ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

2 Washington women identified in Mojave crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two women from Washington who died in a collision on Phillips Road in Mojave. Dongmei Xu, 54, of Bellevue, Washington was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a torque tube on Sept. 21 at 11:20 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. Yuhua Su, […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

2 women identified in California City crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified two women who were killed in the Oct. 1 head on collision in California City. Inez Figueroa-Villegas, 66, of California City was the driver of the Chevrolet SUV that collided with a Toyota at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard, according to […]
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Jets take to the skies above AV

EDWARDS AFB — Don’t be surprised to see a formation of fighter jets, and maybe one very large cargo plane, cruising over the Valley, on Wednesday. The flight is an ambassador of the Aerospace Valley Air Show’s STEM Expo, which will take place, Oct. 14-16, at Edwards Air Force Base.
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgecrest, CA
Local
California Sports
cerrocoso.edu

Power Outage Update for Ridgecrest Campus

Update: We are happy to report that after two long days the temporary solution to energize our Ridgecrest campus is solidly in place and we will return to normal operation on Monday, October 10th. When you return to campus you will see that our two exterior stairwells from the parking...
RIDGECREST, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy