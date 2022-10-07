Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon mail carrier indicted, accused of stealing $78K in checks
The Westchester County district attorney has announced the indictment of a Mount Vernon mail carrier accused of stealing more than $78,000 in checks.
NJ utility pole falls & the inexcusable response that followed
Sometimes, absolutely nothing has to happen for a utility pole for it to fall, which is what happened in this New Jersey town this past summer. And it's scary to think that this could happen for no apparent reason, but it does. To avoid issues for those that had to...
2 people shot outside of gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's Long Island home
Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s twin daughters called the police Sunday after two people were shot outside of Zeldin’s Long Island home.
ID Released For Woman Found Fatally Stabbed At North Bellmore Residence
The identity has been released of a woman who was found fatally stabbed at a Long Island residence. At around 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, multiple 911 calls were received regarding a domestic incident that occurred at a North Bellmore residence on South Bismark Avenue, Nassau County Police said. Officers...
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Head Of NY State Police Resigns Amid Allegations He Shielded Colleague From Complaints
The head of the New York State Police is stepping down after Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed her office was investigating allegations that he mishandled internal personnel complaints. State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen, age 59, of Glens Falls in Warren County, announced his resignation Friday, Oct. 7, the agency said in...
Airmont Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill Cops Damages Hotel After Arrest, Police Say
A 41-year-old man has been accused of damaging a hotel in the Hudson Valley after being released following an arrest during an altercation with police officers earlier in the day at a convenience store/gas station. The incidents happened Thursday, Oct. 6 in Rockland County, in the Village of Airmont. The...
New York State Health Officials Warn That Flu Is Spreading Aggressively
Brace yourself for what could be a bad flu season. New York Health officials are speaking out and warning residents that influenza is spreading early and aggressively, already. New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said,. With the early and aggressive spread of influenza, the annual flu shot...
Embattled New York police leader resigns
(The Center Square) – New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigned on Friday, just days after Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed her staff was investigating several allegations against him. Bruen, on the force for more than 20 years, had been appointed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He was...
Experts Say This New Jersey Restaurant Has The Best Steak In The Whole State
If you crave steak, really good steak, then you have plenty of amazing choices in every corner of New Jersey. Have you ever had the best steak the Garden State has to offer?. It certainly would be a feather in your cap to say you have tried the absolute best steak this great state has to offer. So, where do you go to get it?
NBC New York
Tow Truck Driver Assisting Disabled Car Killed in Crash on Long Island Expressway
An overnight crash killed a tow truck driver trying to assist a disabled car on the Long Island Expressway, police said Saturday morning. The 47-year-old man was outside of his truck when he was hit in the westbound lanes near Woodhaven Boulevard in Queens. The operator of the disabled car was also struck, police said.
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
fox5ny.com
Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home
NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people were shot outside his Long Island home
NEW YORK — New York Rep. Lee Zeldin said his family is safe after two people were shot outside his home Sunday afternoon. Zeldin, who was not home during the shooting, released a statement describing the shooting outside their home in Shirley. “My 16 year old daughters, Mikayla and...
New Rochelle Woman Who Fatally Stabbed Boyfriend Freed From Prison Under New State Law
A woman who admitted to stabbing her boyfriend to death will be released from prison under a new NY state law that gives judges more discretion in sentencing defendants who have suffered domestic abuse. Westchester County resident Jonitha Alston, age 35, of New Rochelle, will be freed after acting State...
NBC New York
Longtime Ad Exec, Producer Identified as Victim in East Hampton Plane Crash
The pilot who died when his small plane spiraled out of the sky and into East Hampton's Three Mile Harbor Thursday afternoon in what police have dubbed a tragic aviation accident has been identified as a 57-year-old advertising executive and producer from Long Island, authorities say. Kent Feuerring, of Sagaponack,...
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
Guns Can Be Carried In New York State Bars, Libraries, Zoos: Judge
A judge in Syracuse issued a harsh blow to New York State's Concealed Carry Improvement Act. Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature passed quite a few new laws governing pistol permits in the state after the United States Supreme Court, however, a judge in Syracuse has ruled against them.
Thousands Of New Jersey Residents To Get $1,200
Financial Relief. An average of $1,200 in tax credits is set to hit thousands of Americans' bank accounts - will you be one of the lucky ones?. The state of New Jersey has passed two new bills that may allow eligible homeowners to see quicker savings. (source)
Unaccompanied minors flown from border to small NY town: 'Never seen anything like this before'
The Biden administration continues sending flights of migrants, including minors, to areas of New York, arriving in the small town of Montgomery.
