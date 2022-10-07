Read full article on original website
Tharp to host two community events for veterans
To ensure local veterans have access to their owed benefits, State Senator Kris Tharp is hosting two events to show his appreciation and to connect the brave men and women who have served our country with free assistance and services. Starting promptly at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 at...
Local governments receive final installment of $250 million for transportation needs
Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation recently announced that the sixth and final $250 million installment as part of the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program is being made to counties, municipalities and townships to address local transportation needs. “The landmark, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan is...
Illinois Dept. of Corrections announces college education in prison policy
October 3rd marked the first day that the Illinois Department of Corrections’ (IDOC) new policy on post-secondary education went into effect across the state. This policy, written with input from experts from the Vera Institute of Justice, is designed to address long-standing challenges identified by two-year and four-year college partners that may have previously obstructed individuals in custody from completing degrees while incarcerated.
From IDOT: Lenox Tower improvements completed
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that work on Lenox Tower, a $10.1 million project to modernize rail operations, improve safety and enhance the mobility of goods, people and services throughout Metro East, has been completed. The project, a joint federal and state effort with several railroads, reconfigured an outdated network of tracks and signals while replacing a 97-year-old trackside control tower and transferring its functions to a centralized facility.
Haine, Lakin file bipartisan lawsuit to protect county from dangers of SAFE-T Act
Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine and Sheriff John Lakin on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, announced they’ve filed litigation aimed at protecting county residents from a controversial Illinois law known as the SAFE-T Act. Haine is a Republican and Lakin is a Democrat. The new law, scheduled...
