Reports: Browns Acquire Pro Bowl LB In Trade
Deion Jones was a 2nd round draft selection (52nd overall) by the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 out of LSU. Jones was 3rd in AP Defensive Rookie of the Year voting behind Joey Bosa and Jalen Ramsey. In 2017 he earned a Pro Bowl selection. Still just 27 years old, Jones has appeared in 85 games (83 starts) for the Falcons. Throughout his career, he’s accumulated 652 tackles, 11 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles, and 8.5 sacks.
Steelers Have To Be Honest And Admit Terry Bradshaw Was Right About Mike Tomlin in 2020
The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Mike Tomlin to replace Bill Cowher in 2007. He made the Super Bowl in two of his first five seasons as the head coach for the Steelers and went 1-1 in the big game. He is a brilliant speaker and is undefeated at press conferences. Players love him as a coach, but it may be time to admit the obvious. Terry Bradshaw was right; he is not a good tactician.
Former Steelers QB Kordell Stewart on Kenny Pickett’s Impressive Debut: “He’s Ready” For Week 5
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart was most impressed with rookie Kenny Pickett’s ability to get the Steelers a 10-point lead over the New York Jets that disappeared at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday as the Steelers fell 24-20. “When you get your team up 20-10, now it’s time to...
Steelers Open to Coaching Changes After Bills Blowout
BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Bills had just hung more than 552 yards of offense and 38 points on his defense while the offense managed just three points and, as a result, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not happy about it. Tomlin said he is considering changes everywhere following...
Steelers “Physically Overmatched” According To PFT But Rookie Kenny Pickett’s Swagger Could Be Difference In Week 5 Matchup
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been AFC royalty since they hired Chuck Noll to start the 1969 season. Contrary to popular opinion, they have not always been great or even good since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970. The Steelers have been competitive most seasons and even in some of the down...
Falcons called for absurd roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady
The Atlanta Falcons were completely screwed on an absurd roughing the passer penalty that was called on Grady Jarrett late in the team’s 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Tampa Bay was leading 21-15 and trying to maintain the lead. They had a 3rd-and-5 at the...
Former Steelers Duo Jerome Bettis and Ben Roethlisberger Pound Former Jacksonville Jaguars For 60k
The Pittsburgh Steelers met the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend and thanks to Ben Roethlisberger and Jerome Bettis , they came away with a big victory for the black and gold. Roethlisberger and Bettis did not score any touchdowns or gain a single yard. It was not a replay on the NFL Network from a 2004 meeting. It was a match play golf event for the Constellation Furyk & Friends celebrity challenge for charity.
49ers Make Five Roster Moves
49ers signed DL Akeem Spence to their active roster. 49ers activated DB Jimmie Ward from injured reserve. 49ers placed OL Colton McKivitz on injured reserve. 49ers elevated RB Tevin Coleman and WR Malik Turner to their active roster. Ward, 31, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in...
Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater becomes first player ruled out by new concussion protocol
The Miami Dolphins cannot catch a break when it comes to quarterbacks suffering head injuries. Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets and is in the concussion protocol. Bridgewater also had an elbow injury. Notably, Bridgewater actually passed concussion tests, according...
Report: Russell Wilson underwent procedure after loss to Colts
After hitting another rock-bottom in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, Russell Wilson is taking action … medical action, that is. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported this weekend that the Denver Broncos quarterback Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to have a procedure on his throwing shoulder. The report adds that Wilson is dealing with a latissimus dorsi strain, an injury that is more commonly seen in baseball players. Wilson had a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in L.A. but still intends to be on the field for Denver’s next game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 17.
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Giants, Jets make big jumps; Packers, Dolphins dive for Week 6
The Eagles still don't have a loss leading the tricky NFC East going into Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, but they're not the only surprising team in green. The Jets are suddenly above .500 in the AFC, which may be the much bigger shocker. Speaking of New York...
Rutgers HC Greg Schiano uses controversial strategy at end of loss to Nebraska
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is known to compete until the very final second and he doesn’t care what unwritten football rules he violates in the process. We saw that during his NFL career and again on Friday night during a 14-13 loss to Nebraska. With just 46 second...
Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart carted off after collapsing on sideline
Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis reported Hart was taken to a local hospital. Hart was a standout running back at Michigan between 2004 and 2007, rushing for more than 5,000 yards in his four seasons with the team. He finished sixth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy voting. Following college, he was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 202 overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2008 draft. He appeared in 28 games over parts of three seasons with the Colts, rushing for 264 yards on 71 carries in his NFL career.
49ers roster moves: FS Jimmie Ward activated off IR, DL Akeem Spence promoted
The 49ers on Saturday announced a slew of roster moves ahead of their Week 5 showdown with the Panthers in Carolina. Some good and bad injury news throughout the week wound up pushing San Francisco to make a few more moves than the typical practice squad elevations. One move that...
High school football: Comebacks, field goals and cheering for a rival — Davis is having one crazy season
Davis High School football beat Weber High football, 47-21, last Thursday, and the Darts now look to win share of Region 1 football title
Report: Panthers 'likely' to only pay Matt Rhule for rest of season
Matt Rhule was unable to make it through three seasons of the seven-year contract he signed with the Carolina Panthers back in 2020, but he still stands to make plenty of money until he finds a new job. That is likely one reason the Panthers did not wait until the end of the season to fire the head coach.
Jets Reportedly Make Roster Decision On Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman
The New York Jets are expected to receive a major boost to their offensive line for this Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Jets are activating offensive tackle Duane Brown off injured reserve. Brown was placed on injured reserve right before the 2022...
Panthers again linked with Sean Payton after firing of Matt Rhule
In May, then-Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule insisted that team owner David Tepper assured him there was nothing to rumors linking the organization with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. However, the Panthers officially parted ways with Rhule on Monday coming off a 37-15 home loss to...
Steelers Wide Receiver Room Exposed Nationally In Week 5 By Tony Romo; Calls Chase Claypool “Not QB Friendly”
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost in embarrassing fashion on Sunday in Orchard Park to the Buffalo Bills, 38-3. The Steelers lost in every phase of the game, and it was over early. The opening kickoff was bobbled and the black and gold looked to be in great position. The first two offensive plays of the game were a competitive battle between the Steelers and the Bills. Then on the third play from scrimmage, Josh Allen found Gabriel Davis for 98 yards and the game was over.
