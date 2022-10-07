Read full article on original website
Kindergarten Students Enjoy Field Trip
Friday, October 7, kindergarten students went to Glen Ray's Corn Maze. They enjoyed all the activities learning about farming, playing in the corn, and going down the slide. It was a fun day!
Third Grade Multiplication Array Art
The third grade made multiplication array pictures showing what different multiplication problems look like. For example, three rows of windows and three stories of a building would be 3 x 3, which equals nine windows. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #ThirdGradeMath #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools...
Student Council Leadership Conference
East Meadows PRIDE Squad attended the Student Council Leadership Conference held at the BYU Conference Center last Tuesday, Oct. 4th. They heard from five different speakers including Meg Johnson, John Bytheway, Brad Barton, and Kirk Weisler. These speakers shared leadership skills and traits that will help our PRIDE Squad.
Fifth Grade Science Experiments
Miss Wood taught a science lesson on different powder substances around the kitchen. Students had to figure out what type of powder it was by adding other ingredients to the powder. Just to name a few, was it flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt or sugar?. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles...
Art City Elementary Has Happy Readers
Mrs. Lindsey chooses a few students to be Happy Readers. Are you a Happy Reader? You may be next!. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #ArtCityLibrary #EngagingReaders #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools #UtPol #UtEd #ThankATeacher.
Questions about an IEP (Individualized Education Plan)
This is a great workshop to help parents understand the IEP Process, communicate more effectively with teachers, and be more prepared to be collaborators at IEP meetings!. The meeting is on October 19th via zoom, so anyone can join, but they will need to RSVP as soon as possible! You may also choose to include this on your school newsletters and/or websites. Please let me know if you have any questions!
IEP Support for Parents
Heidi Whittaker, a consultant from Utah Parent Center, will be offering an informational meeting over Zoom about the IEP process on Oct 19, 2022 at 07:00 PM in Mountain Time (US and Canada). Parents are important members of the IEP team. This workshop will help parents understand their roles, rights, and responsibilities in the IEP process. Parents will also learn how to effectively prepare for, participate in, and follow up on IEP meetings held on behalf of the student. Please follow the link of the flyer to register if you are interested.
Help Offered to Understand IEP's
This is a great workshop to help parents understand the IEP Process, communicate more effectively with teachers, and be more prepared to be collaborators at IEP meetings! The meeting is on October 19th via zoom, so anyone can join, but they will need to RSVP as soon as possible!
Net Positive Assembly Kindergarten-2nd grade
Recently, the students in kindergarten to second grade had the opportunity to learn about the 5 Rules of Internet Safety during an assembly from Net Positive. The rules students learned were:. Tell a trusted adult if anything on your device makes your feel sad, scared, or confused. Ask a trusted...
Fourth Grade Keyboarding
Our students are hard at work tip, tap, typing away! Fourth graders have the opportunity to receive keyboarding instruction for 12 weeks to go from two-finger tappers to ten-fingered typing masters. Our students have already become more capable with the important skills of digital self expression and involvement. They have come so far!
Fall Break-No School
Fall Break starts this week! There will be no school on October 13, 14, and 17. Have a safe and wonderful break!
FALL BREAK OCT. 13& 14th- NO SCHOOL
Just wanted to remind students that this Thursday and Friday Oct. 13th and 14th is Fall Break. There will be NO classes held. ALSO- The District P/C Comp Day will be Oct. 17th so there will be no classes that day as well. School will resume on Tuesday, October 18th
Mustang club
Every morning, Principal Balli starts the day by doing the morning announcements. She asks Student Council's help to give the weather report, lunch menu and to call down our birthday friends. Occasionally, these student council members help Miss Balli pass out awards, such as our Principal Mustang Club winners. Being with our students is such a fun way to start the morning.
Climbers of the Week: Oct. 10th-14th
These students were nominated by teachers for working hard and being a great example for others to follow. Congratulations Panthers!
SEP Conferences Tomorrow
We are excited to see everyone at SEP conferences tomorrow! Please contact your student's teacher to sign up for a time.
Kindergarten Community Helpers Field Trip
Kindergarten students visited the fire station, police station, library, and post office to learn about our community helpers. A huge thank you to our wonderful community helpers for allowing us to come and learn all about what they do for us!
Fire Drill!
Today, Taylor had a unique fire drill because it was a complete surprise to students and staff! Payson fire department will occasionally hold random “surprise fire drills” in order to ensure that schools are trained to efficiently exit a building in a safe, timely manner. Mrs. Robbins often...
