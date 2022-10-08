Read full article on original website
Chase Elliott shoos tv cameras after NASCAR Roval race (Video)
Elliott was bumped from the lead By AJ Allmendinger in the closing laps then spun out by Tyler Reddick. On Sunday, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course hosted the NASCAR Cup Series. The Roval event was a playoff elimination race with four more drivers getting eliminated. Watch the video of...
Kyle Larson Has the Green Light To Go After Something Bigger Than Le Mans in 2023
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has the OK from Rick Hendrick and Jeff Gordon to take a run at the Indianapolis 500 if he so desires. The post Kyle Larson Has the Green Light To Go After Something Bigger Than Le Mans in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sporting News
NASCAR at Charlotte results: Christopher Bell wins his way into Round of 8 at Bank of America Roval 400
Christopher Bell's NASCAR Cup Series playoff chances seemed dead and buried entering Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway's Roval. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver sat toward the foot of the playoff standings. He needed a win to advance to the Round of 8. He got just that. It wasn't easy....
NBC Sports
NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal
NASCAR amended the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series Rule Books a day after an appeals panel rescinded William Byron’s 25-point penalty. The changes close a potential loophole that allowed the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to adjust the penalty to Byron this week. NASCAR did not penalize Byron...
Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?
The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval
The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability
NASCAR is looking into the big assist Chase Briscoe got when Cole Custer suddenly slowed on the last lap on the Charlotte Roval. The post Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR drivers Hamlin, Briscoe flustered with Byron appeal result
NASCAR playoff drivers are surprised at the results of the appeal of William Byron’s penalty. Drama unfolded two weeks ago at Texas Motor Speedway as the NASCAR Cup Series opened the Round of 12 in the playoffs at the 1.54-mile oval. And the results of that drama only unfolded a few days ago.
NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues
NASCAR President Steve Phelps candidly admitted that he has been part of the problem and not the solution when it comes to the drivers' concern about safety issues with the Next Gen car. The post NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Kyle Busch move to RCR has driver in Indy 500 conversation
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch's impending move to Richard Childress Racing has provided an immediate boost to the storied NASCAR team and put Busch in the center of talks for an Indianapolis 500 ride. Childress said before Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway that fans have been visiting...
NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Elimination News
The NASCAR world witnessed a surprising elimination on Sunday evening. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was eliminated from the Cup Series playoff chase on Sunday afternoon. Fans were pretty surprised. “All on me, and I’ve got to do better," Larson told reporters following the race. NASCAR fans have taken to...
FOX Sports
Kyle Larson added to candidate pool for Indianapolis 500
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has emerged as a candidate for an Indianapolis 500 ride and said Saturday he has permission from Hendrick Motorsports to run the iconic race if a deal can be completed. Larson told The Associated Press he's spoken to both team owner...
racer.com
Cindric, eliminated from playoffs, rues his 'bonehead' Roval driving
Austin Cindric knows he raced like a self-described bonehead the last few laps Sunday at the Charlotte Roval, but he was in desperation mode to advance in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. It didn’t work out the way he hoped. Cindric and the No. 2 Team Penske group were...
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 ends on a road course.
CBS Sports
NASCAR to implement safety improvements to Next Gen car in 2023 after meeting with drivers
NASCAR held a meeting with its competitors at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday morning to discuss efforts by the sanctioning body to improve driver safety in light of a recent spate of concussions and other injuries in the Cup Series' Next Gen car. According to a report by NBC Sports, the meeting between NASCAR brass, competition officials and drivers lasted 75 minutes, with an abundance of driver questions and comments preventing a NASCAR presentation from being completed.
Bell wins Charlotte as champion Larson bumped from playoffs
CONCORD, N.C. — (AP) — Christopher Bell saved his title chances with an overtime win Sunday on the road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a stunning finish that knocked reigning NASCAR champion Kyle Larson from the playoffs. Bell entered the race 11th in the standings with four...
thecomeback.com
NASCAR safety meeting likened to ‘Seinfeld’ episode
NASCAR hosted a safety meeting Saturday with drivers to discuss the much-maligned Next Gen car, and competitors had plenty of grievances. So many, in fact, that a couple of drivers likened the 75-minute meeting to “Festivus,” the faux celebration in “Seinfeld” where characters expressed their grievances.
Sporting News
Kyle Larson misses NASCAR playoffs Round of 8 after 35th-place finish at Charlotte: 'I let the team down,' '21 champ says
During the first two stages of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race Sunday on the Charlotte Roval, Kyle Larson looked to be comfortably positioned to advance to the next round. The reigning series champion snagged stage points that gave him what seemed to be a buffer from the cut line.
2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series
Here's a quick guide to the 2022 NASCAR TV schedule for the Cup Series, updated weekly with winners. Also, we have a printable schedule.
racer.com
NASCAR meets with drivers to discuss safety issues
NASCAR officials met with Cup Series drivers for 75 minutes Saturday morning at Charlotte Motor Speedway for what was said to be a candid and frank discussion on safety with the Next Gen car. The drivers also were told there would be changes in 2023. Based on the results of...
