Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on non-COVID-19 hospital mortality in patients with schizophrenia: a nationwide population-based cohort study

Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 32, ArticleÂ number:Â 40 (2022) Cite this article. Asthma is associated with a significant burden of disease, especially for patients with severe or uncontrolled asthma. Many patients with severe asthma still receive treatment in primary care settings and despite the availability of effective options, inadequate asthma treatment remains a concern, particularly the use of systemic corticosteroids to treat exacerbations and severe asthma. Around the world, many patients are stuck in a vicious circle of misdiagnosis, undertreatment, and poor understanding of disease severity and management. In this manuscript, we describe the development of The Asthma Referral Identifier (ReferID) tool, a simple, 4-item questionnaire that healthcare providers can use to help identify patients with uncontrolled and/or potentially severe asthma. ReferID was developed specifically for use in primary care clinics in low- and middle-income countries and other clinics, where the optimisation of asthma assessments and treatment recommended for countries with well-established healthcare systems, are not possible. ReferID was developed through an informal collaborative process involving international asthma experts as well as general practitioners, nurses, and specialists throughout the Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East regions, in conjunction with current evidence and treatment guidelines. In collaboration with local and regional partners around the world, the developers have adapted ReferID and translated it into 21 languages, and implementation is ongoing in 30 countries. ReferID has the potential to help break the vicious circle, improving disease outcomes and health-related quality of life for patients with asthma.

