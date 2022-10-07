ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
nulltx.com

CZ Fast Action Saves Binance Smart Chain, Oryen Network Team Grateful For Fast Action As Presale Remains Unaffected

This week Binance Smart Chain suffered a severe hack, with over $500 million stolen. Fortunately, CZ (Changpeng Zhao) coordinated an organized rescue mission, halting the attack and curtailing further losses. CZ showed commendable dedication to the Binance community, staying up late into the night and posting updates on Twitter. All 21 validators were in contact to update and firm up security, performing an exemplary example of how to act in a crypto crisis.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy