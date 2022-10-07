Read full article on original website
KSDK
'St. Louis is my home': Yadier Molina gives last interview as Cardinal
"I appreciate all the fans for all the support over the years," Molina said. "I'm going to miss them."
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
wmay.com
Litchfield Drive-In Aims For The Record Books
A central Illinois drive-in theater is going to attempt to set a world record. The Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield is hoping to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for most dogs gathered at a drive-in. The current record is 120, so the Skyview is hoping to get at least 121 dogs… and their owners… to come together at the drive-in on Saturday, October 15th.
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
El Monstero announces winter concert series in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Are you ready to rock this December? The popular Pink Floyd tribute band El Monstero is bringing their annual winter concert series back to The Pageant this year. The group has been recreating the music of Pink Floyd since 1999 and its members are from the...
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Rain is on the horizon
A quick system will swing through Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall totals may range from .25" to as much as .50".
Time to protect plants ahead of first frost this weekend
Thursday was another warm day, but the forecast tells us colder air is on the way. Now is the time to prepare your plants if you want to extend the growing season.
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
wgel.com
Greenville Woman & Minor Passenger Killed In Madison County Accident
A Greenville woman and her passenger were killed in a two-vehicle accident in Madison County Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police report a semi-trailer, driven by 38 year old Daniel G. Belay, of Ellicott City, MD, was southbound on IL Rt. 4 near IL Rt. 140, between Alhambra and Hamel, just before 8 AM Wednesday. A second vehicle, an SUV, driven by 73 year old Sheila M. Macon, of Greenville, was traveling west on IL Rt. 140. Police report the semi failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection and struck the passenger side of Macon’s SUV.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Giuseppe's-South Grand
Open for lunch Monday through Friday and dinner on the second Saturday of each month, Giuseppe's offers elegant Italian dining well south of The Hill on Grand Boulevard. The Dutchtown restaurant at the Meramec Street intersection offers a selection of pasta dishes as well as chicken, steak and veal entrées, with large, hearty portions. Appetizers include toasted ravioli and bruschetta, along with minestrone soup. The lunch menu features sandwiches and salads, alongside pasta dishes such as cavatelli in cream sauce and St. Louis' favorite, baked mostaccioli. Lunch entrées include chicken piccata, eggplant Parmesan and a fillet of sole. In addition to their limited hours, Giuseppe's is available for private events and catering.
Mayor Jones: "We're sick and tired of being talked down to"
Speaking on KMOX, Mayor Tishaura Jones says St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has not reached out personally to discuss his recent Op Ed suggesting city control of police be taken away.
southernillinoisnow.com
Car destroyed by fire in Centralia
A car parked outside a residence in the 200 block of North Maple late Saturday morning was destroyed by fire. Centralia City Firefighters say the fire started in the driver’s wheel area and spread to the engine compartment. The cause of the fire was not determined. Firemen estimated the...
Large traffic backups after crash near Mascoutah, Ill.
A crash in the Metro East is backing up traffic Wednesday afternoon, leading to a temporary closure of the highway earlier in the day.
advantagenews.com
Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled
A 35-year tradition in Alton will not happen this year. The Alton Chili Cook-Off, which was scheduled for October 15th, has been canceled after the Madison County Health Department contacted Alton Main Street – the event organizer - with concerns about how the event is conducted. Alton Main Street...
stljewishlight.org
Chewy and sweet, the bialy comes to St. Louis
Bialy lovers, your wait is over. St. Louis has a legitimate South Florida-style version of the oniony roll, available from Breadsmith at 10031 Manchester Road in Warson Woods. The bialy is similar to a bagel only in that it is round and chewy. However, it doesn’t have a hole in the middle. Instead, there’s a depression, which is filled. Bagels are boiled, then baked; bialys are just baked.
thekirkwoodcall.com
Former KHS student set to be executed
Former KHS student Kevin Johnson is scheduled to die by injection Nov. 29 for the killing of Kirkwood Police Sergeant William McEntee 17 years ago. It was July 5, 2005, when McEntee arrived in Meacham Park to arrest Johnson, who had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation resulting from a misdemeanor assault. Ten minutes after McEntee arrived, Johnson’s brother, Joseph Long, began experiencing heart complications in the residence next door. McEntee and his fellow officers halted their search of Johnson’s car to provide medical assistance to Long next door. Long was then taken to the hospital by police where he died that evening from a pre-existing heart condition.
Check out these top fall destinations in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS – With Halloween approaching, temperatures dropping, and football season entering its first full month – there are several activities you and your family could get involved in. Here’s a list of some of the best fall destinations to head to in the St. Louis area.
KSDK
Jack in the Box locations close across St. Louis area
At least four Jack in the Box locations have recently closed across the St. Louis area. Last year, the owner of 70 restaurants in the area filed for bankruptcy.
capecentralhigh.com
‘I’ll Just Be a Minute”
A water main break in Cape Girardeau led to boil water advisories and an actual shutdown of the city’s water supply for almost a week. I used that as an excuse to go to Wib’s in Jackson to keep from having dishes pile up at the house, and to swing by Harp’s Food Store to see if they had water (they did).
RFT (Riverfront Times)
This Renovated St. Louis Church Is a Heavenly Home [PHOTOS]
Now this is livin’. Check out this massive condo in a gorgeous renovated church just off of Lafayette Park. The two bedroom, two bath property offers more than 2,000 square feet of heavenly bliss. Built in 1883, The Abbey on the Park is a stunning and unique space, with...
