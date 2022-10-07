This week Binance Smart Chain suffered a severe hack, with over $500 million stolen. Fortunately, CZ (Changpeng Zhao) coordinated an organized rescue mission, halting the attack and curtailing further losses. CZ showed commendable dedication to the Binance community, staying up late into the night and posting updates on Twitter. All 21 validators were in contact to update and firm up security, performing an exemplary example of how to act in a crypto crisis.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO