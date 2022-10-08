Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal has reportedly become a father after his wife gave birth to their first child Saturday morning. Nadal’s wife, Mery Perello, reportedly gave birth in a private clinic in Majorca, where she had stayed for the last few weeks of her pregnancy so doctors could monitor her. This is Nadal’s first child and comes on the heels of the athlete suffering an abdominal injury earlier this summer which caused him to pull out of Wimbledon. Two weeks ago, he withdrew from the Laver Cup for “personal reasons.” The 36-year-old tennis pro has won 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, an all-time record. Now, he has a new title to add to his long list of accomplishments: father.Read it at The Sun

