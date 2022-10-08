Read full article on original website
Related
jimmiepride.com
No. 12 Jimmies wrap up weekend sweep of Illinois State
BLOOMINGTON, Ill.-- The 12th-ranked University of Jamestown ACHA D1 hockey team earned its first conference sweep Saturday evening, defeating Illinois State University 4-3. Greg Susinski (JR/Calgary, Alberta) scored twice and assisted on another while Brad Fortin (FR/Langley, British Columbia) had two assists to help Jamestown even their record at 2-2.
jimmiepride.com
Jimmies get first win with OT victory over Maryville
Crystal Wale (JR/Moose Jaw, SK) scored with 12 seconds remaining in overtime as the University of Jamestown women's hockey team earned their first win and first at Wilson Arena 4-3 over Maryville University Sunday afternoon. UJ got on the board first as Jaeda Clayton (FR/Souris, MB) took a Samantha Muller...
jimmiepride.com
UJ competes at Jimmie Invite
The University of Jamestown women's cross country team hosted the Jimmie Invite at Parkhurst Friday afternoon. Four runners competed for UJ, led by Keely Arnston (FR/Maddock, N.D.), who placed 37th with a time of 20 minutes, 47 seconds. Paige Erbstoesser (SO/West Fargo, N.D.) was 51st in a time of 21:31.6, Jennifer Tallackson (SO/Wheatland, N.D.) was 65th in 24:01.6, and Jordynn Toliver (JR/Box Elder, S.D.) was 67th in 24:28.2.
jimmiepride.com
Jimmies blanked by Bulldogs
SEWARD, Neb.-- After totalling 11 goals in its last two matches, the University of Jamestown men's soccer team was held off the scoreboard Saturday evening against Concordia University. The Bulldogs tallied four goals in the first half on the way to a 6-0 win in the GPAC matchup. Jamestown (3-9-1,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jimmiepride.com
Second-ranked Jimmies beat No. 6 Bulldogs in four sets
The second-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball team stayed unbeaten in conference play with a four-set win over No. 6 Concordia (Neb.) Friday evening at Harold Newman Arena. Set scores were 25-11, 24-26, 27-25, and 25-16. Jamestown improves to 19-1 overall and 7-0 in the GPAC. The Jimmies will host No....
Prep Football Recap for Oct. 7, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ridgeview-Lexington came up with five takeaways and beat Eureka, 21-17, in a battle of state-ranked and undefeated teams on Friday. The Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in class 1A, improve to 7-0 on the season. Here are the week 7 scores: Peoria High def. Bloomington, 54-0 Normal West def. Quincy Notre Dame, […]
1470 WMBD
Rivian recalls nearly all vehicles made at Normal plant
NORMAL, Ill. –Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive is recalling thousands of vehicles, nearly all of the vehicles it’s produced, in fact, saying there is a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers’ ability to steer properly. The Associated Press reports Rivian said Friday it’s recalling...
Comments / 0