Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Final Stretch of B1G Season Starts at Michigan Tuesday
Ann Arbor, Michigan — U-M Soccer Field (2,200) COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 17 Ohio State (6-1-4, 1-1-1) begins the final stretch of the season at Michigan (3-6-3, 1-3-1) Tuesday when the Buckeyes face the Wolverines at U-M Soccer Field in Ann Arbor. The Big Ten Network will televise the game with first touch set for 7 p.m. Ohio State has five games remaining in the regular season, all in Big Ten Conference play.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
C.J. Stroud Claims Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After throwing for 361 and a school record-tying six touchdown passes on Saturday on a windy day in East Lansing, quarterback C.J. Stroud is the Big Ten Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced this morning. WATCH: C.J. Stroud Highlights vs. Michigan State.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Stroud’s 6 Passing Touchdowns Lead No. 3 Ohio State to 49-20 Win over Michigan State
COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 3 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0) will head into an off week undefeated after winning its first road game of the year, 49-20, at Michigan State (2-4, 0-3) on Saturday at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. C.J. Stroud threw for six touchdowns, connecting three times with...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Charley’s Pair of Goals Leads Ohio State to a 7-1 Win at Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team won its season-best fourth consecutive game on Sunday, defeating Ohio, 7-1, at Pruitt Field in Athens. The Buckeyes improve to 7-5 on the season while Ohio is 5-7. The Short Story. Senior Sarah Charley scored twice and added an assist...
victorybellrings.com
Four recruits committed elsewhere that Penn State Football may try to flip
Penn State football is having success both on the field and on the recruiting trail so far this season. Penn State football currently has the No. 12 recruiting class in the nation and the staff is looking to add to this talented class. With Penn State on bye this weekend,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 14 Buckeyes Rally for 4-3 Win over Wisconsin
The Buckeyes improve to 4-0-0 on the year and are 2-0-0 in Big Ten play. The series started the season for Wisconsin. Ohio State will play nonconference series the next two weeks, starting with a series at UConn next weekend. The teams will meet at 7:05 p.m. Friday and 4:05 p.m. Saturday. Bentley comes to Columbus for games at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 and 21. Season, single-game and group tickets and mini plans are all on sale now, with more information HERE. Parking is free for all home games in VCA.
Michigan vs Penn State: Opening point spread released for Top 10 matchup
Michigan vs Penn State: Who is favored to win?Way-Too-Early Prediction. This coming Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines will face their toughest opponent of the season when they host the Penn State Nittany Lions. As we speak (the new rankings have not been released yet), Michigan is No. 4 and Penn State...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Matthews Tallies Two Goals in Buckeyes’ Home-Opener Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1 Ohio State women’s hockey team defeated St. Cloud State, 5-2, in front of a packed crowd at the OSU Ice Rink on Friday night. The Buckeyes (3-0-0, 3-0-0 WCHA) notched their first power play goal of the year and saw nine point scorers in the game one matchup against the Huskies (2-1-0, 0-1-0 WCHA).
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Tops Central Michigan for Third Consecutive Win
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State field hockey team won its third consecutive game, downing Central Michigan on Friday, 7-1, at Buckeye Varsity Field. The win improves the Buckeyes’ record to 6-5 overall. Central Michigan is 1-11. The Short Story. The Buckeyes got onto the board quickly as...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 14 Buckeyes Down Badgers 3-1 in B1G and Home Opener
The Buckeyes, now 3-0-0 on the year, and Badgers (0-1-0) will face off at 5 p.m. Saturday in Columbus. Season, single-game and group tickets and mini plans are all on sale now, with more information HERE. Parking is free for all home games in VCA. Ohio State scored at 13:11...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Earn 2-2 Road Draw at Nebraska
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Forwards Kayla Fischer and Emma Sears each had a goal and an assist as Ohio State earned a 2-2 draw on the road at Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes are now unbeaten in their last five matches and are 8-2-3 overall and 3-1-2 in Big Ten play. Nebraska is also 3-1-2 in the conference and 5-4-5 on the season.
State College football rolls in second half for a four-touchdown victory over Carlisle
State College is now 7-0, and a number of other Centre County schools won too.
thesportspage.blog
Trojans lose heartbreaker to Altoona, 27-23
CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg did not trail Altoona in their Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night … until there was just 21 seconds left. That’s when the Mountain Lions scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 1-yard carry by Alexander Yost, which resulted in a 27-23 win for the Mountain Lions at Trojan Stadium on Homecoming.
State College
Shentel Looking to Compete with Comcast in State College Market
A Virginia-based cable television, internet and phone provider is looking to bring its “fiber to the home” service to the Centre Region. Shentel (Shenandoah Telecommunications Company) has initiated cable franchise agreement negotiations with State College Borough and College, Ferguson, Harris and Patton townships. The borough and Ferguson Township engaged Cohen Law Group to negotiate the franchise agreement, which is required by federal law, earlier this year and the other townships have taken steps in recent weeks to do the same. Shentel has offered to pay the attorney fees.
4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
Less hospital, more home: Mount Nittany expands
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Health is making major changes to its medical center in State College. The changes look to improve patient and staff experience. “It’s something our community deserves, our patients, and our staff deserve,” Dr. Upendra Thaker, chief medical officer at Mount Nittany Medical Center said. They are expanding their […]
Jonas Brothers surprised central Pa. students with secret concert
A ceremony for the Milton Hershey School community included an extra special treat last week when the celebration concluded with a performance by the Jonas Brothers. The ceremony, held Sept. 28, was a rededication of Founders Hall, which has been renovated over the last few years, according to school spokesman Dave Vagnoni.
License plate replacement event for Clearfield, Johnstown
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two free license plate replacement events will be taking place in October. A plate is considered damaged when letters and numbers can not be recognizable from 50 feet away. Also if a plate has peeling, blistering, discoloration or a loss of reflectivity than it qualifies as a hard to read […]
Digital Collegian
State College police request assistance in identifying individuals involved in theft
The State College Police Department requested the public's assistance Thursday in identifying alleged suspects in a break-in and theft. According to the press release, a male and female were allegedly involved in a break-in and theft of cash from a Skills machine at the Uni-Mart on South Atherton Street on Sept. 30.
State College
PennDOT Sets Schedule for Upcoming Public Meetings on State College Area Connector Study
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has finalized the schedule for two upcoming public meetings on the on the State College Area Connector Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) Study in southern Centre County. Open house meetings will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19 and Thursday, Oct. 20...
