This is a great workshop to help parents understand the IEP Process, communicate more effectively with teachers, and be more prepared to be collaborators at IEP meetings!. The meeting is on October 19th via zoom, so anyone can join, but they will need to RSVP as soon as possible! You may also choose to include this on your school newsletters and/or websites. Please let me know if you have any questions!

