macro Pressures?
Rivian’s product recall and macro challenges could continue to drag down the stock over the near-term even as the company is witnessing strong demand for its electric vehicles. Shares of electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) have been under pressure this year due to macro challenges and supply chain...
2 Semiconductor Stocks with High Growth Despite Market Headwinds
With the ongoing macroeconomic unrest pressuring consumer spending and corporate CapEx, demand for semiconductors is entering a downcycle. MCHP and MPWR, however, showcase strong backlogs and momentum, placing them in a better position. Both stocks also appear reasonably valued, but one expense, in particular, needs to be monitored. With most...
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) May Soon Restart M777 Production
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF)(GB:BA) is evaluating restarting the production of its M777 howitzers due to the increased interest arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ report highlighted that BAE is holding talks with the U.S. army over restarting M777 production. It may take 30 to 36...
Cannabis Stocks Once Again Back on Investors’ Radar; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Names to Watch
President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon all those doing time for simple marijuana possession sent shockwaves through the beleaguered cannabis industry last week. Stocks across the sector soared on the news, which came as timely relief for a segment beaten to a pulp after hope of any federal legislative progress had mostly evaporated since the Biden administration came in to power at the start of last year. Investors had hoped that Biden’s win along with the Dems taking control of both the House and Senate, would see change take place, but that hasn’t happened yet.
Marathon Digital Stock (NASDAQ:MARA): Poised for Growth after Mining Operation Transition
Marathon Digital released its month-ending and quarter-ending September 30, 2022 bitcoin mining update. The company is on track to achieve its targeted hash rate capacity of 23 EH/s by the first half of 2023. Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) released its September and third-quarter bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining update on Friday, which...
2 Gig Economy Stocks to Buy amid Workforce Paradigm Shifts
When the COVID-19 pandemic initially struck, many white-collar workers enjoyed two benefits – a paycheck and the ability to work from home. With employers likely to start recalling their employees back to the office, the resultant conflict could be cynically advantageous for two gig economy stocks. While the COVID-19...
Is Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) a Good Stock to Buy?
With significant upside potential and recovery in the bottom line, Travelzoo has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Let’s learn more about TZOO stock. Penny stocks can be highly rewarding and equally risky (learn more about Penny stocks here: Are Penny Stocks a Good Investment?). Thus to help investors (with an appetite for risk), TipRanks brings Penny Stocks Screener to find the ones with a higher likelihood of beating the broader market. Using the Screener, we came across Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) stock with an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Moreover, it has significant upside potential, which supports the bull case.
Two dividend stocks to look for passive income
Here are two dividend stocks that have a dividend yield of more than 4%. With the stock market hitting new lows, investors are looking for dividend stocks that can generate stable income – two promising picks are vehicle renting company Redde Northgate (GB:REDD) and paper manufacturing company Mondi Plc (GB:MNDI).
