Yardbarker
Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic played one of the best matches of this year in the 2022 Astana Open semifinals but it ended very weirdly. The Russian and the 21-time Grand Slam champion met 10 times before and the more experienced player won six of those matches. Ahead of their clash in Astana, Daniil Medvedev spoke about how good their rivalry is, but no one expected what will happen after two sets.
Novak Djokovic reached a second successive ATP Tour final at the Astana Open after Daniil Medvedev unexpectedly retired at the end of the second set.Medvedev has shown his best form this week since reaching the Australian Open final in January and won the opening set 6-4 in Kazakhstan.Djokovic hit back to win a compelling tie-break 8-6 in the second and had barely finished celebrating when Medvedev explained he would not be continuing and shook hands.Djokovic, who won the Tel Aviv Open last week, was as shocked as the fans in the arena, saying: “I’m still surprised that he retired. He looked...
lastwordonsports.com
ATP Tokyo Final Prediction – Frances Tiafoe vs Taylor Fritz
It will be an all-American battle to decide the 2022 ATP Tokyo Open with Frances Tiafoe set to take on his compatriot Taylor Fritz in the Japanese capital. Both men have played some fine tennis so far this week and both will believe they have the quality to win this match. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our prediction for the final, but who will come out on top?
Rafael Nadal has reportedly become a father for the first time. The 36-year-old tennis player's wife Mery Perello, 34, gave birth to a baby boy in a private clinic in Mallorca's capital of Palma on Saturday morning, Spanish newspaper, Diario de Mallorca, has claimed. A source told the publication: 'Both...
Yardbarker
Roger Federer reveals 'wonderful surprise that over-exceeded expectations'
Roger Federer says there was an 'unexpected twist' in his retirement from tennis, but one that he loved. Unsurprisingly, when there was no shortage of tributes when Federer announced he was hanging up his racket at the Laver Cup last month. However, while Federer was expecting them to focus on...
Tennis-Djokovic cruises past Tsitsipas to win Astana title
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic lifted the Astana Open trophy in Kazakhstan after sealing a comfortable 6-3 6-4 victory over third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. The Serbian Wimbledon champion took his win streak to nine after wrapping up the final in 75 minutes without facing a break point and booked his place at next month's ATP Finals.
Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has reportedly become a father after his wife gave birth to their first child Saturday morning. Nadal’s wife, Mery Perello, reportedly gave birth in a private clinic in Majorca, where she had stayed for the last few weeks of her pregnancy so doctors could monitor her. This is Nadal’s first child and comes on the heels of the athlete suffering an abdominal injury earlier this summer which caused him to pull out of Wimbledon. Two weeks ago, he withdrew from the Laver Cup for “personal reasons.” The 36-year-old tennis pro has won 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, an all-time record. Now, he has a new title to add to his long list of accomplishments: father.Read it at The Sun
wtatennis.com
Krejcikova tops Swiatek, reigns at home in Ostrava
Barbora Krejcikova rallied from a set down to upset World No.1 and top seed Iga Swiatek 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 in a thrilling championship at the Agel Open. Krejcikova handed Swiatek only her second career defeat in 12 tour-level singles finals, and first in three years. She had to do it the hard way. Krejcikova trailed 5-1 in the opening set, and though she couldn't turn the set all the way around, eventually won the match in a staggering 3 hours and 16 minutes.
Yardbarker
At the 2022 Astana Open, Daniil Medvedev will be playing already in the semifinals after destroying Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-1, 6-1. The Russian has been very dominant at the ATP 500 event in Kazakhstan so far and he will try to continue also in the semifinals. However, he will face Novak Djokovic who is on a 14-match winning streak in ATP matches and he will be trying to add his third consecutive title. Yet, Daniil Medvedev will be there to stop him as he spoke about his quarterfinal opponent as well as the Serbian during the press conference.
