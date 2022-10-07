Read full article on original website
New state-of-the-art ATMs installed at multiple Warren Bank locations
Warren Bank and Trust Company is pleased to announce the instillation of two new state of the art ATM machines. The new machines are located at the West Warren Bank and the Motor Bank both in Warren. Another new ATM will be installed at the Hermitage Warren Bank location in November. Our new ATM machines are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for added customer service and convenience.
Senior Tabitha White to be crowned 2022 Warren High Homecoming Queen this Friday
It’s Homecoming Week at Warren High School as the Lumberjacks get set to host the DeWitt Dragons this Friday, October 14, 2022. Warren High School announced a couple of weeks ago the 2022 Homecoming Court, led by Queen Tabitha White. Senior Tabitha White was elected the 2022 Warren High...
How to apply for disaster assistance for 2022 livestock forage losses
Producers in Drew, Bradley and Calhoun counties are eligible to apply for 2022 Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) benefits on full season improved pasture, annual rye grass, and small grains. LFP provides compensation if you suffer grazing losses for covered livestock due to drought on privately owned or cash leased land or fire on federally managed land.
Mittie Lou Hampton, 1940-2022
Mittie Lou Hampton, 82, of Warren, passed away October 2, 2022. Born August 4, 1940, she was a daughter of the late James and Geneva Lawson. She was a member of Greater Hampton Chapel AME Church in Johnsville. She attended school in Banks, AR. She was joined in Holly Matrimony...
