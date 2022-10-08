Read full article on original website
Grand Opening for Lehigh Valley Wedding Café
Join us for the grand opening of Lehigh Valley Wedding Café on Monday, October 17 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at 1403 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 6:00 PM. Enjoy an evening of complimentary refreshments, local music, and great networking opportunities as we welcome the Wedding Café to Bethlehem. The event is free to attend, and registration will close Friday, October 14.
“We Build Bethlehem” event announced
Chairperson Janine Santoro announced an upcoming “We Build Bethlehem” event at the Mayor’s South Side Task Force Sept. 27 hybrid meeting held in the NCC Fowler Center. “Building a Bethlehem for Everyone: What You Told Us and What’s in Store” is scheduled for Oct. 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the NCC Fowler Center. Santoro asked those interested in attending to register at: https://bit.ly/webuildbethlehem.
Richard V. King Airco truck driver
Richard V. King, 93, of Emmaus, died October 3, 2022. Born and raised in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Vernon and Marion (Fritchman) King. He was the husband of the late Jean (Seifert) King for 70 years. He was a graduate of the former Bethlehem H.S. He...
Jim Thorpe woman questions blight decision
A Jim Thorpe property owner accused borough council members Thursday night of “not caring about her family” one month after diverting grant funds away from a blight remediation project on Center Avenue. Judy Williams, owner of 206 Center Ave., where her son resides in a duplex home with...
New Sheetz with drive-thru proposed for Southside Bethlehem
While many would argue the Lehigh Valley is Wawa territory, Bethlehem could be adding a location of Wawa’s biggest rival. A new Sheetz is being proposed for the eastern part of Bethlehem’s Southside. The gas station and convenience store combo will potentially fill a vacant lot at 1720 East Fourth Street between Emery Street and Lynn Avenue. The company is asking the Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board for a zoning variance in two weeks.
Tribute Bands Are Having a Moment and New Hope Is at the Center of it All
The Bucks County river town has become the heart of a thriving regional scene. Here’s why these acts — and we — keep holding on. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. This is...
Caring Hearts volunteers join to host two free weddings
One vision, some volunteers and a whole lot of caring hearts - this describes perfectly how a free wedding was able to take place at Victory Park in Slatington at the hands of the Caring Hearts. Caring Hearts, located in Slatington, is a nonprofit organization established in 2016 that focuses...
MEETING BOARD
HARB, special meeting, 6 p.m. City hall, 10 E. Church St. Meeting livestreamed for viewing purposes only: www.youtube.com/channel/UC4HYHr4C6mVbfhRXhWYXaJw. Northampton Co. Industrial Development Authority, 4 p.m., Courthouse, 669 Washington St., Easton. Northampton Co. Karst Geology Advisory Council, 4 p.m., Courthouse, 669 Washington St., Easton. Bethlehem Twp. Municipal Authority, 6:30 p.m. 4225...
Carbon dog shelter has new entrance
Carbon County’s animal shelter has a new visitor entrance. Earlier this month, Commissioner Rocky Ahner announced that the county completed a renovation project of the former garage area of the shelter, located on the Broad Mountain in Nesquehoning, to create a waiting area for those who want to meet a dog.
Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission stocks trout in the Midstate
DAUPHIN AND LEBANON COUNTIES, Pa. (WHTM) — Today volunteers joined the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to help stock hundreds of trout into local waterways. Brown and Rainbow Tour were stocked into Clarks Creek in Middle Paxton Township. They were placed into the Fly Fishing Only, Catch-and-Release section of the creek. These trout can be fished for immediately.
Looking Back | Concrete Busters, Part 1 of 2
Recently, Ms. Chris Damore, a 1965 graduate of Northampton High School, visited the Atlas Cement Company Memorial Museum and presented a rare football program from 1946 to Larry Oberly and this writer, who was her teacher in 1965. It was an opening-day program between the Allentown Buccaneers and the Northampton...
Man stabbed in restaurant parking lot in Wayne, Pennsylvania
Police say the suspect is in custody and there is no danger to the surrounding community.
Spotlight: The Impenetrable Tomb
Tamaqua’s oldest and most unusual burial tomb won’t allow anyone inside. Nature has sealed the 1884 Prichard Mausoleum, maybe permanently, leaving everyone baffled. “The granite floor tiles have lifted. This is as far as the door opens,” says caretaker Justin Bailey at Odd Fellows Cemetery, founded 1860.
Fire wrecks home in Luzerne County
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home on Luzerne Street in Hanover Township, Luzerne County. Calls came in just before 7:30 Monday night with crews from Nanticoke, Ashley, Kingston, Plymouth, and Edwardsville all helping out. Photos from Good Will Hose Co. #2, Plymouth show the damage from...
Truck fire in construction zone closes I-78 West for hours through Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
A truck fire Tuesday afternoon closed Interstate 78 West for hours through Lehigh County into Berks County, authorities said. Reported about 1 p.m. at mile-marker 37.1 in Berks’ Greenwich Township, the incident was forcing westbound traffic to exit the highway at Route 100 in Upper Macungie Township, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania State Police.
Center for Animal Health & Welfare
Animals are available for adoption at the Center for Animal Health & Welfare no-kill shelter, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton. The shelter is working to end pet overpopulation by running a clinic so animals can be spayed or neutered before they go home. For more information, call 610-252-7722 or visit.
Bethlehem Township-Updated stormwater plan adopted
Bethlehem Township Commissioners held a brief meeting Oct. 3 which resulted in taking care of various township issues. Two resolutions, one pertaining to the attendance of Sgt. Daryl Lapointe at the Pennsylvania DUI Association’s annual meeting next month, and one authorizing applications to the Local Law Enforcement Support Grant Program of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, were passed unanimously.
Pennsylvania dynamite truck explosion sends 5 to hospital
MUIR, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was flown from the scene to a […]
Fire in old black powder facility in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — Fire officials in Lackawanna County say an old powder magazine burned Tuesday morning. Cameras on the roof of WNEP-TV caught the flames near the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International airport around 6 a.m. The building was 300 yards from the airport property. Crews are tearing down what is left...
Police: Dogs found dumped in mineshaft
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A typical dog rescue quickly turned into a nightmare for Dana Smithmansell, a humane police officer for the Hillside SPCA in Pottsville. “It's gruesome, it was a gruesome scene to come upon, '' said Smithmansell. “Never have I ever come across anything like that here, never.”
