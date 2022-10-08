Read full article on original website
lrtrojans.com
Little Rock Falls in Five-Set Heartbreaker at SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Little Rock had three players record double-doubles and matched a season-high 18 total team blocks but allowed SIUE to escape in a five-set marathon Saturday afternoon at First Community Arena in Edwardsville. Three different Trojans recorded double-doubles, including Zanobia Willis registering her first career 10-10 performance,...
lrtrojans.com
Trojans Gain Valuable Road Point in Draw at SIUE
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - Bronte Peel's goal in the 47th minute was a crucial equalizer and Peyton Urban was clutch in goal as Little Rock gained a valuable point in a 1-1 draw at SIUE Sunday afternoon at Korte Stadium. Trailing 1-0 after half, Peel took a pass from Colleen Gilliland...
No. 5 Cabot stifles No. 2 Conway's hot offense in key 7A-Central battle
By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Tommy Land CABOT — Earlier in the week, Cabot head coach Scott Reed said his team would have to find a way to dictate tempo and not let the Conway Wampus Cats march the ball up and down the field at a quick pace. Friday night, his team did exactly what he ...
nwahomepage.com
Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
Kait 8
Comedian Katt Williams coming to Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Comedy legend Katt Williams will bring his “2023 and Me Tour” to the Natural State next February. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday the comedian will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in North Little Rock. Tickets go on sale to the general public...
Little Rock students bring the past to life at Mount Holly Cemetery
It was a beautiful afternoon for a story from the past as Tales of the Crypt returned to Mt Holly Cemetery.
The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas brings award-winning frights to Little Rock
The Haunted Hotel of Arkansas began their twenty-second year in 2022. Their hard work and dedication have paid off in many awards.
Little Rock student achieves perfect score on ACT
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District announced that a student at Central High made an extraordinary accomplishment this week. Most students are familiar with the weeks, and sometimes months, of studying and preparation leading up to the ACT. The average score on the exam is usually...
City of Pine Bluff celebrates homecoming weekend
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It’s another year of celebrating tradition in the City of Pine Bluff as the community gathered for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming weekend. "Since 1873, we've been educating students throughout Arkansas in the nation,” said University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander.
Little Rock accessible playground opens
There is a new place to play in the Capital City.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Desperate for rain? Here’s when Arkansas could see some
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s no secret it’s been very dry the last few weeks. Most counties ended September around 1-2 inches below average for rainfall, after a mostly dry August. Our current drought monitor shows severe drought across most of central Arkansas, with moderate drought around...
Teenager and visitors react to the weekend of violence in Little Rock
A violent Saturday night in Little Rock left one person dead and two others injured.
salineriverchronicle.com
Pine Bluff Madai Taylor exhibition addresses racism, prophecy in America with thought-provoking works
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The next exhibition at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) showcases the work of noted Memphis-based artist Madai Taylor. “An Elegy to America in Black and White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor” features 18 pieces, which build upon Taylor’s 2018 body of work. The exhibition opens Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, and will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
KTLO
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program
Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
KARK
Nichole sits down with first lady Susan Hutchinson
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even though Nichole is new to Little Rock she wasn’t shy about wanting to meet our first lady Susan Hutchinson. Check out their interview in Susan’s living room in the governor’s mansion catching up on a little girl talk.
uams.edu
Spine Specialist Jordan Walters, M.D., Joins UAMS Department of Orthopaedic Surgery
Oct. 10, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — Jordan M. Walters, M.D., recently joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) as an assistant professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. He is seeing patients at the UAMS Health Orthopaedic Clinic at 600 Autumn Road in Little Rock. A...
ed88radio.com
U.S. Marshals Museum on track to open in summer 2023
The contractor and design team have met and surveyed the exhibit space at the U.S. Marshals Museum, and work on preparing the space for all the museum experiences will begin later this month, according to the new president and CEO of the museum. Ben Johnson, who took over as the...
LRPD: 2 teens shot in River Market Saturday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two teens are recovering after a shooting in the River Market just before 10:30 Saturday night, according to police. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of President Clinton Avenue. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video […]
Katt Williams to bring comedy show to Simmons Bank Arena
Comedian Katt Williams is set to bring his comedy tour to the Simmons Bank Arena in February.
Whataburger & Mellow Mushroom | What to know about central Arkansas' food scene
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — There’s so much exciting food news happening around the area. Some of our favorite eateries are expanding and new restaurants are moving in. But we’re also saying goodbye to some long-time staples. Here's what you need to know about the local food eatery...
