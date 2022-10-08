ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Verne, CA

leopardathletics.com

Leopards Host The Slugs At Ortmayer Stadium

La Verne, CA - The University of La Verne men's soccer team took the field at Ortmayer Stadium tonight looking to avenge a tie in last night's game, welcoming the Banana Slugs of US Santa Cruz. The Leopards and Banana Slugs both kept each other at bay for the majority...
LA VERNE, CA
leopardathletics.com

Leopards Debut Hosting Mt. Sac

La Verne, CA - The University of La Verne swim teams opened the 2022-23 season this weekend at Las Flores Park hosting Mt. Sac. The Leopards swim team had a very promising debut with various members of the team placing first in different events. This weekend gave the Leopards the opportunity to prepare for the Bulldog Invite taking place at Redlands, on October 15th. Check out the first-place finishers from the meet below.
LA VERNE, CA
leopardathletics.com

Leopards Secure SCIAC Win On The Road

Pasadena, CA - The University of LA Verne men's water polo team won it's first SCIAC match of the season, defeating host Caltech by a final score of 22-13. The first few minutes of the opening quarter would see both teams each find the net on ensuing possessions. Alam Chang would score the first goal of the game for the Leopards with 6:15 left in the first period. After trading points with Caltech, La Verne would separate and lead 6-3 after one period of play. La Verne would score six more goals in the second period of play to take a 12-8 lead going into halftime.
PASADENA, CA
leopardathletics.com

Leopards Compete In The Pomona Invitational

Pomona, CA - The University of La Verne men's cross country team took ninth place overall at the Pomona-Pitzer Invite, third place out of the SCIAC schools participating. The Leopards entered the meets resting five of their top six runners. Overall, the squad had a better performance than the team last year did at full capacity in the meet. Nursing injuries and competing through them, the men were able to safeguard themselves and continue to make progress collectively as a team.
POMONA, CA
yovenice.com

Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas

Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Infamous Granada Hills hoarder house up for sale

The Granada Hills home that made national headlines due to its astronomical amount of junk filling the yard for years has reportedly been put up for sale. Since CBS first reported about the home back in 2021, the owners have been sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding, the city has spent $12k on cleaning, the home has appeared on "Hoarders," and re-filled with trash on many separate occasions. Now, after years of plaguing neighbors for much longer than just a year, the home, located on Bircher Street, has been listed on Redfin, for an asking price of $875,000. "We're all kinda relieved...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
CULVER CITY, CA
Secret LA

17 Spellbinding Halloween Happenings In L.A.

L.A. is resurrecting your most beloved Halloween traditions this year which will have the entire city brimming with gourds, ghouls, and the spirit of the season. Fill your month with delightful frights and familiar creeps with our list of haunting happenings across the city. From dark soirees to family-friendly events, here are all the thrilling things to fill your calendar with! Wander through Haunt O’ Ween’s dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween haven. While the 2020 drive-thru practically saved the season, this year’s walk-thru experience is set to be bigger,r and better with more themed zones and interactive experiences added to the adventure. It’s Hollywood’s take on all your favorite traditions, so expect epically-scaled tricks and tons of treats for all ages. Get your tickets here.
LOS ANGELES, CA
westsidetoday.com

Study Finds Local Fault Zone Capable of 7.8 Earthquake

LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu

The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
travellemming.com

25 Best Restaurants in Long Beach (in 2022)

I hope you’re hungry because we’re about to explore the top Long Beach restaurants. Whether you’re in the mood for delicious fresh seafood, prime steaks, freshly baked pastries, or decadent desserts, Long Beach has it all. As a foodie and former Long Beach resident, I’ve spent a...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Wild video: Burnouts, a ring of fire, man sideswiped at raucous street takeovers in Orange County

At least one man was struck by a car at a riotous street takeover – one of three that took over intersections in Orange County overnight.Illegal sideshows are taking place on public streets more often in recent months, and appear to be getting more dangerous. At least three took place in Anaheim, Buena Park, and Cerritos between Thursday night and Friday morning. One of the sideshows happened at Valley View Street and Artesia Boulevard in Buena Park just before midnight. Video shows a silver vehicle with passengers hanging out its rear windows doing donuts in an intersection and sideswiping a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you happen to live in California or you have to travel there often because of your work, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their impeccable service and for offering absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and if you haven't visited the restaurants on the list, definitely make sure you pay them a visit next time you are around.
CALIFORNIA STATE
localemagazine.com

Add These 20 Free Things to Do in SoCal to Your Bucket List

Fun? Count us in. Free? We’re on our way. Fun for free?! We’re there! Whether you’re looking for educational, recreational or sensational, we’ve rounded up 20 things to do in SoCal that you won’t need to open your wallet to enjoy. These free activities are sure to add some fun to your fall calendar.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

