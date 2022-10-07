ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

On Football: NFL teams aren't doomed with losing Octobers

DENVER (AP) — A losing record in October doesn’t mean playoff hopes are lost. Last year, the Patriots, Steelers and Eagles rebounded from a 1-3 start to earn a postseason berth. The Chiefs and 49ers both opened 2-3 and still reached their conference championship games. Entering Week 5, nine teams had losing records, including three 2021 playoff teams. Odds are at least one of those nine teams will bounce back and get to the postseason.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Future Games#American Football#Oph
BBC

NFL concussion: rule changes needed for Sunday's games says players' union

The NFL Players Association has called on the league to make concussion rule changes before Sunday's round of games. It wants to improve safety protocols after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was allowed to play on despite suffering a head injury against the Buffalo Bills on 25 September. He then...
NFL
The Spun

NFL, NFLPA Reportedly Agree To New Concussion Protocol

Shortly after commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that the NFL was prepared to make changes to its concussion protocol, the league and the NFLPA have reportedly agreed to said changes. Per ESPN's Chris Mortensen:. "NFL & NFLPA have reached agreement on amended concussion protocols in effect starting Sunday, per sources. Both...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy