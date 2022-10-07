ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Village Of Pelham, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Village Of Pelham, NY
NJ.com

Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties

An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
NUTLEY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Tickets#Pelham House#Village Hall#Fifth Ave#Construction Maintenance
The Center Square

Embattled New York police leader resigns

(The Center Square) – New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen resigned on Friday, just days after Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed her staff was investigating several allegations against him. Bruen, on the force for more than 20 years, had been appointed by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He was...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
fox5ny.com

Woman stabbed to death in Long Island home

NEW YORK - Nassau County Police were investigating the murder of a woman in a North Bellmore home late Thursday evening. Police say they got multiple 911 calls for a domestic incident at a home on S. Bismark Ave. just after 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the body...
BELLMORE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Guns Can Be Carried In New York State Bars, Libraries, Zoos: Judge

A judge in Syracuse issued a harsh blow to New York State's Concealed Carry Improvement Act. Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature passed quite a few new laws governing pistol permits in the state after the United States Supreme Court, however, a judge in Syracuse has ruled against them.
Aneka Duncan

Thousands Of New Jersey Residents To Get $1,200

Financial Relief. An average of $1,200 in tax credits is set to hit thousands of Americans' bank accounts - will you be one of the lucky ones?. The state of New Jersey has passed two new bills that may allow eligible homeowners to see quicker savings. (source)

Comments / 0

Community Policy