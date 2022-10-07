Read full article on original website
Related
EXCLUSIVE: Jab got your tongue? Pfizer Covid vaccine caused 'debilitating' lesions that left 60-year-old woman unable to eat for months
A 60-year-old woman suffered 'debilitating' lesions on her tongue after receiving Pfizer's Covid vaccine – with each shot making her symptoms worse. Her side effects, which also included a dry mouth and inflammation, were so painful she was left unable to eat. Doctors struggled to find the culprit for...
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia
One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
NIH Director's Blog
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) & NASH
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which fat builds up in your liver. Nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are types of NAFLD. If you have NASH, you have inflammation and liver damage, along with fat in your liver.
Medical News Today
What causes weight loss in those with late stage Parkinson's disease?
People with Parkinson’s disease (PD) may lose a considerable amount of weight in the later stages of the condition. This may be due to a combination of factors, including low appetite and high energy expenditure. Weight loss is a common symptom of PD. However, the American Parkinson Disease Association...
psychologytoday.com
Melatonin and Osteoporosis
Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical News Today
Is Parkinson’s a neurological disease?
Parkinson’s is a neurological disease that affects the brain and nervous system. These changes affect movement and can cause motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and loss of balance. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease that occurs due to changes in nerve cells in the brain and nervous system....
The most common IBS symptoms
From bloating to anxiety, these are some of the most common IBS symptoms to look out for
reviewofoptometry.com
Undiagnosed Demodex May be the Culprit in MGD
MGD patients older than 40 had a higher incidence of Demodex than their younger counterparts in this study, as well as more severe disease. Photo: Doan Huynh Kwak, OD. Click image to enlarge. Most ocular studies documenting the effects of Demodex infestations are conducted on the elderly due to higher...
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
outbreaknewstoday.com
Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly
The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between PCOS and IBS
If one new, potent truth has emerged from food and health trends in the past few years, it’s that it’s crazy just how much your gut’s microbiome impacts your overall health. But you may be surprised how it’s also connected to your reproductive system, too — specifically, if you have polycystic ovary syndrome.
Harvard Health
Treatments for rheumatoid arthritis may lower dementia risk
Suppressing inflammation may be the key. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune condition affecting up to 3% of the population. Joint inflammation, the hallmark of the disease, causes swelling, stiffness, and limited motion, especially in the small joints of the hands and wrists. But inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis isn’t limited...
How To Know If Vinegar Has Gone Bad
If you love collecting different vinegars for a variety of dishes and uses, you probably have a small stock pile in your pantry (via Real Simple). Maybe you don't exactly hoard vinegar, but it is also likely that you are not using your bottle everyday. Whatever the case may be, if you have vinegar that has been sitting on your shelf for a long time, you might be wondering if it is still good to use or if it has gone bad. It is perfect for both cleaning and cooking after all, so it'd be a shame for it to go to waste.
Medical News Today
What is obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy?
Type. In obstructive HCM, the walls of the heart — usually the ventricular septum, which separates the two lower chambers — become too thick and. blood flow from the left ventricle to the aorta. The condition may only partially block blood flow. However, it is a chronic condition...
Here's When You Should Go To The Hospital For A Crohn's Disease Flare-Up
While many people with Crohn's disease can manage their flares at home, sometimes they become severe enough to warrant a trip to the hospital.
ohmymag.co.uk
Here are some ways your body reacts when you're dehydrated
It is recommended that the average adult drinks at least 11 cups of water a day. This is just the ideal number; you can drink less unless your body is losing more fluid than you’re taking in. When that occurs, you’re probably dehydrated. And because water is needed to lubricate the joints and eyes, aid digestion and flush out waste and toxins, a deficit could be dangerous, according to NHS Inform. Here are four ways your body reacts to dehydration:
Medical News Today
What to know about maple syrup urine disease
Maple syrup urine disease (MSUD) is a rare inherited disease that causes the urine to have a characteristic maple syrup smell. Without treatment, it can lead to potentially life threatening complications. MSUD is a condition where the body does not process certain amino acids. When this occurs, an abnormal buildup...
Comments / 0