Cincinnati, OH

goxavier.com

Men's Golf Plays Host to Xavier Invitational

CINCINNATI - Xavier men's golf continues its fall season by playing host to the Xavier Invitational on Oct. 10-11. The two-day tournament is being held at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Oct. 10-11 - Xavier Invitational. TPC River's Bend - Par 72 - 7,180 Yards. Live Scoring...
CINCINNATI, OH
goxavier.com

Volleyball Drops Four-Set Match to UConn

STORRS, Conn. - Xavier volleyball dropped a four-set match (19-25, 27-25, 21-25, 17-25) at UConn on Saturday night. Xavier fell to 10-6 (3-3 BIG EAST), while UConn improved to 7-10 (1-5 BIG EAST). NOTABLES. • Brooklyn Cink and Delaney Hogan led the Musketeers with 10 kills apiece and were the...
CINCINNATI, OH
goxavier.com

Late Goal Lifts Musketeers Past Villanova, 2-1

VILLANOVA, Pa. - Nicolas Hald Willumsen's goal in the 89th minute at Villanova gave the Xavier men's soccer team a 2-1 victory on Saturday afternoon. The Musketeers remain unbeaten on the year with an 8-0-4 (2-0-3 BIG EAST) record, while the Wildcats dropped to 5-4-2 (2-2-1 BIG EAST). Xavier's 12-match...
VILLANOVA, PA

