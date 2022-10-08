ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

thevalleyledger.com

Grand Opening for Lehigh Valley Wedding Café

Join us for the grand opening of Lehigh Valley Wedding Café on Monday, October 17 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at 1403 Center Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 6:00 PM. Enjoy an evening of complimentary refreshments, local music, and great networking opportunities as we welcome the Wedding Café to Bethlehem. The event is free to attend, and registration will close Friday, October 14.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Richard V. King Airco truck driver

Richard V. King, 93, of Emmaus, died October 3, 2022. Born and raised in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Vernon and Marion (Fritchman) King. He was the husband of the late Jean (Seifert) King for 70 years. He was a graduate of the former Bethlehem H.S. He...
EMMAUS, PA
lvpnews.com

“We Build Bethlehem” event announced

Chairperson Janine Santoro announced an upcoming “We Build Bethlehem” event at the Mayor’s South Side Task Force Sept. 27 hybrid meeting held in the NCC Fowler Center. “Building a Bethlehem for Everyone: What You Told Us and What’s in Store” is scheduled for Oct. 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the NCC Fowler Center. Santoro asked those interested in attending to register at: https://bit.ly/webuildbethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Mary Margaret (Ortwein) Ferry co-owned Fountain Hill Cleaners

Mary Margaret (Ortwein) Ferry, 87, died Sept. 28, 2022. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late William Ortwein and Catherine (Tokar). She was the wife of John Ferry for 68 years. She was a 1952 Bethlehem Catholic HS graduate. She and her husband owned and operated Fountain...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Train ride, foliage draw crowds to Jim Thorpe

It’s all about the fall foliage in Jim Thorpe. Because of a dry summer, the leaves started changing colors earlier this year, some noticeable in early September. With October comes the four-weekend Fall Foliage Festival in Jim Thorpe. There are vendors with a variety of foods. Crystal View Carriages...
JIM THORPE, PA
Popculture

Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch

Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
SINKING SPRING, PA
Times News

Caring Hearts volunteers join to host two free weddings

One vision, some volunteers and a whole lot of caring hearts - this describes perfectly how a free wedding was able to take place at Victory Park in Slatington at the hands of the Caring Hearts. Caring Hearts, located in Slatington, is a nonprofit organization established in 2016 that focuses...
SLATINGTON, PA
94.5 PST

The Pennsylvania Town That Is Named Among America’s Best Christmas Towns

A Pennsylvania town was just named one of the best Christmas towns to visit in the ENTIRE nation by a major national publication. And I have to admit... I am not surprised. Sure, it's a little early to have this conversation, but the Christmas season moves TOO quickly. There are SO many sites to see and places to visit so I don't want to miss the chance to do the best of the best.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

When the Lehigh Lookout killer was on VH1, victims’ families urged a boycott | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Christopher Bissey was in prison for the 1995 murder of two Lehigh Valley teens at Lehigh Lookout in Bethlehem. But in 2002, he was on TV for being in a prison rock band. Twenty years ago, the upcoming premiere of VH1′s “Music Behind Bars” was making local headlines for all the wrong reasons. Lehigh Valley officials and the families of the young victims — 15-year-old Mary Anne Orlando and 17-year-old Jennifer Grider — were calling for a boycott of the pop-culture network and the show that was to feature heavy-metal band Dark Mischief at Pennsylvania’s (now-closed) maximum-security prison in Graterford.
BETHLEHEM, PA
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fetterman, Oz on campaign trail in South Philadelphia, Bristol

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are now less than a month away from election day. The Pennsylvania candidates for U.S. Senate continue stumping along the campaign trail before voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, 2022.On Sunday, Republican Mehmet Oz made a stop at the Italian American Heritage Festival in South Philadelphia.He told supporters, if elected, he will fight to bring high-paying jobs to the city.Doctor Oz also said he will work alongside Democrats to tackle problems across the state.Meanwhile, Democrat and current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman rallied supporters in Bristol, Bucks County.Lt. Gov. Fetterman said he will work to eliminate the filibuster in the senate and raise the federal minimum wage if elected.On Monday, Fetterman joined labor leaders in Torresdale. He was there to help launch Get Out The Vote Effort for candidates supported by unions. The crowd cheered when Fetterman said he is running for "the Union way of life."Oz and Fetterman are scheduled to debate later this month.Be sure to stick with CBS3 on air and online for continuing election coverage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

A 'Hunter's Moon' will be visible in Philly on Sunday

Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, people in Philadelphia can look into the sky and see an orange, glowing full moon. At 4:54 p.m., the full moon will reach its full illumination, and shortly after sunset, the "Hunter's moon" will reach a peak nighttime shadowy glow. Starting on Saturday, you...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

New Sheetz with drive-thru proposed for Southside Bethlehem

While many would argue the Lehigh Valley is Wawa territory, Bethlehem could be adding a location of Wawa’s biggest rival. A new Sheetz is being proposed for the eastern part of Bethlehem’s Southside. The gas station and convenience store combo will potentially fill a vacant lot at 1720 East Fourth Street between Emery Street and Lynn Avenue. The company is asking the Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board for a zoning variance in two weeks.
BETHLEHEM, PA

