ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lrtrojans.com

Little Rock Falls in Five-Set Heartbreaker at SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Little Rock had three players record double-doubles and matched a season-high 18 total team blocks but allowed SIUE to escape in a five-set marathon Saturday afternoon at First Community Arena in Edwardsville. Three different Trojans recorded double-doubles, including Zanobia Willis registering her first career 10-10 performance,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lrtrojans.com

Trojans Gain Valuable Road Point in Draw at SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - Bronte Peel's goal in the 47th minute was a crucial equalizer and Peyton Urban was clutch in goal as Little Rock gained a valuable point in a 1-1 draw at SIUE Sunday afternoon at Korte Stadium. Trailing 1-0 after half, Peel took a pass from Colleen Gilliland...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
nwahomepage.com

Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
BENTON, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Edwardsville, IL
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Edwardsville, IL
Kait 8

Comedian Katt Williams coming to Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Comedy legend Katt Williams will bring his “2023 and Me Tour” to the Natural State next February. Simmons Bank Arena announced Monday the comedian will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in North Little Rock. Tickets go on sale to the general public...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock student achieves perfect score on ACT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District announced that a student at Central High made an extraordinary accomplishment this week. Most students are familiar with the weeks, and sometimes months, of studying and preparation leading up to the ACT. The average score on the exam is usually...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siue#Espn
THV11

City of Pine Bluff celebrates homecoming weekend

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It’s another year of celebrating tradition in the City of Pine Bluff as the community gathered for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming weekend. "Since 1873, we've been educating students throughout Arkansas in the nation,” said University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander.
PINE BLUFF, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
salineriverchronicle.com

Pine Bluff Madai Taylor exhibition addresses racism, prophecy in America with thought-provoking works

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The next exhibition at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) showcases the work of noted Memphis-based artist Madai Taylor. “An Elegy to America in Black and White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor” features 18 pieces, which build upon Taylor’s 2018 body of work. The exhibition opens Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, and will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
PINE BLUFF, AR
KTLO

Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program

Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Nichole sits down with first lady Susan Hutchinson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even though Nichole is new to Little Rock she wasn’t shy about wanting to meet our first lady Susan Hutchinson. Check out their interview in Susan’s living room in the governor’s mansion catching up on a little girl talk.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ed88radio.com

U.S. Marshals Museum on track to open in summer 2023

The contractor and design team have met and surveyed the exhibit space at the U.S. Marshals Museum, and work on preparing the space for all the museum experiences will begin later this month, according to the new president and CEO of the museum. Ben Johnson, who took over as the...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

LRPD: 2 teens shot in River Market Saturday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two teens are recovering after a shooting in the River Market just before 10:30 Saturday night, according to police. Their injuries are not life-threatening. Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of President Clinton Avenue. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy