guardDog.ai Recognized for IoT Security Innovation in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Mapping Out Your Enterprise Digital Footprint to Avoid Cyber Risks
Most people have an approximate idea of what a digital footprint is. They know that it’s got something to do with the impact a person’s identity has on the internet. What most don’t realize is the potential extent of a digital footprint. They’re not dainty little deer hoofprints. They’re large hippo prints. By knowing just how big your digital footprint is you’ll be in a better position to guard your business against cyber incursion.
Revation Systems Announces Company Name Change to LinkLive; Reaffirms Commitment to Transform Customer Engagement
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revation Systems, a customer engagement platform provider for the most regulated U.S. industries such as healthcare and banking, has formally changed its name to LinkLive; the name of its purpose-built, secure digital communications platform. With a 20-year track record, the upgraded brand represents the company’s continued journey to deliver trusted, modern customer experiences and engagement leveraging artificial intelligence (“AI”). LinkLive was co-founded by industry veteran CEO Perry Price, and was bootstrapped to profitability before its acquisition by Invictus Growth Partners (“Invictus”) in February of this year. LinkLive is now trusted by over 750 customers across the country.
How Businesses Can Better Manage a Growing Attack Surface
The external attack surface of companies continues to grow, presenting threat actors with a larger opportunity to gain access to exposed assets. Defined as the set of Internet assets relevant to an organization’s cybersecurity posture, including everything from digital assets like websites and remote networks to applications and servers. In many cases, hackers find it easier to attack these assets and use them as entry points into a company’s technology system than a direct attack.
MetricStream’s GRC Summit 2022 Brings Together Global Experts to Showcase How to Thrive in a Rapidly Changing Risk and Regulatory Environment
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced that its annual GRC Summit will kick off on November 8th at London’s Royal Garden Hotel. Celebrating its 10th year, MetricStream’s GRC Summit 2022 theme is ‘Experience the Power of Connection’. The two-day event will bring together GRC experts from around the globe to share insights, exchange best practices, and showcase the power of connected GRC.
#ISC2Congress 2022: Empowering the Cyber Community
“Security Congress is about (ISC)² helping to empower you to strengthen your efforts against the bad guys, helping you to more effectively secure our information and our systems, and helping you to be more successful,” she said. Clar told attendees at the event, taking place today through Wednesday,...
Ransomware being distributed through Gaming and Adult Websites
Nowadays, hacking groups are involved in ransomware distribution activities, distributing wiper malware in disguise of ransomware via noted gaming and adult websites. News is out that the websites are fake and developed to impersonate genuine websites without connection with the ongoing malware distribution. The modus operand is clear, lure the...
