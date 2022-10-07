If there needs to be a U.S. recession to bring down inflation to appropriate levels, the Fed would be cool with that, says one Wall Street pro. "Unfortunately, yes [the Fed would be OK with a recession]. I'm going to say yes," BMO senior economist Jennifer Lee said on Yahoo Finance Live. "And the Fed has sort of softened its tone a little bit over the past two months. They used to say that they could probably do this and achieve a softish [economic] landing. But now they've already said that there will be pain felt. And it's unfortunate, but this is what happens when a central bank is aggressively tightening."

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO