Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
6th annual Pride Visalia festival comes to Valley Strong Stadium
The South Valley came together for a celebration at the sixth annual Pride Visalia festival.
yourcentralvalley.com
Hanford hosting its annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival
HANFORD, Calif ( ) – The Hanford Police K9 Foundation will be hosting its 5th annual Oktoberfest Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, October 15. The event will take place at Hanford Civic Park. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with over 20 breweries that include Crow and Wolf, Maui Brewing, Barrelhouse, 2 Towns Cider House, Belching Beaver, and more. There will also be a beer truck featuring some other beer products. Food vendors will include Toshiko, Fatte Alberts Pizza, Elks Lodge, La Trailata, and funnel cakes.
yourcentralvalley.com
1 shot in Lemoore after fight in alley, police say
LEMOORE, Calif. ( ) – One person was shot after a fight in an alleyway in Lemoore on Monday, according to the Lemoore Police Department. Officers say they were called around 4:00 p.m. to the area of West D Street and Armstrong Street regarding a shooting following a fight. Officers arrived to find one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
2 Porterville women with baby held at gunpoint
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two women and a baby were found by Tulare County Sheriff Deputies after victims say they were held at gunpoint for hours. Deputies say around 6 p.m Monday evening they responded to a disturbance call at 14400 Block of Avenue 284 in Porterville. The two victims say they came home to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plasma donation center opens in northeast Fresno
BioLife Plasma Services opened its second Central Valley location in northeast Fresno.
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
Shooting in Delano leaves two people dead, one injured
According to early reports, the shooting took place around 4:20 p.m. Monday afternoon in the area of County Line and Road 136 in Delano.
GV Wire
Vehicle Crash Cancels Classes at Madera Community College
Madera Community College canceled day and night classes Tuesday after a vehicle hit a power pole, knocking out power to the Avenue 12 campus. College spokesman George Villagrana said officials hope classes will be able to resume Wednesday. Pacific Gas & Electric was working to restore power, which was turned off because of damage to the power pole that resulted in sagging power lines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
legalexaminer.com
Motorcyclist Rushed to Hospital After Collision on Shaw Ave in Fresno
A collision between a motorcyclist and a small car sent a rider to the hospital this weekend in Fresno. Fresno Police responded to the scene sometime after 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022. KMPH-TV reports the accident occurred as the motorcyclist was exiting Highway 41 and was attempting to...
Police searching for 11-year-old missing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say they are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing on Monday. Police say Alias Lugo was last seen around 3:30 p.m. after walking away from his home in the 500 block of North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont avenues. Alias is 4 […]
Why passport services are being halted in Kings County
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Passport services provided by Kings County officials are about to end due to a “shortage in staff.” According to an announcement by Kings County officials sent out on Monday, a new requirement from the U.S. Department of State means that the county’s Central Services (mailroom) cannot mail the passport applications that […]
Tulare County residents on high alert amid recent string of violence
In the last week, four people have died, including a 15-year-old, and at least seven people are in the hospital after shootings across Tulare County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 killed, 1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Delano, deputies say
Two people have died and another person was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Delano Monday afternoon.
Hanford Sentinel
Moon Room upgrades to store front in Hanford mall
The Moon Room, a locally owned crystal shop that has enthralled customers with local art, beautiful stones and occult items, will open a new storefront in the Hanford mall this month. The event, announced by co-owners Alfred Trujillo and John Charles, will take place on Oct. 29, and is an...
Meet the Central Valley's 'queen of thrifting'
Elizabeth Sartuche has held five titles in the Miss America Organization, including Miss Tulare County, but hasn't spent more than $11 on gowns for the competitions.
2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
Suspect arrested in homicide at Fresno motorcycle clubhouse, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man dead at a motorcycle clubhouse earlier this month, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Saturday, October 1, officers were called out to the clubhouse of the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club on McKinley Avenue for a report of a […]
WATCH: 2 wanted after 7-Eleven robbery in Tarpey Village, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of suspects are wanted by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they robbed a 7-Eleven store in Tarpey Village, Fresno County, on Sept. 19. Officials say two unidentified men robbed the store on Clovis Avenue and Ashlan Avenue at around 5:00 p.m. Investigators added that the suspect […]
Car catches fire after crashing into Fresno County home
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A car lost control and crashed into a home on Tuesday, according to the Fresno County Fire Department. Firefighters said they were called out to the area of Del Rey and South avenues for a report of a fire. When crews arrived, they found a car that caught fire after […]
Comments / 0