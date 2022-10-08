Read full article on original website
Related
tsusports.com
De La Fuente Leads Bowling Team In 2022 Season Opener
PENSACOLA, Fla. – Cassie De La Fuente finished in the top 10 as the TSU bowling team opened the 2022 season at the Rattler Classic this past weekend. The Tigers opened Baker Match play with a loss to Jackson State but rebounded with consecutive wins over Grambling State and Florida A&M. They couldn't keep the momentum after falling to Emmanuel College and Southern in the final two matches.
HBCU Highlights: Shedeur Sanders shines and Prairie View slides to Southern
All eyes are on the SWAC. With Jackson State, Alcorn State, FAMU and Prairie View all jockeying for control, each game played in one of HBCU football’s most exciting conferences carries a storyline of its own. Still, there was plenty of action around the country to keep football fans...
tsusports.com
Volleyball Travels To Alabama For SWAC Cluster
The TSU volleyball team is back in action Sunday and Monday at its first SWAC Cluster held at Alabama State in Montgomery, Ala. TSU battles host Alabama State at 9 a.m. on Sunday followed by a 3 p.m. match against Jackson State at 3 p.m. On Monday, TSU closes out cluster play against Bethune-Cookman at 9 a.m.
tsusports.com
Tigers Spoil UAPB's Homecoming With Solid Defense, Late Touchdown
PINE BLUFF, Ark. - Jacorey Howard scored on a 1-yard run with 3:31 left and the TSU defense held UAPB to 212 total yards as TSU won its first true road game since 2018 after defeating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 24-17 at Golden Lion Stadium. The Tiger defense set the tone early...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southern University punishes Prairie View A&M in Dooley’s return
Southern University made easy work of the defending SWAC West champs on Saturday. The post Southern University punishes Prairie View A&M in Dooley’s return appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
localmemphis.com
'This one stings' | Memphis looks forward after Houston meltdown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis came close to a statement win against rival Houston Friday night at home in primetime, but their win was snuffed out by a monumental collapse. The game started out as a dream. The Tigers were up two scores with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. Statistically, they had a 99.9% chance to win, according to ESPN. Then, it all changed.
Why does La Marque need its own stadium when other school districts share facilities?
· Why does La Marque need its own stadium when other school districts share facilities?. Larger districts do share large stadiums. However, larger school districts typically have competition fields on their high school sites that host their sub-varsity, soccer, and track meet.
defendernetwork.com
Mayor Turner, Dusty Baker, Jeremy Peña headline Astros Rally
Houston is fired up and ready for another postseason run at the World Series for the hometown Houston Astros. The fired-up crowd on hand got even more hyped when Astros mascot Orbit and the Astros cheerleaders prepped them for the heavy hitters: Astros players Chas McCormick, rookie sensation Jeremy Peña and manager Dusty Baker who should be a shoe-in for the MLB Hall of Fame once he retires from the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul
The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
Houston's most anticipated bakery finally opens after two-year wait
Eadough rolled out its top-notch pastries at soft opening in East Downtown this weekend.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands
James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
fox26houston.com
Your Saturday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Lena Maria
Blissful weather continues for now, which is great news for a busy weekend and week for events and sports in Houston. Middle of next week, a stronger fall front looks to collide with leftover moisture from Julia finally bringing a promising chance for rain. It also looks to bring a much more potent dose of cooler, drier air with lows falling into the 50s for most of us by next Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The youngest billionaire in Houston
Recently Forbes released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America. Featuring on the list again was Scott Duncan- who at 39 years old also has the title of the youngest billionaire in Houston, and in fact, all of Texas. So let us take a quick look at his story.
cw39.com
Fight outside north Houston sports bar leads to a man shot, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A fight outside of a sports bar Sunday night in north Houston led to a shooting that has one person in the hospital, Harris County deputies said. Deputies were called to the Mi Jalisco Sport Bar, located at 9501 Airline Drive, near West Mount Houston Road, just after 10 p.m.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: October 10 to 16, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, October 10 through Sunday, October 16, 2022. This week, catch indie rockstars, the debut tour of a Grammy-winning artist, the start of spooky season concerts, and more. Want to dig deeper for live concerts...
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
Click2Houston.com
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after Houston woman's body found with limbs amputated in Louisiana in 2019, docs show
HOUSTON – A man suspected in the 2019 murder of a Houston woman whose body was found, with limbs amputated, in Louisiana has been arrested and charged, according to court records. Carl Tates, 61, has been charged with murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Demetris Lincoln. He was...
papercitymag.com
Powerful Houston Group Makes a $45 Million Pledge to Provide a High Quality Education For All Students in the Bayou City
Ann Stern, Nancy & Rich Kinder, Alex Elizondo, Lisa Hall at Good Reason Houston's 'Be the Reason' cocktail fundraiser. The powerful contingent of community and corporate leadership that attended Good Reason Houston’s inaugural “Be the Reason” cocktail fundraiser gave credence to the conviction that providing all Houston school children with high quality education is necessary for the city’s growth, advancement and stability as well as for the future of those students.
fox26houston.com
Jaylon Boston, 19, charged for Houston shooting of Yogesh Sharma at store on Weston St
HOUSTON - Houston police have arrested a 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a convenience store employee. Jaylon Boston, 19, is charged with capital murder in the deadly shooting that occurred shortly before midnight on Sept. 27. Police say Yogesh Sharma, 37, was getting into his vehicle after closing...
Click2Houston.com
‘Most iconic home in Houston’: Houston’s famed Darth Vader digs up for grabs once again
HOUSTON – House hunting? Fancy yourself a “Star Wars” fanatic? Searching for a sinister sanctum where you can plot galactic domination and channel the Dark Side of the Force? Or, more simply, just need someplace to store your life-size storm troopers?. Welp, we’ve got some stellar news...
Comments / 0