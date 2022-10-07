Read full article on original website
Rangers vs Liverpool prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?
Liverpool travel to Rangers tonight where they face a potentially tricky test against the Scottish champions at Ibrox.Jurgen Klopp’s side are struggling for form right now, well off the pace in the Premier League and second in Champions League Group A, with Ajax and Rangers giving chase. Rangers are at the foot of the table but can finally get their campaign up and running with what would be a huge victory over the Reds.Giovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the biggest sides in Europe en route to the Europa League final last season, but they have struggled to...
Is Tottenham vs Frankfurt on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
Tottenham welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to London for a crucial Champions League group fixture.Just three points separate the four teams in Group D with all still viable qualifiers.Neither side managed to score in Frankfurt last week, with a 0-0 draw leaving each on four points from three games, but a win for either would put them in good position to advance.Oliver Glasner’s side suffered a surprise weekend defeat to Bundesliga strugglers VFL Bochum having opted to rest players, and the manager will know they must improve against Spurs.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.When and where is it?Tottenham...
