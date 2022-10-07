ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

KGET

2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
MOJAVE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Jets take to the skies above AV

EDWARDS AFB — Don’t be surprised to see a formation of fighter jets, and maybe one very large cargo plane, cruising over the Valley, on Wednesday. The flight is an ambassador of the Aerospace Valley Air Show’s STEM Expo, which will take place, Oct. 14-16, at Edwards Air Force Base.
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA

