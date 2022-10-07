ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinckneyville, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wmay.com

Litchfield Drive-In Aims For The Record Books

A central Illinois drive-in theater is going to attempt to set a world record. The Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield is hoping to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for most dogs gathered at a drive-in. The current record is 120, so the Skyview is hoping to get at least 121 dogs… and their owners… to come together at the drive-in on Saturday, October 15th.
LITCHFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Nashville, IL
Sports
City
Nashville, IL
Nashville, IL
Football
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Pinckneyville, IL
Pinckneyville, IL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Miller
wgel.com

Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident

A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Giuseppe's-South Grand

Open for lunch Monday through Friday and dinner on the second Saturday of each month, Giuseppe's offers elegant Italian dining well south of The Hill on Grand Boulevard. The Dutchtown restaurant at the Meramec Street intersection offers a selection of pasta dishes as well as chicken, steak and veal entrées, with large, hearty portions. Appetizers include toasted ravioli and bruschetta, along with minestrone soup. The lunch menu features sandwiches and salads, alongside pasta dishes such as cavatelli in cream sauce and St. Louis' favorite, baked mostaccioli. Lunch entrées include chicken piccata, eggplant Parmesan and a fillet of sole. In addition to their limited hours, Giuseppe's is available for private events and catering.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Car destroyed by fire in Centralia

A car parked outside a residence in the 200 block of North Maple late Saturday morning was destroyed by fire. Centralia City Firefighters say the fire started in the driver’s wheel area and spread to the engine compartment. The cause of the fire was not determined. Firemen estimated the...
CENTRALIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#American Football#The Nashville Hornets#Nashville News
advantagenews.com

Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled

A 35-year tradition in Alton will not happen this year. The Alton Chili Cook-Off, which was scheduled for October 15th, has been canceled after the Madison County Health Department contacted Alton Main Street – the event organizer - with concerns about how the event is conducted. Alton Main Street...
ALTON, IL
stljewishlight.org

Chewy and sweet, the bialy comes to St. Louis

Bialy lovers, your wait is over. St. Louis has a legitimate South Florida-style version of the oniony roll, available from Breadsmith at 10031 Manchester Road in Warson Woods. The bialy is similar to a bagel only in that it is round and chewy. However, it doesn’t have a hole in the middle. Instead, there’s a depression, which is filled. Bagels are boiled, then baked; bialys are just baked.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
thekirkwoodcall.com

Former KHS student set to be executed

Former KHS student Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Nov. 29 for the killing of Kirkwood Police Sergeant William McEntee 17 years ago. It was July 5, 2005, when McEntee arrived in Meacham Park to arrest Johnson, who had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation resulting from a misdemeanor assault. Ten minutes after McEntee arrived, Johnson’s brother, Joseph Long, began experiencing heart complications in the residence next door. McEntee and his fellow officers halted their search of Johnson’s car to provide medical assistance to Long next door. Long was then taken to the hospital by police where he died that evening from a pre-existing heart condition.
KIRKWOOD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
capecentralhigh.com

‘I’ll Just Be a Minute”

A water main break in Cape Girardeau led to boil water advisories and an actual shutdown of the city’s water supply for almost a week. I used that as an excuse to go to Wib’s in Jackson to keep from having dishes pile up at the house, and to swing by Harp’s Food Store to see if they had water (they did).
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

This Renovated St. Louis Church Is a Heavenly Home [PHOTOS]

Now this is livin’. Check out this massive condo in a gorgeous renovated church just off of Lafayette Park. The two bedroom, two bath property offers more than 2,000 square feet of heavenly bliss. Built in 1883, The Abbey on the Park is a stunning and unique space, with...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy