The University of Jamestown women's cross country team hosted the Jimmie Invite at Parkhurst Friday afternoon. Four runners competed for UJ, led by Keely Arnston (FR/Maddock, N.D.), who placed 37th with a time of 20 minutes, 47 seconds. Paige Erbstoesser (SO/West Fargo, N.D.) was 51st in a time of 21:31.6, Jennifer Tallackson (SO/Wheatland, N.D.) was 65th in 24:01.6, and Jordynn Toliver (JR/Box Elder, S.D.) was 67th in 24:28.2.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO