San Diego, CA

big10central.com

No. 19 Kansas Falls to No. 17 TCU at Home, 38-31

Kansas Jayhawks football’s perfect start to the 2022 season, their best start in over a decade, ended on Saturday with a thrilling 38-31 NCAAF loss to the TCU Horned Frogs at home. Locations. After an unprecedented spate of early season firings, the Wisconsin Badgers and three other teams with...
LAWRENCE, KS
High School Football PRO

Vista, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The San Pasqual High School football team will have a game with Rancho Buena Vista High School on October 07, 2022, 19:00:00.
VISTA, CA
CBS 8

After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay

OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
OCEANSIDE, CA
weeklyhumorist.com

CARTOON: Over it Outfit

Eric Koman is a San Diego-based artist and cartoonist whose work has appeared in the New Yorker. When he’s not sketching silly drawings, surfing or playing volleyball he is working on a PhD in Bioinformatics at UCSD.
SAN DIEGO, CA
presidiosentinel.com

Bill Walton Seeks to Shine a Light on San Diego’s Homeless Crisis

Over the past month, Bill Walton, former ABC/ESPN/NBC basketball announcer, NBA All-Star basketball player, UCLA All-American, and a generous contributor to various causes and non-profits, has elected to make his voice heard on the homeless crisis in San Diego. Walton, who has always expressed his pride for being a native...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Valley Roadrunner

Homecoming continues tonight, while school disciplines individuals involved in brawl

Students involved in the incident at Valley Center High School on Tuesday, October 4th are being held accountable and school disciplinary action is being taken following our district policies and California Education Code. The conduct and actions of each individual student has and will continue to be taken into account. The school site administration is communicating directly with each family regarding their student. We look forward to a positive and enjoyable homecoming event this evening for our students and appreciate the support of our community.
VALLEY CENTER, CA
Daily Aztec

SDSU reports armed robbery at popular restaurant, Eureka!

San Diego State University released a campus-wide email on Oct. 4 reporting an armed robbery at Eureka!, an American-influenced restaurant located at the South Campus Plaza. The incident occurred at 7:46 p.m. when a perpetrator, identified as a 5-foot-4 male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, approached an individual with a gun and demanded their belongings with the weapon pointed directly at the person’s chest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
UCSD Guardian

Cutting Back: UCSD Reduces Incoming Admissions by over 10,000

Following a record-breaking number of admissions in Fall 2021, UC San Diego has cut back on new student admissions for the incoming class of 2022. UCSD extended admissions offers to 42,427 first-year and transfer applicants this fall, a decrease of 10,609 from last year’s total. According to Jim Rawlins,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

South Bay birrieria taco shop named best in U.S.

SAN DIEGO — Another win for America's Finest City: Ed Fernandez Birrieria, A local taco shop in San Diego, has been rated the best taco shop in the nation. The taco shop that is best known for its delicious "birria tacos" is located in the Nester neighborhood of San Diego, and it's been open for nearly 17 years.
SAN DIEGO, CA

