Healthline
Head and Neck Cancers: Types, Symptoms, and Treatment
“Head and neck cancers” is a broad term for certain cancers that begin in the head or neck area. inside the sinuses (small air pockets in the facial area of your skull) in the back of your throat (pharynx) in your voice box (larynx) in your salivary glands. The...
Medical News Today
What are the symptoms of sinus cancer?
Symptoms of sinus cancer often affect one side of the face and are similar to other more common conditions, such as allergic rhinitis. 3–5% — of all neck and head cancers. This article reviews sinus cancer, signs, symptoms, and more. Are there early symptoms of sinus cancer?. A.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical spinal stenosis
Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
Healthline
Cytokine Release Syndrome: Symptoms, Causes, Treatments
Immunotherapy can help your body fight cancer. This development in cancer treatment has helped improve cancer treatment outlook in recent years. However, sometimes immunotherapy treatments can cause your immune system to overreact. This is called cytokine release syndrome, and it can lead to inflammation and toxicity throughout the body. Some...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
Lima News
What is atrial fibrillation?
Nearly 3 million Americans are living with a heart condition called atrial fibrillation, according to the American Heart Association. But what is atrial fibrillation and how do you fix it?. A normal heart rhythm should beat like a steady drum. Atrial fibrillation is like a chaotic drumbeat. “What you’re having...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes
Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
WebMD
What Your Mucus Says About Your Health
You might think of mucus – the runny, goopy, or gummy stuff you sneeze out, sniff in, and cough up – as something pesky you never seem to have a tissue for. It might not be sexy, but mucus is one of your body’s biggest defenders. This...
Medical News Today
What to know about decompensated heart failure
Decompensated heart failure is heart failure that has become severe and requires immediate medical attention. It can develop in people with preexisting heart failure and those without signs of the condition. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate that there are. adults with heart failure in the United...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia
One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
Healthline
How Menopause and Sleep Quality Can Impact Migraine Symptoms
Researchers say migraine symptoms can increase during menopause but tend to decrease after menopause. They say migraine can affect the sleep quality in people of any age. Experts say there are medications that can ease migraine symptoms as well as lifestyle changes that can improve sleep quality. A new study...
Healthline
What is the Amsler Grid Test?
Amsler grid test for macular degeneration and other retinal conditions. As you age, you might find your vision changing. While some changes might require nothing other than a pair of drugstore reading glasses, others could indicate something more serious. Conditions that could damage your vision if they go undetected too...
Healthline
What is Responsive Neurostimulation (RNS) for Epilepsy?
Epilepsy is a neurological (brain) disorder that causes repeated seizures without a known cause, or unprovoked. of people continue to have seizures despite taking these medications. This is called intractable (drug-resistant) epilepsy. There are quite a few treatment options for intractable epilepsy, including:. Another treatment option for intractable epilepsy is...
Healthline
Can CBD Help Ease Gastroparesis Symptoms?￼
Although it needs to be studied further, some research suggests that cannabidiol (CBD) could ease nausea, vomiting, and pain, all of which are symptoms of gastroparesis. Similarly, cannabis and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) might also help with the symptoms of gastroparesis. Before self-medicating with CBD or cannabis, it’s best to talk with...
News-Medical.net
Gout: Disease of Kings now a 21st Century Epidemic
Around 3 million Americans have gout, an extremely painful arthritic condition. Historically, gout was called the “disease of kings” because it was thought to manifest due to overindulgence in food and alcohol. Scientists discovered that although some food products can exacerbate the condition, it occurs due to a higher concentration of uric acid (urate) in the blood, i.e., hyperuricemia. The uric acid crystals accumulate in the joints, which induces inflammation and triggers acute pain.
HealthCentral.com
Transverse Myelitis and Multiple Sclerosis: What’s the Connection?
Inflammation of the spinal cord is often the first manifestation of MS. Learn more about how these rare neurological conditions are related. Transverse myelitis (TM) and multiple sclerosis (MS) have several important things in common—they share some key symptoms, both have an autoimmune connection, and both affect the protective covering of the nerves, to name a few. In fact, people with transverse myelitis are at much greater risk of developing MS. And yet, they’re not the same. Learn about the connections between the conditions—and what makes them unique.
Healthline
What Is Polycystic Liver Disease?
Polycystic liver disease (PLD) is a rare, inherited condition. PLD causes benign (noncancerous) cysts of varying sizes to grow throughout your liver. These cysts get larger over time but often cause no symptoms. When symptoms do occur, they may include physical discomfort or more serious complications. Most people with PLD...
Healthline
What to Know If Your Child Has a Fracture of the Growth Plate
Growth plate fractures are injuries to the soft connective tissue in the ends of long bones of children and teens. This soft tissue makes it possible for bones to grow as children age. It’s also weaker than other bone material and more susceptible to injury. A growth plate fracture...
neurology.org
Pearls & Oy-sters: Postdural Puncture Headache, Cerebral Sinus Venous Thrombosis, and Reversible Cerebral Vasoconstriction Syndrome in the Peripartum Period
We report the case of a 34-year-old female patient complaining of headaches 1 day after childbirth, initially interpreted as postdural puncture headache (PDPH) and treated successfully with an epidural blood patch. Five days later, she presented with an acute proportional right sensorimotor hemisyndrome and a new-onset left-sided headache, attributed to a venous stroke from left-sided cerebral sinus venous thrombosis (CSVT). Simultaneously, we found radiologic signs of reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndrome (RCVS), considered asymptomatic. We administered anticoagulant therapy to the patient, and she showed full motor recovery at 3-month clinical follow-up. PDPH, CSVT, and RCVS are well-known neurologic complications during the peripartum period. All 3 conditions present with headaches, and headache features may overlap, masking co-occurrence and making accurate diagnosis (differentiation) of these diseases difficult. Each disease can potentially lead to disabling deficits, but all respond to specific treatment. Knowledge of the causes of headaches in the peripartum period, their specific clinical characteristics, and potential complications helps to prioritize and interpret diagnostic tests to offer appropriate therapy.
A Wearable Device to Treat Brain Tumors
Thanks in part to clinical trials overseen by researchers at the University of Colorado Cancer Center, a wearable, portable electrical device called Optune is proving successful at treating a type of brain tumor called a glioblastoma. “Being in the field that we’re in, we’re always looking for exciting and promising...
