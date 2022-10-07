Sleuth Discovers Satoshi’s Long-Lost Bitcoin Version 0.1 Codebase, Raw Code Contains Bitcoin Inventor’s Never-Before-Seen Personal Notations – Bitcoin News

Read full article on original website
Every Android phone owner urged to turn on new setting – ignoring it could cost you
ANDROID users can now turn on a clever feature that protects some of your most private activity. It's a simple hack that takes seconds to activate – but could be very valuable. The trick is linked to Incognito Mode, a Google Chrome browser setting that stops your web history...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Scientists claim that the Earth could be in danger of flipping its magnetic poles
Credit: NASA on the Commons; no known copyright restrictions. Scientists estimate that the Earth's magnetic field came into existence at least 4 billion years ago. Since then, the Earth's magnetic poles have reversed several times. In a reversal, the magnetic north and south poles swap places.
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
MedicalXpress
New research, set in China, suggests that using masks for health reasons also leads people to behave more ethically
Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a global increase in the number of people wearing masks to limit the spread of illness. Now, new research co-authored by MIT scholars suggests that, in China at least, wearing masks also influences how people act. The research, conducted across 10 studies...
Alien-Hunting Astronomer Says There May Be a Second Interstellar Object on Earth in New Study
A pair of researchers who previously identified what may be the first known interstellar meteor to impact Earth have now presented evidence of a second object that could have originated beyond the solar system, before it burned up in our planet’s skies and potentially fell to the surface, according to a new study.
'Big Short' legend Michael Burry warns stocks will keep falling - and predicts many investors will suffer heavy losses
Michael Burry expects US stocks to fall further and many investors to incur heavy losses. The "Big Short" investor compared the ongoing market slump to the onset of the dot-com crash. Burry slammed the passive-investing boom for inflating asset prices in recent years. Michael Burry warned US stocks have further...
It turns out employees working a 4-day week use their extra day off to catch up on sleep
A six-month study is showing that a four-day workweek could be beneficial for companies and employees.
Stunning Pictures Show Ancient, Long-Lost Temples Deep Inside Tiger Reserve
The structures were discovered inside Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve during the first expedition in the area for almost 100 years.
A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says
A $227 million mansion for sale in London is owned by Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan, the FT reported. The home was originally thought to be owned by Chinese billionaire Cheung Chung-kiu. Hui saw his net worth plummet as he fire-sold assets when Evergrande defaulted on $300 billion debt. A...
Elon Musk, father of 9, says friends have suggested he have 500 kids — but he thinks that would be 'a bit weird'
Elon Musk said he's open to having more children in a new interview with the Financial Times. Though some friends have suggested he have 500 children, Musk said that would be "a bit weird." The father of nine said he'd stop having kids if he could no longer be a...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone
When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
I’m a mathematician and won the lotto 14 times with a specific strategy – my first win was more than 18 times my salary
A MATHEMATICIAN won the lottery 14 times by creating a specific strategy that beat insane odds. While living in communist-era Romania, Stefan Mandel crafted a formula that secured a life-changing fortune before earning over a dozen jackpots in a surprisingly legal lottery business. Mandel was working as an economist in...
Elon Musk Says Nuclear War Probability Is Rising Rapidly; 'Have Been Up All Night To Think Of Any Possible Way To Deescalate This War'
The standoff between Ukraine and Russia took an altogether new dimension when the former began making inroads, giving rise to fears that the latter could retaliate with a nuclear weapon. Elon Musk recently created a stir by putting forward a peace plan, which included recommendations for asking people in the...
The Verge
China asked Elon Musk not to sell Starlink within the country
In an interview with the Financial Times last week, Elon Musk revealed that figures in the Chinese government have asked him directly to withhold Starlink access within China. Musk told FT that, in the publication’s summary, “Beijing has made clear its disapproval of his recent rollout of Starlink...in Ukraine” and “sought assurances he would not sell Starlink in China.”
Elon Musk Racing To Colonize Mars, He Says This Will 'Destroy All Life On Earth'
Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, two companies attempting to solve world problems. Here’s the latest on Musk’s grand ambitions to colonize Mars. What Happened: Founded in 2002, SpaceX is now a $127 billion company that has transformed the space industry. While the company has already accomplished a lot for the space sector, Musk has grand ambitions to use SpaceX for the next evolution of space travel.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
Binance gets hacked: What it means for the crypto industry
When it rains, it pours. Just when things were starting to look up for the crypto industry comes news that Binance, the world’s biggest exchange, suffered a major hack on Thursday night. The details are still trickling out, but the short version is that a hacker was able to exploit a so-called bridge and help themselves to 2 million of Binance’s native BNB tokens. Those are worth around $560 million, though Binance is suggesting it may be able to claw much of it back.
