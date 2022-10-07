Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Candidates for council, mayor share views at forum
Six city candidates shared their views on a range of topics at a well-attended special forum Sept. 28 at council chambers at City Hall. Not surprisingly, they did not all agree. The event was sponsored by the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce, the Ridgecrest Area Association of Realtors and the Indian...
A trip to the Trona Pinnacles is like exploring another world | Bartell's Backroads
TRONA, Calif. — At the bottom of Searles Valley in San Bernardino County sits the lonely mining town of Trona. Around 1,600 people live and work in this sun-beaten community, but you wouldn’t know it by the vast emptiness of this place. If, however, you follow the mineral...
Tehechapi News
Tehachapi Valley's wine harvest begins
Tehachapi wine growers have started harvesting their grapes. Triassic Vineyards had its harvesting crew out before dawn on Thursday morning. The eight-member team of experienced grape pickers harvested nearly five tons of Viognier grapes by noontime. The pickers were to return Saturday or Sunday to harvest the red varieties for an additional yield of seven to eight tons.
cerrocoso.edu
Power Outage Update for Ridgecrest Campus
Update: We are happy to report that after two long days the temporary solution to energize our Ridgecrest campus is solidly in place and we will return to normal operation on Monday, October 10th. When you return to campus you will see that our two exterior stairwells from the parking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Temperatures expected to be in low 90s for next several days
Kern County is in for a slight cooldown — a relief after temperatures soared nearly a dozen degrees above our seasonal average. Expect low 90s around the valley Sunday, with Tehachapi around 80. Cooler air will move in from the north to start next week. Bakersfield and the Kern River Valley will dip into the […]
2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Dedication, innovation on display at RRH staff awards ceremony
A select group of Ridgecrest Regional Hospital employees, along with their families and co-workers, were honored at the annual Meritorious Award ceremonies. “There are employees who are exceptional in their value to an organization, deserving of special recognition,” said CEO Jim Suver.”. “There are almost 1,000 employees at...
Coroner identifies 2 women killed in car accident in Mojave
The office of the Kern County Coroner has released the identification of two women who were killed in a roadway collision near the 6000 block of Phillips Road in Mojave, California.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 women identified in California City crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified two women who were killed in the Oct. 1 head on collision in California City. Inez Figueroa-Villegas, 66, of California City was the driver of the Chevrolet SUV that collided with a Toyota at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard, according to […]
Antelope Valley Press
Jets take to the skies above AV
EDWARDS AFB — Don’t be surprised to see a formation of fighter jets, and maybe one very large cargo plane, cruising over the Valley, on Wednesday. The flight is an ambassador of the Aerospace Valley Air Show’s STEM Expo, which will take place, Oct. 14-16, at Edwards Air Force Base.
Tehechapi News
Tehachapi Apple Festival features old favorites and new events
Organizer Linda Carhart said there is a huge increase in the number of vendors participating in this year’s Tehachapi Apple Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16. With 103 booths, you’ll find everything from clothing, candles, candy, toys, handcrafted items, jewelry, gift items, trinkets, food, drinks, apple pies...
Comments / 0