Liverpool travel to Rangers tonight where they face a potentially tricky test against the Scottish champions at Ibrox.Jurgen Klopp’s side are struggling for form right now, well off the pace in the Premier League and second in Champions League Group A, with Ajax and Rangers giving chase. Rangers are at the foot of the table but can finally get their campaign up and running with what would be a huge victory over the Reds.Giovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the biggest sides in Europe en route to the Europa League final last season, but they have struggled to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO