Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia

One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
News-Medical.net

Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people

Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
NIH Director's Blog

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) & NASH

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which fat builds up in your liver. Nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are types of NAFLD. If you have NASH, you have inflammation and liver damage, along with fat in your liver.
Medical News Today

What causes weight loss in those with late stage Parkinson's disease?

People with Parkinson’s disease (PD) may lose a considerable amount of weight in the later stages of the condition. This may be due to a combination of factors, including low appetite and high energy expenditure. Weight loss is a common symptom of PD. However, the American Parkinson Disease Association...
psychologytoday.com

Melatonin and Osteoporosis

Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by degrees of low bone mass and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone...
Medical News Today

Is Parkinson’s a neurological disease?

Parkinson’s is a neurological disease that affects the brain and nervous system. These changes affect movement and can cause motor symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, and loss of balance. Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease that occurs due to changes in nerve cells in the brain and nervous system....
reviewofoptometry.com

Undiagnosed Demodex May be the Culprit in MGD

MGD patients older than 40 had a higher incidence of Demodex than their younger counterparts in this study, as well as more severe disease. Photo: Doan Huynh Kwak, OD. Click image to enlarge. Most ocular studies documenting the effects of Demodex infestations are conducted on the elderly due to higher...
msn.com

How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis

When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly

The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
cohaitungchi.com

The Connection Between PCOS and IBS

If one new, potent truth has emerged from food and health trends in the past few years, it’s that it’s crazy just how much your gut’s microbiome impacts your overall health. But you may be surprised how it’s also connected to your reproductive system, too — specifically, if you have polycystic ovary syndrome.
Harvard Health

Treatments for rheumatoid arthritis may lower dementia risk

Suppressing inflammation may be the key. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune condition affecting up to 3% of the population. Joint inflammation, the hallmark of the disease, causes swelling, stiffness, and limited motion, especially in the small joints of the hands and wrists. But inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis isn’t limited...
The List

How To Know If Vinegar Has Gone Bad

If you love collecting different vinegars for a variety of dishes and uses, you probably have a small stock pile in your pantry (via Real Simple). Maybe you don't exactly hoard vinegar, but it is also likely that you are not using your bottle everyday. Whatever the case may be, if you have vinegar that has been sitting on your shelf for a long time, you might be wondering if it is still good to use or if it has gone bad. It is perfect for both cleaning and cooking after all, so it'd be a shame for it to go to waste.
Medical News Today

What is obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy?

Type. In obstructive HCM, the walls of the heart — usually the ventricular septum, which separates the two lower chambers — become too thick and. blood flow from the left ventricle to the aorta. The condition may only partially block blood flow. However, it is a chronic condition...
ohmymag.co.uk

Here are some ways your body reacts when you're dehydrated

It is recommended that the average adult drinks at least 11 cups of water a day. This is just the ideal number; you can drink less unless your body is losing more fluid than you’re taking in. When that occurs, you’re probably dehydrated. And because water is needed to lubricate the joints and eyes, aid digestion and flush out waste and toxins, a deficit could be dangerous, according to NHS Inform. Here are four ways your body reacts to dehydration:
Medical News Today

What to know about maple syrup urine disease

Maple syrup urine disease (MSUD) is a rare inherited disease that causes the urine to have a characteristic maple syrup smell. Without treatment, it can lead to potentially life threatening complications. MSUD is a condition where the body does not process certain amino acids. When this occurs, an abnormal buildup...
