Motorsports

Related
NBC Sports

NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal

NASCAR amended the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series Rule Books a day after an appeals panel rescinded William Byron’s 25-point penalty. The changes close a potential loophole that allowed the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to adjust the penalty to Byron this week. NASCAR did not penalize Byron...
MOTORSPORTS
MotorBiscuit

Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon?

The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) banned the Dodge Demon after it ran a sub-10 second quarter mile without specific precautions until just recently. The post Why Did The NHRA Ban the Dodge Demon? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MOTORSPORTS
NBC Sports

NASCAR Cup playoff grid resets after Charlotte Roval

The Xfinity Series also begins the Round of 8 this weekend, whittling its playoff field to four drivers for the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix. The third round features races at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. The Truck Series was off this past weekend. The series is back in...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability

NASCAR is looking into the big assist Chase Briscoe got when Cole Custer suddenly slowed on the last lap on the Charlotte Roval. The post Cole Custer’s Crucial Block for Chase Briscoe Deservedly Piques NASCAR’s Interest Even if He’s Established Plausible Deniability appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues

NASCAR President Steve Phelps candidly admitted that he has been part of the problem and not the solution when it comes to the drivers' concern about safety issues with the Next Gen car. The post NASCAR President Steve Phelps Candidly Admits to Being Part of Problem Instead of Solution Over Concerns With Next Gen Car Safety Issues appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Kyle Busch move to RCR has driver in Indy 500 conversation

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch's impending move to Richard Childress Racing has provided an immediate boost to the storied NASCAR team and put Busch in the center of talks for an Indianapolis 500 ride. Childress said before Sunday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway that fans have been visiting...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Elimination News

The NASCAR world witnessed a surprising elimination on Sunday evening. NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was eliminated from the Cup Series playoff chase on Sunday afternoon. Fans were pretty surprised. “All on me, and I’ve got to do better," Larson told reporters following the race. NASCAR fans have taken to...
MOTORSPORTS
FOX Sports

Kyle Larson added to candidate pool for Indianapolis 500

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR champion Kyle Larson has emerged as a candidate for an Indianapolis 500 ride and said Saturday he has permission from Hendrick Motorsports to run the iconic race if a deal can be completed. Larson told The Associated Press he's spoken to both team owner...
MOTORSPORTS
CBS Sports

NASCAR to implement safety improvements to Next Gen car in 2023 after meeting with drivers

NASCAR held a meeting with its competitors at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday morning to discuss efforts by the sanctioning body to improve driver safety in light of a recent spate of concussions and other injuries in the Cup Series' Next Gen car. According to a report by NBC Sports, the meeting between NASCAR brass, competition officials and drivers lasted 75 minutes, with an abundance of driver questions and comments preventing a NASCAR presentation from being completed.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

NASCAR safety meeting likened to ‘Seinfeld’ episode

NASCAR hosted a safety meeting Saturday with drivers to discuss the much-maligned Next Gen car, and competitors had plenty of grievances. So many, in fact, that a couple of drivers likened the 75-minute meeting to “Festivus,” the faux celebration in “Seinfeld” where characters expressed their grievances.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

NASCAR meets with drivers to discuss safety issues

NASCAR officials met with Cup Series drivers for 75 minutes Saturday morning at Charlotte Motor Speedway for what was said to be a candid and frank discussion on safety with the Next Gen car. The drivers also were told there would be changes in 2023. Based on the results of...
CHARLOTTE, NC

