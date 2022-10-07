ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

Northerner

Year of rebuilding: SGA President Myers takes the reins

Senior Daniel Myers has all the right tools to rebrand and rebuild NKU’s Student Government Association. The sports business and event planning and marketing double major stepped into the role of SGA President this year amidst an organization that is struggling for involvement. Myers and Vice President Jaelynn Gentry...
Northerner

NKU responds to $18.7 million deficit at budget meeting

The response includes slashing funding, consolidating, modifying programs and strategic investing. In light of an unexpected revenue shortfall, university officials announced widespread reductions in spending to counter the deficit at a meeting with the campus community Thursday afternoon. Among this year’s revenue and expense trends, total tuition and fee revenues...
