Football Fans Are Furious With Awful Targeting Ejection On Saturday Night
Contact football is turning into two-hand touch these days. A Washington State offensive lineman has been ejected from tonight's Washington State game for... blocking a defender. Cougars lineman Grant Stephens leveled a USC defender who was running after WSU quarterback Cam Ward. Refs reviewed the play, called targeting and ejected...
On Football: NFL teams aren't doomed with losing Octobers
DENVER (AP) — A losing record in October doesn’t mean playoff hopes are lost. Last year, the Patriots, Steelers and Eagles rebounded from a 1-3 start to earn a postseason berth. The Chiefs and 49ers both opened 2-3 and still reached their conference championship games. Entering Week 5, nine teams had losing records, including three 2021 playoff teams. Odds are at least one of those nine teams will bounce back and get to the postseason.
KSDK
5 On Your Sideline high school football highlights (October 7)
ST. LOUIS — The high school football season is fully engaged, and the 5 On Your Side sports team has it all covered. This year, we've got a new name and a new look for our Friday night high school coverage: 5 On Your Sideline. We'll take you all...
The NFL and players union agreed to an updated concussion protocol
The announcement from the NFL and NFL Players Association follows a joint investigation into the league's procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury last month.
Goodell: NFL to make 'change or two' to concussion protocol
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league is prepared "to make a change or two” to its concussion protocol.
BBC
NFL concussion: rule changes needed for Sunday's games says players' union
The NFL Players Association has called on the league to make concussion rule changes before Sunday's round of games. It wants to improve safety protocols after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was allowed to play on despite suffering a head injury against the Buffalo Bills on 25 September. He then...
NFL, NFLPA Reportedly Agree To New Concussion Protocol
Shortly after commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that the NFL was prepared to make changes to its concussion protocol, the league and the NFLPA have reportedly agreed to said changes. Per ESPN's Chris Mortensen:. "NFL & NFLPA have reached agreement on amended concussion protocols in effect starting Sunday, per sources. Both...
