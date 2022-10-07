Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on non-COVID-19 hospital mortality in patients with schizophrenia: a nationwide population-based cohort study

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Breaking the vicious circle-the Asthma Referral Identifier (ReferID) tool
Npj Primary Care Respiratory Medicine volumeÂ 32, ArticleÂ number:Â 40 (2022) Cite this article. Asthma is associated with a significant burden of disease, especially for patients with severe or uncontrolled asthma. Many patients with severe asthma still receive treatment in primary care settings and despite the availability of effective options, inadequate asthma treatment remains a concern, particularly the use of systemic corticosteroids to treat exacerbations and severe asthma. Around the world, many patients are stuck in a vicious circle of misdiagnosis, undertreatment, and poor understanding of disease severity and management. In this manuscript, we describe the development of The Asthma Referral Identifier (ReferID) tool, a simple, 4-item questionnaire that healthcare providers can use to help identify patients with uncontrolled and/or potentially severe asthma. ReferID was developed specifically for use in primary care clinics in low- and middle-income countries and other clinics, where the optimisation of asthma assessments and treatment recommended for countries with well-established healthcare systems, are not possible. ReferID was developed through an informal collaborative process involving international asthma experts as well as general practitioners, nurses, and specialists throughout the Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East regions, in conjunction with current evidence and treatment guidelines. In collaboration with local and regional partners around the world, the developers have adapted ReferID and translated it into 21 languages, and implementation is ongoing in 30 countries. ReferID has the potential to help break the vicious circle, improving disease outcomes and health-related quality of life for patients with asthma.
Nature.com
Analysis of Fibroblast Growth Factor 14 (FGF14) structural variants reveals the genetic basis of the early onset nystagmus locus NYS4 and variable ataxia
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Nystagmus (involuntary, rhythmical eye movements) can arise due to sensory eye defects, in association with neurological disorders or as an isolated condition. We identified a family with early onset nystagmus and additional neurological features carrying a partial duplication of FGF14, a gene associated with spinocerebellar ataxia type 27 (SCA27) and episodic ataxia. Detailed eye movement analysis revealed oculomotor anomalies strikingly similar to those reported in a previously described four-generation family with early onset nystagmus and linkage to a region on chromosome 13q31.3-q33.1 (NYS4). Since FGF14 lies within NYS4, we revisited the original pedigree using whole genome sequencing, identifying a 161"‰kb heterozygous deletion disrupting FGF14 and ITGBL1 in the affected individuals, suggesting an FGF14-related condition. Therefore, our study reveals the genetic variant underlying NYS4, expands the spectrum of pathogenic FGF14 variants, and highlights the importance of screening FGF14 in apparently isolated early onset nystagmus.
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths
And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
A man's cancer vanished after he was injected with a weakened herpes virus in a promising clinical trial
A new cancer therapy makes use of the herpes virus to fight harmful cells. The modified virus infects cancer cells, causing them to explode, while alerting the immune system. The therapy is in early trial stages but shows great promise, according to cancer researchers.
New Covid symptom strikes first as latest wave threatens ‘devastating’ winter
THE most common Covid symptoms plaguing Brits have changed, experts have warned. It comes as a spike in cases has led some experts to warn the UK is on the brink of a "devastating" new wave this winter. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 72 per cent since last...
MedicalXpress
Study indicates COVID-19 boosters among vaccinated individuals significantly reduce hospitalization rates
A Providence study released online today in the Journal of the American Medical Association sheds new light on the added benefit of a booster dose of a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine among previously vaccinated individuals. Researchers found that boosters add about 70% extra protection, which lasts for 4–5 months, and concluded...
2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases
Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood
On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
The 8 deadliest cancers revealed – and the symptoms you must never ignore
SADLY, one in two of us will develop cancer at some point during our lifetime. But some cancers are much more deadly than others, which is why it's vital to know the signs and catch it early - when you have the best chance of treating and surviving it. There...
Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it
There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
Woman dies 25 days after arriving at A&E complaining of shoulder pain
A WOMAN who went to an hospital with shoulder pain tragically died just a few weeks later after receiving a shocking diagnosis. The unnamed 76-year-old first said she experienced pain in her left shoulder, forearm, and elbow several weeks before seeking medical help. Soon after, she developed a similar pain...
Just in time for fall, there’s a brand-new COVID variant making headway in the U.S.
Women wearing masks walk through fallen leaves outside NYC AIDS Memorial Park on Oct. 25, 2020, in New York City. A new COVID strain started to create waves among virus trackers this week, outpacing nearly all other variants of interest scientists are tracking in the U.S. this autumn. The Omicron...
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
MedicalXpress
Newly discovered COVID-like virus could infect humans, resist vaccines
A recently discovered virus in a Russian bat that is similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID-19, is likely capable of infecting humans and, if it were to spillover, is resistant to current vaccines. A team lead by researchers in Washington State University's Paul G. Allen School for Global Health...
IFLScience
Experts Warn Of New COVID-19 Symptom Overlooked By Public
As the virus behind COVID-19 has mutated and changed, so too have the symptoms associated with infection, and experts believe the dominant strain expected to cause a case surge this winter is no different. While the top symptoms of previous strains have included fever, loss of smell, and a runny...
Phramalive.com
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) – Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete. The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike...
