FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Trendy Bar and Lounge in Downtown San Diego - Salvatore's CucinaDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartSan Diego, CA
No. 19 Kansas Falls to No. 17 TCU at Home, 38-31
Kansas Jayhawks football’s perfect start to the 2022 season, their best start in over a decade, ended on Saturday with a thrilling 38-31 NCAAF loss to the TCU Horned Frogs at home. Locations. After an unprecedented spate of early season firings, the Wisconsin Badgers and three other teams with...
Vista, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
6 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings, or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
After fighting eviction, Oceanside tenants can stay
OCEANSIDE, Calif — An apartment complex in Oceanside filled with many seniors fought their eviction and won so far. Earlier this week CBS 8’s Abbie Alford was covering affordable housing and learned about North County neighbors facing eviction and couldn't find a place to live. We are Working...
CARTOON: Over it Outfit
Eric Koman is a San Diego-based artist and cartoonist whose work has appeared in the New Yorker. When he’s not sketching silly drawings, surfing or playing volleyball he is working on a PhD in Bioinformatics at UCSD.
Bill Walton Seeks to Shine a Light on San Diego’s Homeless Crisis
Over the past month, Bill Walton, former ABC/ESPN/NBC basketball announcer, NBA All-Star basketball player, UCLA All-American, and a generous contributor to various causes and non-profits, has elected to make his voice heard on the homeless crisis in San Diego. Walton, who has always expressed his pride for being a native...
Homecoming continues tonight, while school disciplines individuals involved in brawl
Students involved in the incident at Valley Center High School on Tuesday, October 4th are being held accountable and school disciplinary action is being taken following our district policies and California Education Code. The conduct and actions of each individual student has and will continue to be taken into account. The school site administration is communicating directly with each family regarding their student. We look forward to a positive and enjoyable homecoming event this evening for our students and appreciate the support of our community.
University of Arizona murder suspect's troubled past in San Diego
Court documents reveal a woman filed a restraining order against the suspected shooter in 2020, stating he harassed and stalked her while he was a teaching assistant at San Diego State University.
San Diego teacher criticized for saying Hitler had 'strong leadership qualities' during class
The teacher reportedly told a student that while Hitler may have done some bad things, he also demonstrated strong leadership qualities.
SDSU reports armed robbery at popular restaurant, Eureka!
San Diego State University released a campus-wide email on Oct. 4 reporting an armed robbery at Eureka!, an American-influenced restaurant located at the South Campus Plaza. The incident occurred at 7:46 p.m. when a perpetrator, identified as a 5-foot-4 male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants, approached an individual with a gun and demanded their belongings with the weapon pointed directly at the person’s chest.
Which California city has the highest minimum wage?
State law in California says employees must be paid a minimum wage. But several cities and counties across the state have their own ordinances that require employers pay a higher hourly rate.
Amouranth suffers another stalker scare at TwitchCon San Diego, had to ’get security involved’
TwitchCon San Diego was supposed to be a source of joy for Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa, and for the most part, it was. But, her meet and greet on the event’s final day was marred by a close encounter with a stalker. It’s unclear whether it was the...
At least 419 Mpox cases reported in San Diego region
The California Department of Public Health on Friday provided an update on the state's Mpox outbreak, confirming a total of 419 reported cases in the San Diego region.
Cutting Back: UCSD Reduces Incoming Admissions by over 10,000
Following a record-breaking number of admissions in Fall 2021, UC San Diego has cut back on new student admissions for the incoming class of 2022. UCSD extended admissions offers to 42,427 first-year and transfer applicants this fall, a decrease of 10,609 from last year’s total. According to Jim Rawlins,...
‘Diane Sawyer of SD’ or Crabby Anchor? Sandra Maas’ KUSI Suit Could be Killed
In her final years with KUSI News, Sandra Maas was not a happy anchor, according to the station’s lawyers. After taping one promotional spot, Maas allegedly threw down her earpiece to the production crew and stormed off, saying: “I [effing] hate this place . … I’m over it.”
Bafang Dumpling Planning First San Diego Location
Taiwanese Brand Opened Their First US Location in Southern California Earlier This Year with the Promise of More to Come
South Bay birrieria taco shop named best in U.S.
SAN DIEGO — Another win for America's Finest City: Ed Fernandez Birrieria, A local taco shop in San Diego, has been rated the best taco shop in the nation. The taco shop that is best known for its delicious "birria tacos" is located in the Nester neighborhood of San Diego, and it's been open for nearly 17 years.
Marine Recruit, 18, Collapses, Dies During Camp Pendleton Training
An 18-year-old Marine recruit collapsed during training at Camp Pendleton and later died at the Marine Corps base hospital, officials said. Private First Class Javier F. Pong was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 27 at the hospital, USMC Capt. Joshua D. Collins said. While engaged in scheduled training,...
AutoMatters & More: Goodguys Meguiar’s So-Cal Nationals — America’s Favorite Car Show
Goodguys — America’s Favorite Car Show — returned to the Del Mar Fairgrounds for the second time this year, on Sept. 30 through Oct. 2, complete with a new name: the 1st Meguiar’s So-Cal Nationals, presented by BASF. While much had remained the same, there were a few significant changes, too.
