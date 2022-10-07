Read full article on original website
2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
Coroner identifies 2 women killed in car accident in Mojave
The office of the Kern County Coroner has released the identification of two women who were killed in a roadway collision near the 6000 block of Phillips Road in Mojave, California.
Antelope Valley Press
Jets take to the skies above AV
EDWARDS AFB — Don’t be surprised to see a formation of fighter jets, and maybe one very large cargo plane, cruising over the Valley, on Wednesday. The flight is an ambassador of the Aerospace Valley Air Show’s STEM Expo, which will take place, Oct. 14-16, at Edwards Air Force Base.
