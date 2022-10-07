Read full article on original website
Related
nulltx.com
CZ Fast Action Saves Binance Smart Chain, Oryen Network Team Grateful For Fast Action As Presale Remains Unaffected
This week Binance Smart Chain suffered a severe hack, with over $500 million stolen. Fortunately, CZ (Changpeng Zhao) coordinated an organized rescue mission, halting the attack and curtailing further losses. CZ showed commendable dedication to the Binance community, staying up late into the night and posting updates on Twitter. All 21 validators were in contact to update and firm up security, performing an exemplary example of how to act in a crypto crisis.
nulltx.com
Crypto.com Cuts Staff By Up To 40% – Oryen Network, Binance, And UniSwap Keep Hiring
2,000 employees of the advertising-heavy crypto exchange Crypto.com, which makes up about 40% of its workforce, have already been laid off since July of this year. Initially, the exchange announced only to let go of 260 workers, which is significantly lower. Despite the surprisingly high numbers of Crypto.com, Oryen Network,...
Taiwan says China looking at Ukraine war to develop 'hybrid' strategies
TAIPEI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China is looking at the experience of the war in Ukraine to develop "hybrid warfare" strategies against Taiwan including using drones and psychological pressure, a senior Taiwanese security official said on Wednesday.
Twitter reviews policies around permanent user bans - FT
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) is reviewing its policies around permanently banning users, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing multiple people familiar with the situation.
Comments / 0