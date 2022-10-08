ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

UJ hosts Jimmie Invite at Parkhurst

The University of Jamestown men's cross country team hosted the Jimmie Invite Friday afternoon at Parkhurst. UJ finished seventh of eight teams with 209 points. The University of Mary was first with 33 points, followed by Minot State (43) and Minnesota State-Moorhead (83). Micah Hoke (SO/Jamestown, N.D.) was the top...
JAMESTOWN, ND
No. 12 Jimmies notch win in first-ever conference game

BLOOMINGTON, Ill.-- Brad Fortin (FR/Langley, British Columbia), Kole Christensson (FR/Calgary, Alberta), and Mario DeCapite (SO/Calgary, Alberta) each had two goals Friday evening as the 12th-ranked University of Jamestown ACHA D1 hockey team won its Midwest College Hockey conference debut 7-4 over Illinois State University. The teams traded goals in the...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

