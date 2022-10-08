Read full article on original website
Related
jimmiepride.com
UJ hosts Jimmie Invite at Parkhurst
The University of Jamestown men's cross country team hosted the Jimmie Invite Friday afternoon at Parkhurst. UJ finished seventh of eight teams with 209 points. The University of Mary was first with 33 points, followed by Minot State (43) and Minnesota State-Moorhead (83). Micah Hoke (SO/Jamestown, N.D.) was the top...
jimmiepride.com
No. 12 Jimmies notch win in first-ever conference game
BLOOMINGTON, Ill.-- Brad Fortin (FR/Langley, British Columbia), Kole Christensson (FR/Calgary, Alberta), and Mario DeCapite (SO/Calgary, Alberta) each had two goals Friday evening as the 12th-ranked University of Jamestown ACHA D1 hockey team won its Midwest College Hockey conference debut 7-4 over Illinois State University. The teams traded goals in the...
Comments / 0